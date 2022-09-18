Read full article on original website
Related
NVIDIA’s Neural Talking-Head Synthesis for Video Conferencing Takes Deepfakes to the Next Level
While Lucasfilm hired the VFX artist who created Star Wars deepfake videos on YouTube, NVIDIA’s neural talking-head synthesis took a different approach. This model takes deepfakes to the next level as it’s capable of synthesizing a talking-head video using a source image containing the target person’s appearance and a driving video that dictates the motion in the output.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Cards Revealed, Powered by Ada Lovelace Architecture with DLSS 3
Jensen Huang revealed the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics card today at GTC 2022, powered by ADA Lovelace architecture with DLSS 3. The latter is the company’s Deep Learning Super Sampling neural-graphics technology for games and creative apps, which can generate entire frames for incredibly faster gameplay. It overcomes CPU performance limitations in games by allowing the GPU to generate entire frames independently.
Trombone Champ is a Real PC Rhythm Game with Tromboner Cards, Here’s a First Look
There’s Microsoft: The Musical, and then Trombone Champ, a real PC rhythm game that is becoming one of the hottest on social media. It’s touted as the world’s first trombone-based rhythm music game, one that lets you freely play any note at any time. Unlike other games, you don’t just follow along with the music, but actually playing it.
YouTuber Mark Rober Builds Custom Machines to Beat Scammy Arcade Games
Former NASA engineer and YouTuber Mark Rober wanted to combat those scammy arcade games that seem unbeatable no matter how many coins you put in, starting with Skee-Ball. Let’s face it, maintaining consistency between throws is near impossible for a human, but with Rober’s custom backpack-sized ball launching machine, consistent 10,000 point shots became possible.
RELATED PEOPLE
Marvel’s Wolverine in Unreal Engine 5 Shows What Gameplay Could Look Like on the PS5
Marvel’s Wolverine was first announced for the PS5 last year, and since then, we’ve only been left with a reveal trailer. TeaserPlay wanted to give fans something more to look at, so they created an Unreal Engine 5 showcase previewing what gameplay could look like. It starts of at the Princess Bar on the island of Madripoor, which can be seen in Episode 3 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Industrial Designer Asked DALL-E 2 AI to Design an Apple Car Concept Inspired by the MacBook
When DALL-E 2 isn’t being asked to generate the last selfie ever take on Earth, it can be used to design an Apple Car concept, or at least that’s what industrial designer John Mauriello decided to do. For those who don’t know how the AI model works, it basically creates multiple interpretations of the same prompt, and in this case, it was: “minimalist sports car inspired by MacBook”.
