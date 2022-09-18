Read full article on original website
Why are electric bills so high lately?
If your electric bills have been sky-high lately, you're not alone. The energy aggregator NOPEC serves around 240 customers across the state with the goal to buy in bulk and save customers money.
wyso.org
Auditor forecasts 'concerns' about findings in special audit of Ohio teachers' pension fund
It was almost a year ago when Republican state auditor Keith Faber announced there would be a special audit of the pension fund supporting 157,000 retired Ohio teachers and their survivors. Nearly a year later, the auditor said the review of the books of the State Teachers Retirement System is...
wksu.org
Ohio Association of Foodbanks leader says two student meal resolutions in 'direct conflict' with each other
The Ohio State School Board of Education is considering a vote on two resolutions that deal with free meal programs for students. One would oppose the proposed federal anti-discrimination policies that protect sexual orientation and gender identity, and the other would call for the expansion of free meal programs to all students in Ohio.
New report says Ohio is so-so for workers
Data: Oxfam America; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals Ohio leaders love to tout our state as a great place to work but, according to Oxfam, it's not actually so great for a lot of people.Driving the news: Ohio ranks No. 23 on the anti-poverty nonprofit's annual study of the "Best and Worst States to Work in America."Why it matters: Much attention is rightfully paid to attracting new companies like Intel and workers to the Buckeye State, but the struggles of low-income workers are often overlooked. Zoom in: The state's minimum wage of $9.30 per hour is a far cry from...
Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month
States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
Ohio lawmakers on school board considering Title IX resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Title IX resolution being considered by the state’s board of education is drawing attention from Ohio lawmakers. Lawmakers, like Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood), are urging the board of education to scrap the resolution. “This is outrageous,” Antonio said. Title IX protections were expanded to include LGBTQ+ students, but the board’s […]
Several Central Ohio school districts allow students to go off-campus for Bible-based education
Hundreds of public school students in central Ohio have the power to leave campus during the day – not for lunch or recess, but for Bible-based education.
Top Ohio school board considers resolution blocking LGBTQ+ protections
If approved, the resolution would require Ohio's superintendent of public instruction to inform each public school district and institution to not amend "local policies or procedures" based on the new Title IX guidance.
Shaker Heights school board joins lawsuit opposing Ohio EdChoice private tuition vouchers
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Shaker Heights Board of Education has joined a coalition of 125 public school districts challenging the constitutionality of the “EdChoice” private school voucher program. The “Vouchers Hurt Ohio” coalition filed a lawsuit in Columbus earlier this year challenging the constitutionality of the program,...
What effects Ohio Kroger strike could have on shoppers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With thousands of Kroger employees prepared to strike, business experts are warning central Ohioans about the possible trickle-down effect on grocery store shoppers. Last week, Kroger submitted what it called its “last best final offer” to union members, which was rejected by 55% of the 6,700 union members who voted. Now, […]
Ohio GOP proposes 7th 'censorship' bill this term
Ohio Republican lawmakers have put forward at least seven different bills that critics say censor education, with the latest being vague guidelines on so-called "sexually explicit" material.
beckerspayer.com
Aetna cancels contract with senior transportation vendor after complaints from Ohio Medicaid
Aetna has canceled a contract with its vendor that provides transportation to low-income seniors in Ohio following complaints from beneficiaries and the state about no-show rides, WCPO reported Sept. 19. Aetna is contracted with the Ohio Medicaid program to provide services to dual-eligible seniors in the MyCare Ohio managed care...
Ranking all 607 Ohio public school districts by performance index test scores, led by 3 Cuyahoga County districts
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Students in Solon and Rocky River tested better than any other public school district in the state, according to the performance index component of the 2022 Ohio school report cards released last week. Solon had the top score of 110.1, followed by Rocky River at 108. Chagrin...
Columbus school board fires back at state LGBTQ resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City School Board is responding to a resolution being considered by the Ohio Board of Education. “This legislation is absolutely disgusting,” said Columbus City School Board President Jennifer Adair. “It promotes just blatant discrimination, and it is just full of hate.” During the state board’s meeting Tuesday, dozens spoke […]
wyso.org
Ohio to use $25 million in federal funds to cap orphaned wells
Preparations are under way for Ohio to start plugging abandoned oil and gas wells using $25 million in federal funds, approved in the new infrastructure bill. The state has said it will utilize this funding to plug between 170 and 320 “orphaned” wells, many of which are located in the Appalachian region.
General Assembly should aid Ohio patients by stopping co-pay manipulation on expensive treatments: Elisabeth S. Roter
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Approximately one in four Ohioans live with arthritis – a painful and often debilitating condition that can be expensive to treat. Unfortunately, a policy too often used by health insurers is preventing thousands of Ohioans from being able to afford the medications that can help ease their pain.
Duke Energy, PUCO reach agreement on distribution rate increase
Any time an Ohio utility provider wants to increase its rates, it has to go through a formal process with the state’s utility regulator, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO).
Seniors stranded with no ride to and from hospitals, doctor visits
“I’ve heard of people sitting out in the rain at a dialysis center,” waiting for a ride home, said Bob Vines, managing ombudsman of Pro Seniors.
Three reasons why Republicans are favored to hold onto Ohio’s down-ticket statewide offices
COLUMBUS, Ohio—While Ohio’s races for U.S. Senate and governor this year have garnered a lot of attention, far less focus has been given to the campaigns for the four other statewide executive offices on the ballot this November. The offices of attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer...
moversmakers.org
Top Ohio foundation taps local leader
A longtime Cincinnati philanthropy leader will become the new leader at one of Ohio’s top private foundations. After a national search to replace its highly revered leader who recently died of pancreatic cancer, the Toledo-based Stranahan Foundation named 25-year Mayerson Foundation veteran Breta Cooper as its executive director. The...
