Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SignalsAZ
CVUSD Candidates Forum Set for Sept 28
The Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Candidates Forum for the upcoming Chino Valley Unified School Board election on Wednesday, September 28th, 2022, at 6 pm. The event will be held in the CVUSD Board Room, located at 650 East Center Street, Chino Valley, AZ 86323. Two...
SignalsAZ
Public Comment Sought on Applicants for Chief Adult Probation Officer
Yavapai County Superior Court is requesting public comment on the applicants for the position of Chief Adult Probation Officer, a vacancy created by the pending retirement of Chief John Morris. The candidates for the Chief Adult Probation Officer are Bryan Prieto of Orange County, California, Kathy Ryder of Prescott, and...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley YavaLine Service Has Launched
On September 12, 2022, the Town of Prescott Valley Launched YavaLine as part of its first phase of the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization’s (CYMPO) Phased Transit Plan. The new transit system, the YavaLine Regional Transit System (YAV), began operation of its On-Demand/Microtransit system in the heart of Prescott Valley.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Town Center Businesses Open During Construction
It’s easy to spot the major construction taking place at the corner of Florentine Rd and Glassford Hill Rd where Fain Signature Group has begun work for the new LEGADO project as well as the new 5 Guys and Jersey Mikes locations. During this work, Prescott Valley Town Center...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – September 19th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
SignalsAZ
Damon Olsen, Brad Fain on a YMCA in Prescott Valley | Living a Good Life
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is made possible by the 2022 Ultimate Holiday Guide. Promote your next event or holiday offering in the Ultimate Holiday Guide by calling Elicia at: 928-642-3552.
SignalsAZ
Prescott City Council to Review Top City Hall Redevelopment Bidders
On Tuesday, October 18 at 1 p.m., Prescott City Council will hold a special meeting to review the top two bidders for potential redevelopment of the current Prescott City Hall site. At the meeting, they will review a staff presentation, then select the winning bid. The two finalists are Stroh...
SignalsAZ
Farm to Table Dinner Raises Funds to open NoCo Community Kitchen
On Sunday, September 11, Prescott Farmers Market (PFM) hosted its sixth annual Farm to Table Dinner to celebrate its 25th anniversary and raise funds to open NoCo Community Kitchen this fall. Since 2017, PFM has held this annual event to raise both funds and awareness about local food. This vibrant...
RELATED PEOPLE
journalaz.com
Camp Verde neighbors debate Arena del Loma rezoning
On Sept. 8, The Camp Verde Planning and Zoning Commission saw what was likely its largest audience to ever appear for a special session; town staff had to manage overflow by providing additional seating and a Zoom screen for attendees at the Town Council Chambers, located next door to P&Z.
prescottenews.com
Prescott prepared for a million-dollar solution to its pollution, Part 2 – Bill Williams
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality helped ID Prescott’s pollutant, now the city has to get rid of it. Most of the reports on water in Arizona this past year have been about quantity, with the seven states who are in the Colorado River compact going to battle, as Lakes Mead and Powell shrink. Several of the seven did not ratify the compact in time to prevent the feds from stepping in and bringing rationing. And now that Mexico raised its hand and said they want to be the eighth member, we have an international water rights crisis.
SignalsAZ
The Prescott Courthouse Lighting Needs Your Support
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is made possible by the 2022 Ultimate Holiday Guide. Promote your next event or holiday offering in the Ultimate Holiday Guide by calling Elicia at: 928-642-3552.
azbigmedia.com
53.75-acre infill development site in Payson sells for $2.78M
Ironline Partners, a real estate investment, development, and management company, has sold a 53.75-acre development site located near the southwest corner of Highway 87 and Tyler Parkway in Payson, Arizona, for $2,775,000. Kidder Mathews Senior Vice President Brian Rosella represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was Iron Rings Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Virtua Partners, a national commercial real estate developer specializing in land development, hospitality, and multifamily.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SignalsAZ
Ballet Gala Performs at Hendrix Auditorium in Prescott
On September 24, 2022, international stars of classical ballet will perform the “Rainer and Friends Ballet Gala” at the Hendrix Auditorium at 300 S. Granite Street, Prescott, AZ 86303, on the Mile High Middle School campus. The program starts at 6:30 pm, with doors open at 6:00 pm. Tickets are available for $30 – $75 and can be purchased at: eventbrite.com.
SignalsAZ
How to Grow Ivory Pampas Grass
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Ivory Pampas Grass. Dwarf Pampas Grass blends into a desert or Mediterranean landscape well. The ivory-colored plumes reach well above the foliage and offer an architectural look around patios and ponds. Well suited as a visual barrier or hedge in the far reaches of the garden. Plant with other bold forms like Agave and Yucca or keep it the standout plant amongst evergreen shrubs and perennials.
aztv.com
Yavapai Humane Society Pet of the Week
Every Thursday on Arizona Daily Mix, we check in with the Yavapai Humane Society and introduce you to an animal looking for a forever home. We are passionate about finding homes for the 3,000+ animals they rescue each year. And, we are dedicated to matching families and pets of all ages, sizes, and breeds.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Arizona
Have you ever had the chance to visit the beautiful state of Arizona? If you have never been, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Arizona that are a great choice for people of all ages. No matter, who you're travelling with, you'll definitely enjoy your time in any of these places.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SignalsAZ
Day Two Off-Road Success at the Outdoor Summit
Friday’s Outdoor Summit vendor set-up day went off like a cool breeze with live music and beer gardens provided by Founding Father’s Collective of Prescott while Saturday, the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit’s first full-day, was a huge success with attendees filling the parking lot at the Findlay Toyota Center. The highlight of Saturday was most definitely the event’s rock crawl sponsored by Mile High Off Road of Prescott Valley. Broken drive shafts, mud and wingless flight time were all a part of the challenge to get through the event’s off-road course.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
theprescotttimes.com
PANT DETECTIVES DETAIN COTTONWOOD DEALERS
PANT DETECTIVES DETAIN COTTONWOOD DEALERS ON PROBATION. Over the past few weeks, Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) has been gathering information on Evan Blackwood (23) of Cottonwood who is currently on probation. With enough evidence for a search warrant, detectives executed a search of Blackwood’s residence. Once inside, Detectives located Blackwood’s brother, Michael Smith (18) of Cottonwood, with a handgun and a few fentanyl pills on him.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Film Festival Brings the World into Focus
A look at the latest innovations in filmmaking; events that blend on-screen stories with real-time community outreach; and movies that share people from the other side of the world, and issues as close as smoke on the horizon. Bring your love of all things cinematic, your capacity for amazement, and perhaps even a little pomade to the 12th Edition of the Prescott Film Festival, Sept. 27 – Oct. 2, at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.
Comments / 0