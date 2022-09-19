Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
County Executive Candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne Spar at the City Club of ClevelandBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Nine Inch Nails Fan Day on 9/23Adrian HolmanCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
The world's oldest doctor is from Ohio and he is still practicing medicine today at the age of 100Anita DurairajCleveland, OH
northeastohioparent.com
Join Lake Metroparks Farmpark for the 2022 Halloween Drive-Thru
Halloween Drive-thru Presented by Ken Ganley Subaru Wickliffe & Ken Ganley Chrysler Painesville. Travel Farmpark’s trails and roadways after dark in the comfort and safety of your own vehicle and experience many playfully frightful sites throughout the park–some that you have come to love and some new surprises.
Medina County Parks’ October programs to feature creatures
MEDINA, Ohio -- The schedule of events in October at the Medina County Park District includes programs featuring a variety of critters, including snakes, wooly bears, raccoons, bats, foxes and spiders. Join the park staff to learn about these forest friends found in our area:. • Searching for Snakes: 2...
weeklyvillager.com
Garrettsville-Hiram Rotary Report
Back at their usual stomping grounds, the Garrettsville-Hiram Rotary Club rocked the usual array of topics, including :. *Updates on sponsorship for the upcoming Reverse Raffle (November2), accompanied by explanation–for visitors– of how the affair is conducted and the fact that it is the club’s principal fund-raiser supporting various community projects.
22 Lorain County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
ELYRIA, Ohio - Here are the Lorain County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 655 of the nearly 865 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lorain County cited were...
Collectors join forces to open Warehouse 42 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Lisa Snyder and Nick Nagorka have opened their resale shop in an unexpected location and filled it with unexpected items. No matter where you turn in the newly opened Warehouse 42, there are interesting objects to find. The huge space was once occupied by an auto parts...
weeklyvillager.com
Community Calendar
The Renaissance Family Center now has extended hours 9005 Wilverne Drive, Windham. Monday-Friday 10 am – 6 pm and Saturday 9 am – 5 pm. Second Blessings hours are Monday-Friday 10am – 4 pm. We have a great selection of gently used furniture, antiques, vintage dishes and many clean, gently used household items. Every week we have a different category of items at 50% off. We still have the “fill a shopping cart” from our over flows rooms $20.00. We have many new items in our Second Blessings Thrift Shoppe so start your Christmas shopping early!
Historic Ashtabula home played key role in the Underground Railroad
Ashtabula is home to the Hubbard House. The brick building, situated above Lake Erie on Walnut Boulevard, was a stopping point for hundreds of freedom seekers.
weeklyvillager.com
Strike Up The Band!
Ever been to a band show? You ought to try getting to at least one. They are something else. If you are not into band music, you might be just impressed by the spectacle of the thing–the organization, the planning, the volunteers, the choreography, the themes,… the concession stands.–they have everything for sale, commemorative programs, T-shirts, you name it.
weeklyvillager.com
Be An Educated Hunter
Geauga Park District’s Ranger Department is proud to offer a Hunter Education Course for young and beginning hunters two upcoming Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Big Creek Park’s Donald W. Meyer Center. Registration for the course, on October 1 and 8, is required on the Ohio...
Photos: Castle for sale in Ohio
You could own your own castle in Cleveland! Or, at least a home that looks a lot like a castle.
weeklyvillager.com
RC Modeling Swap Meet
The 11th Annual RC Modeling Swap Meet is being hosted by the Geauga Radio Controlaires RC Model Flying Club: Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 4200 State Route 306, Willoughby, OH 44024 from 9:00am to 1:00pm (just south of Lake Community College). We have 77 exhibitor tables with radio controlled planes, drones, cars, boats, radios, tools, and accessories offered for sale, barter, and trade by regional modelers. There will be a Chinese auction of new planes and equipment at 12:30pm. Admission is $5.00, kids 11 and under FREE. Hot food will be available. Free parking.
After a police raid leaves two sisters without parents, Almira Elementary School stands ready: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The loud banging on the family’s front door grows more urgent, and Sophia can tell by the look on her dad’s face that something is wrong. He’s calm. But even at 10 years old, she can read it in his eyes. Just moments ago,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Chocolate Bar permanently closes doors
Downtown Cleveland’s The Chocolate Bar has permanently closed. Announced on its Facebook page on Aug. 19, the establishment at 347 Euclid Ave., inside of The Arcade, had operated for 13 years. The staffing issues that have plagued the restaurant industry since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 was cited as the reason for the closure, the Facebook post read.
weeklyvillager.com
Mantua Village News
Mantua – Last month, Mantua Village Council held a special meeting prior to the regular Council meeting. At the brief public hearing, those in attendance had the opportunity to take part in the discussion regarding a change from industrial to residential classification for several parcels on Orchard Street. In...
whbc.com
ODA Asks Ohioans to Watch for, Kill, Report Spotted Lanternfly
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The state agriculture department is again asking us to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect from Asia that can damage grapevines and fruit trees. The pest has recently been found in Cleveland, and its population...
whbc.com
Former Alliance Schools Counselor Gets Probation in Sex-Related Case
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former Alliance Middle School counselor is on probation for three years and must do community service. This for a guilty plea by Gelsaira Ortiz to a ‘disseminating harmful material to a juvenile’ charge. The 27-year-old Maple Heights woman resigned...
huroninsider.com
Man sentenced to prison for Cedar Point Sports Center shooting
SANDUSKY – The coach who was convicted of shooting a parent during a basketball tournament at Cedar Point Sports Center in 2021 has been sentenced to serve nearly 13 years in prison. Mario Lacy, 42, of Euclid, was sentenced to 155 months in prison by Erie County Judge Beverly...
Ohio pizza shop owner facing off in Hulu competition
The owner of a Northeast Ohio pizza shop will soon make an appearance on a new Hulu competition show.
Family of slain Elyria police officer makes $25,000 donation to Lorain County Sheriff’s Office
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio -- When Kristeen Sawyers donated a $25,000 check to Lorain County Sheriff Phil Stammitti Sept. 13, the sheriff and the whole department were taken aback. Sawyers had called in advance to ask if she could make a donation to the department, according to Public Information Officer Capt. Richard Bosley. “But no one could imagine the donation would be so large,” he said.
Local estate sale business owner accused of taking clients' money
News 5 Investigators have been digging deep into allegations made against an estate sales business owner accused of taking money from clients.
