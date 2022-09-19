ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, OH

Join Lake Metroparks Farmpark for the 2022 Halloween Drive-Thru

Halloween Drive-thru Presented by Ken Ganley Subaru Wickliffe & Ken Ganley Chrysler Painesville. Travel Farmpark’s trails and roadways after dark in the comfort and safety of your own vehicle and experience many playfully frightful sites throughout the park–some that you have come to love and some new surprises.
PAINESVILLE, OH
Garrettsville-Hiram Rotary Report

Back at their usual stomping grounds, the Garrettsville-Hiram Rotary Club rocked the usual array of topics, including :. *Updates on sponsorship for the upcoming Reverse Raffle (November2), accompanied by explanation–for visitors– of how the affair is conducted and the fact that it is the club’s principal fund-raiser supporting various community projects.
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
Community Calendar

The Renaissance Family Center now has extended hours 9005 Wilverne Drive, Windham. Monday-Friday 10 am – 6 pm and Saturday 9 am – 5 pm. Second Blessings hours are Monday-Friday 10am – 4 pm. We have a great selection of gently used furniture, antiques, vintage dishes and many clean, gently used household items. Every week we have a different category of items at 50% off. We still have the “fill a shopping cart” from our over flows rooms $20.00. We have many new items in our Second Blessings Thrift Shoppe so start your Christmas shopping early!
WINDHAM, OH
Strike Up The Band!

Ever been to a band show? You ought to try getting to at least one. They are something else. If you are not into band music, you might be just impressed by the spectacle of the thing–the organization, the planning, the volunteers, the choreography, the themes,… the concession stands.–they have everything for sale, commemorative programs, T-shirts, you name it.
SOLON, OH
Be An Educated Hunter

Geauga Park District’s Ranger Department is proud to offer a Hunter Education Course for young and beginning hunters two upcoming Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Big Creek Park’s Donald W. Meyer Center. Registration for the course, on October 1 and 8, is required on the Ohio...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
RC Modeling Swap Meet

The 11th Annual RC Modeling Swap Meet is being hosted by the Geauga Radio Controlaires RC Model Flying Club: Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 4200 State Route 306, Willoughby, OH 44024 from 9:00am to 1:00pm (just south of Lake Community College). We have 77 exhibitor tables with radio controlled planes, drones, cars, boats, radios, tools, and accessories offered for sale, barter, and trade by regional modelers. There will be a Chinese auction of new planes and equipment at 12:30pm. Admission is $5.00, kids 11 and under FREE. Hot food will be available. Free parking.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Chocolate Bar permanently closes doors

Downtown Cleveland’s The Chocolate Bar has permanently closed. Announced on its Facebook page on Aug. 19, the establishment at 347 Euclid Ave., inside of The Arcade, had operated for 13 years. The staffing issues that have plagued the restaurant industry since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 was cited as the reason for the closure, the Facebook post read.
CLEVELAND, OH
Mantua Village News

Mantua – Last month, Mantua Village Council held a special meeting prior to the regular Council meeting. At the brief public hearing, those in attendance had the opportunity to take part in the discussion regarding a change from industrial to residential classification for several parcels on Orchard Street. In...
MANTUA, OH
ODA Asks Ohioans to Watch for, Kill, Report Spotted Lanternfly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The state agriculture department is again asking us to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect from Asia that can damage grapevines and fruit trees. The pest has recently been found in Cleveland, and its population...
OHIO STATE
Former Alliance Schools Counselor Gets Probation in Sex-Related Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former Alliance Middle School counselor is on probation for three years and must do community service. This for a guilty plea by Gelsaira Ortiz to a ‘disseminating harmful material to a juvenile’ charge. The 27-year-old Maple Heights woman resigned...
ALLIANCE, OH
Man sentenced to prison for Cedar Point Sports Center shooting

SANDUSKY – The coach who was convicted of shooting a parent during a basketball tournament at Cedar Point Sports Center in 2021 has been sentenced to serve nearly 13 years in prison. Mario Lacy, 42, of Euclid, was sentenced to 155 months in prison by Erie County Judge Beverly...
SANDUSKY, OH
Family of slain Elyria police officer makes $25,000 donation to Lorain County Sheriff’s Office

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio -- When Kristeen Sawyers donated a $25,000 check to Lorain County Sheriff Phil Stammitti Sept. 13, the sheriff and the whole department were taken aback. Sawyers had called in advance to ask if she could make a donation to the department, according to Public Information Officer Capt. Richard Bosley. “But no one could imagine the donation would be so large,” he said.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH

