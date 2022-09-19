ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

Comments / 0

Related
hubcityradio.com

A Historic Win For NSU Under the Lights

Aberdeen, S.D. (NSUWolves.com) – What started out as a beautiful early fall evening in Aberdeen turned into a historic night for the Northern State University football team, as they defeat No. 24 Minnesota State. Over 5000 Wolves faithful were on hand for the 1-point victory over the Mavericks, marking just the second in program history over Mankato.
ABERDEEN, SD
hubcityradio.com

A 1-0-1 Weekend for NSU Soccer

Aberdeen, S.D. (NSUWolves.com) FRIDAY – Northern State grabbed the momentum early with three first half goals en route to a 4-0 victory over Wayne State in Friday’s home opener. The win for the Wolves marks the seventh consecutive victory in a home opener dating back to 2015 against Spring Hill.
ABERDEEN, SD
hubcityradio.com

NSU Kicker Earns Weekly Accolade

NSIC Players of The Week (PRESS RELEASE) #24 Jesse Sherwood (RB, 5-10, 205, Sr., Minneapolis, Minn. / Robbinsdale Armstrong) – SMSU. – Rushed for a career-high 205 yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 36 carries in a 31-28 road win over UMary. – Had a pair of 3-yard...
ABERDEEN, SD
hubcityradio.com

Saints Soccer Weekend Recap

ABERDEEN, S.D (MidlandAthletics.com) MEN – Midland University’s men’s soccer team traveled to South Dakota to take on Presentation College on a Saturday afternoon. The Warriors won a low-scoring match against the Saints 1-0, getting the game-winner in the second half. With the result, Midland improves its record to 5-0-2 overall and 1-0-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC).
ABERDEEN, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Aberdeen, SD
Sports
Saint Cloud, MN
Sports
City
Madison, SD
City
Madison, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Aberdeen, SD
City
Saint Cloud, MN
ESPN

Minnesota WR Chris Autman-Bell (leg) out for 2022 college football season

Minnesota wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, a multiyear starter, will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a lower-leg injury in Saturday's win against Colorado. Autman-Bell, a sixth-year senior who led the team in receiving in 2021, will undergo surgery, coach P.J. Fleck announced Monday. Autman-Bell suffered the injury on a non-contact play while trying to catch a pass in the second quarter of Minnesota's 49-7 win. He leads Minnesota in receptions (11) and receiving yards (214).
COLLEGE SPORTS
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud in the Top 5 – But Not for Something Good

It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Road#Wolves Vb Drops#Nsic#Nsu#Northern State University#Umd 3 Records#Duluth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
hubcityradio.com

South Dakota Board of Education Standards meeting in Aberdeen today

ABERDEEN, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota Board of Education Standards is holding a public hearing in Aberdeen today to get public input on proposed Social Studies standards for K through 12 schools. Education Department Secretary Tiffany Sanderson led off the hearing. Sanderson says there needs to be standards for teachers and...
ABERDEEN, SD
fox9.com

Early voting in Minnesota: Everything you need to know for 2022 midterms

(FOX 9) - Early voting begins on Friday, Sept. 23, in Minnesota, allowing voters to cast their ballot for the Nov. 8 midterm elections as many as 46 days early. Minnesota allows people to vote early via absentee ballot either by mail or in person at their county election office. Some cities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, also offer early voting at the city office.
MINNESOTA STATE
hubcityradio.com

City of Pierre preparing for the upcoming inauguration

PIERRE, S.D.(DRGNews)- Although we don’t yet know who the guest of honor will be, preparations are being made for the inauguration of South Dakota’s Governor in January. Matt and Stephanie Judson are the chairpersons for the event. Matt says the organizing committee is taking care of the details they’re able to do at this point.
PIERRE, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy