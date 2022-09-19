ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shalersville Township, OH

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cities and towns across central Ohio have set a date and time for Beggars’ Night this October. Find your local trick-or-treat date below.  The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) suggests that when Oct. 31 falls on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, trick or treating be held on Oct. 31. When […]
There is no doubt that Ohio is one of the most beautiful states and that it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. Whether you are traveling with your partner and your children or you are traveling with a group of young friends, there is something for everybody. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing weekend getaways ideas to inspire you for your next journey.
GENEVA, Ohio -- Harvest season has started in the vineyards of Northeast Ohio. Just drive down Ohio route 307 or South River Road in Madison and Harpersfield townships with your car windows down and you can taste the heavy aroma of ripe Concord grapes. You will find the deep-purple berries for sale at roadside stands or pick-your-own farms throughout the Grand River Valley. If you don’t have time for the drive, you’ll also find Concord grapes at farmers’ markets such as North Union Market at Shaker Square as well as grocery stores in the Greater Cleveland area.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The state agriculture department is again asking us to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect from Asia that can damage grapevines and fruit trees. The pest has recently been found in Cleveland, and its population...
There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer and those that live here known it's a truly beautiful state. So if you have never visited it, make sure you add it to your list and pay a visit whenever you get the chance because there is something for everybody in Ohio. From theme parks to many outdoor activities to choose from, you'll definitely have your hands full, especially if you are travelling with your children. However, if you are traveling with a group of friends, you'll find that the all the big towns in Ohio have a lot to offer and no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you'll definitely make some amazing memories. Here are some amazing places in Ohio to explore.
OHIO – Fall officially begins on September 22, and one part that so many people enjoy is the trees moving into hibernation and revealing the colors of their leaves. Entering the fall season, Ohio’s forests are beginning their transformation into a dazzling display of colors as the leaves change.
While Ohio is among the first states in the US to legalize weed, recreational marijuana is still not legalized. To consume marijuana legally, people must obtain a license for any medical conditions. That is to say, the only way to possess weed is to have a medical card. Therefore, the...
States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
