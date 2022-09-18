Marvel’s Wolverine was first announced for the PS5 last year, and since then, we’ve only been left with a reveal trailer. TeaserPlay wanted to give fans something more to look at, so they created an Unreal Engine 5 showcase previewing what gameplay could look like. It starts of at the Princess Bar on the island of Madripoor, which can be seen in Episode 3 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

