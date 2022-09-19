ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mantua, OH

WKYC

New 200 acre nature preserve coming to Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — What price can you really put on nature? Westfield Center resident DeDee O’Neill thinks she knows. She’s lived here over 50 years. "Being out in nature is really soothing. And we just decided, you know, we love it out here, and so we stayed," she said.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Join Lake Metroparks Farmpark for the 2022 Halloween Drive-Thru

Halloween Drive-thru Presented by Ken Ganley Subaru Wickliffe & Ken Ganley Chrysler Painesville. Travel Farmpark’s trails and roadways after dark in the comfort and safety of your own vehicle and experience many playfully frightful sites throughout the park–some that you have come to love and some new surprises.
PAINESVILLE, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Garrettsville-Hiram Rotary Report

Back at their usual stomping grounds, the Garrettsville-Hiram Rotary Club rocked the usual array of topics, including :. *Updates on sponsorship for the upcoming Reverse Raffle (November2), accompanied by explanation–for visitors– of how the affair is conducted and the fact that it is the club’s principal fund-raiser supporting various community projects.
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
Mantua, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Aurora Historical Society Museum Preserves Geauga Lake Amusement Park Mementos

The park itself may be gone, but there’s plenty of Geauga Lake left in mementos and memories. The Aurora Historical Society preserves both. In 1967, John Kudley, Jr. drove from Orange to Geauga Lake Amusement Park to see Paul Revere & The Raiders at WIXY-1260’s World Series of Rock Appreciation Day concert. The ride, though made with friends, was long.
AURORA, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Community Calendar

The Renaissance Family Center now has extended hours 9005 Wilverne Drive, Windham. Monday-Friday 10 am – 6 pm and Saturday 9 am – 5 pm. Second Blessings hours are Monday-Friday 10am – 4 pm. We have a great selection of gently used furniture, antiques, vintage dishes and many clean, gently used household items. Every week we have a different category of items at 50% off. We still have the “fill a shopping cart” from our over flows rooms $20.00. We have many new items in our Second Blessings Thrift Shoppe so start your Christmas shopping early!
WINDHAM, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Mantua Village News

Mantua – Last month, Mantua Village Council held a special meeting prior to the regular Council meeting. At the brief public hearing, those in attendance had the opportunity to take part in the discussion regarding a change from industrial to residential classification for several parcels on Orchard Street. In...
MANTUA, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Be An Educated Hunter

Geauga Park District’s Ranger Department is proud to offer a Hunter Education Course for young and beginning hunters two upcoming Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Big Creek Park’s Donald W. Meyer Center. Registration for the course, on October 1 and 8, is required on the Ohio...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Thank You !!

I thought I lost my wallet at the Mantua Dollar General. I rushed right back to the store. The clerk had not found it but some lovely lady shoppers and a handsome young blond gentleman worked diligently to help me find it. They even searched my car with their flashlight. They suggested that it might have slipped out of my car, so I rushed back home and there it was on the driveway.. They where so kind and wonderful that I just wanted to tell them and others what wonderful people there are in our area. I did not ask their names so I hope they read this because — You all were awesome people to be so kind to me.
MANTUA, OH
scriptype.com

Wayback Burgers opens on Aurora Road

Wayback Burgers, 463 E. Aurora Road, Suite 250, in Macedonia officially opened its doors on Aug. 13. Raj Patel, franchise owner, said he chose the location because there were not many burger restaurants in Macedonia, and he and his wife travel to the area often to eat or see a movie.
MACEDONIA, OH
coolcleveland.com

Enjoy a Dose of Euclid Beach Park Nostalgia at the Park’s Former Site

Sun 9/25 @ 1-5PM Euclid Beach Park is mostly a legend today, a historical curiosity. Since it closed following the 1969 season, you’d have to be in your 60s to feel first-hand nostalgia for the slow-paced, old-fashioned park, put out of business by bigger, flashier offerings at places like Cedar Point.
EUCLID, OH
weeklyvillager.com

RC Modeling Swap Meet

The 11th Annual RC Modeling Swap Meet is being hosted by the Geauga Radio Controlaires RC Model Flying Club: Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 4200 State Route 306, Willoughby, OH 44024 from 9:00am to 1:00pm (just south of Lake Community College). We have 77 exhibitor tables with radio controlled planes, drones, cars, boats, radios, tools, and accessories offered for sale, barter, and trade by regional modelers. There will be a Chinese auction of new planes and equipment at 12:30pm. Admission is $5.00, kids 11 and under FREE. Hot food will be available. Free parking.
WILLOUGHBY, OH

