WLWT 5
Ohio artist hosting pumpkin festival with hundreds of blown-glass pumpkins this weekend
A one-of-a-kind pumpkin patch in Ohio featuring hundreds of unique blown-glass pumpkins is returning this weekend. Jack Pine Studio is hosting its third annual glass pumpkin patch. The show is outdoors and features work from local artists as well as food vendors. The pumpkin patch will be open Sept. 23...
4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
Family-friendly fall festivals for celebrating the new season in NE Ohio
We've compiled a list of family-friendly festivals to help celebrate the new season in Northeast Ohio.
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio
Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere Bakery
If you're looking for some of the best donuts, cookies, cakes, and pies the state of Ohio has to offer, look no further than this small town bakery that's been family owned and operated for more than 60 years.
List: 2022 Trick-or-Treat dates in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cities and towns across central Ohio have set a date and time for Beggars’ Night this October. Find your local trick-or-treat date below. The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) suggests that when Oct. 31 falls on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, trick or treating be held on Oct. 31. When […]
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Ohio
There is no doubt that Ohio is one of the most beautiful states and that it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. Whether you are traveling with your partner and your children or you are traveling with a group of young friends, there is something for everybody. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing weekend getaways ideas to inspire you for your next journey.
Concord grapes are in season: Here are 3 Greater Cleveland farms to pick your own
GENEVA, Ohio -- Harvest season has started in the vineyards of Northeast Ohio. Just drive down Ohio route 307 or South River Road in Madison and Harpersfield townships with your car windows down and you can taste the heavy aroma of ripe Concord grapes. You will find the deep-purple berries for sale at roadside stands or pick-your-own farms throughout the Grand River Valley. If you don’t have time for the drive, you’ll also find Concord grapes at farmers’ markets such as North Union Market at Shaker Square as well as grocery stores in the Greater Cleveland area.
whbc.com
ODA Asks Ohioans to Watch for, Kill, Report Spotted Lanternfly
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The state agriculture department is again asking us to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect from Asia that can damage grapevines and fruit trees. The pest has recently been found in Cleveland, and its population...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Ohio
There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer and those that live here known it's a truly beautiful state. So if you have never visited it, make sure you add it to your list and pay a visit whenever you get the chance because there is something for everybody in Ohio. From theme parks to many outdoor activities to choose from, you'll definitely have your hands full, especially if you are travelling with your children. However, if you are traveling with a group of friends, you'll find that the all the big towns in Ohio have a lot to offer and no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you'll definitely make some amazing memories. Here are some amazing places in Ohio to explore.
sciotopost.com
Fall Foliage Prediction Map in Ohio
OHIO – Fall officially begins on September 22, and one part that so many people enjoy is the trees moving into hibernation and revealing the colors of their leaves. Entering the fall season, Ohio’s forests are beginning their transformation into a dazzling display of colors as the leaves change.
Why are electric bills so high lately?
If your electric bills have been sky-high lately, you're not alone. The energy aggregator NOPEC serves around 240 customers across the state with the goal to buy in bulk and save customers money.
theislandnow.com
Is Weed Legal In Ohio?
While Ohio is among the first states in the US to legalize weed, recreational marijuana is still not legalized. To consume marijuana legally, people must obtain a license for any medical conditions. That is to say, the only way to possess weed is to have a medical card. Therefore, the...
Ohio pizza shop owner facing off in Hulu competition
The owner of a Northeast Ohio pizza shop will soon make an appearance on a new Hulu competition show.
Many Ohio Residents Eligible For $500 This Month
States are giving millions to residents. Ohio has chosen to make the focus of its program a little different. It aims to help people with their energy bills. Like most states, Ohio has chosen to help a select group of residents. These locals will receive a one-time payment. It will help with energy costs or cover the cost of central air conditioning repairs. And receivers get picked because of their income level. It bears the name - the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. (source)
cleveland19.com
Helicopters to patrol Illuminating Company transmission lines throughout Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you see a blue helicopter flying close to transmission lines in Northeast Ohio, don’t be alarmed - it’s conducting routine patrols for the Illuminating Company. These patrols will be conducted on or around Sept. 23, weather permitting, and are anticipated to take three...
Jets that Flew Migrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard were from Charter Company Based at Akron-Canton Airport
Ultimate Jet transported the Venezuelan migrants in Dornier 328-310s as part of DeSantis stunt
Ranking all 607 Ohio public school districts by performance index test scores, led by 3 Cuyahoga County districts
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Students in Solon and Rocky River tested better than any other public school district in the state, according to the performance index component of the 2022 Ohio school report cards released last week. Solon had the top score of 110.1, followed by Rocky River at 108. Chagrin...
General Assembly should aid Ohio patients by stopping co-pay manipulation on expensive treatments: Elisabeth S. Roter
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Approximately one in four Ohioans live with arthritis – a painful and often debilitating condition that can be expensive to treat. Unfortunately, a policy too often used by health insurers is preventing thousands of Ohioans from being able to afford the medications that can help ease their pain.
