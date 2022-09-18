Read full article on original website
Don’t Pay $320, Get the Upgraded Creality Ender 3 V2 3D Printer for $196.79 Shipped – Today Only
The upgraded Creality Ender 3 V2 3D Printer has an all-metal body similar to its predecessor Ender-3, and you can get one for $196.79 shipped, today only, originally $319.99. Thanks to an integrated structure and modular design, its power supply is hidden inside the machine, making it more convenient as well as safer to operate. Product page.
Don’t Pay $180, Get the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus Bluetooth Speaker for $134.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus was designed for the outdoors, and you can get one for $134.99 shipped, today only, originally $179.99. Featuring improved titanium drivers, BassUp technology that provides users with punchy bass as well as a detailed high end, and dual 3.5-inch woofers, each powered by 30 Watts (60W Total). Product page.
Logitech G CLOUD Handheld Game Console Unveiled, Supports Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and NVIDIA GeForce NOW
The Logitech G CLOUD was leaked a few weeks back, and today, the company officially unveiled the handheld game console. Featuring precise gaming controls, a 7-inch full 1080p HD display, incredible 12+ hour battery life, and a lightweight, sleek form factor that enables players to experience libraries of PC and console games from the cloud.
Trombone Champ is a Real PC Rhythm Game with Tromboner Cards, Here’s a First Look
There’s Microsoft: The Musical, and then Trombone Champ, a real PC rhythm game that is becoming one of the hottest on social media. It’s touted as the world’s first trombone-based rhythm music game, one that lets you freely play any note at any time. Unlike other games, you don’t just follow along with the music, but actually playing it.
Kojima Productions Partners with NASA for Space Ludens Watch, Limited to 600-Units
Just like this G-Shock x Transformers Master Nemesis Prime Watch Set, the Kojima Productions x NASA Space Ludens watch is also a limited edition release. Only 600-units will be released, with the first 100 including a Ludens Mask Rare Edition replica modeled after the black skull mask worn by Die-Hardman in Death Stranding.
Marvel’s Wolverine in Unreal Engine 5 Shows What Gameplay Could Look Like on the PS5
Marvel’s Wolverine was first announced for the PS5 last year, and since then, we’ve only been left with a reveal trailer. TeaserPlay wanted to give fans something more to look at, so they created an Unreal Engine 5 showcase previewing what gameplay could look like. It starts of at the Princess Bar on the island of Madripoor, which can be seen in Episode 3 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
YouTuber Mark Rober Builds Custom Machines to Beat Scammy Arcade Games
Former NASA engineer and YouTuber Mark Rober wanted to combat those scammy arcade games that seem unbeatable no matter how many coins you put in, starting with Skee-Ball. Let’s face it, maintaining consistency between throws is near impossible for a human, but with Rober’s custom backpack-sized ball launching machine, consistent 10,000 point shots became possible.
Inventor Straps Jet Engine Onto Ride-On Star Wars Landspeeder Toy
You’ve seen a real-life Star Wars Podracer, now check out this ride-on Star Wars Landspeeder toy powered by a jet engine. Inventor Joel Creates decided that the 12-volt motors that the X-34 Landspeeder came with just aren’t powerful enough, so a small R/C jet engine was installed out back to give it a little more oomph…or not.
