3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
County Executive Candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne Spar at the City Club of ClevelandBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Nine Inch Nails Fan Day on 9/23Adrian HolmanCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
The world's oldest doctor is from Ohio and he is still practicing medicine today at the age of 100Anita DurairajCleveland, OH
Collectors join forces to open Warehouse 42 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Lisa Snyder and Nick Nagorka have opened their resale shop in an unexpected location and filled it with unexpected items. No matter where you turn in the newly opened Warehouse 42, there are interesting objects to find. The huge space was once occupied by an auto parts...
weeklyvillager.com
Mantua Rotary to Hold Poker Paddle on Sept 17
Mantua – Enjoy a late summer paddle down the Scenic Cuyahoga River and take a chance to win prize money. Rotary Club of Mantua is excited to host its 2nd Annual POKER PADDLE on Saturday, September 17 from 1:00 to 6:00. Participants will paddle from Camp Hi on Abbot Road to Buchert Park in Mantua Village. Along the way they can gather a 5 card poker hand with the best three hands winning cash prizes: $500 for first place, $250 for Second, and $100 for third place. Use your own kayaks or canoes or rent on from Camp Hi.
Cleveland Scene
This Castle in Cleveland Is for Sale at Only $249,900 and Is Still Probably Overpriced
They say a man (or woman)'s home is their castle and that can literally be the case if you purchase this near West Side home (3860 West 44th Street). There's a massive hearth, a "Rapunzel" tower, stained-glass windows and other features that you truly won't find in any other home around. It needs bit of work, and is listed for about $100,000 more than it sold for just recently, but it could make for a truly special property once it's fixed up. This home is listed for $249,900.
clevelandmagazine.com
Aurora Historical Society Museum Preserves Geauga Lake Amusement Park Mementos
The park itself may be gone, but there’s plenty of Geauga Lake left in mementos and memories. The Aurora Historical Society preserves both. In 1967, John Kudley, Jr. drove from Orange to Geauga Lake Amusement Park to see Paul Revere & The Raiders at WIXY-1260’s World Series of Rock Appreciation Day concert. The ride, though made with friends, was long.
Ranking take-and-bake grocery store pizzas in honor of National Pepperoni Pizza Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Americans are passionate about their pizza. So much so that nearly three billion pizzas are eaten every year in this country – making pizza a $40 billion industry. Post-pandemic, pizza shops are still atop the charts when it comes to profit. B\ut they lost business...
scriptype.com
Wayback Burgers opens on Aurora Road
Wayback Burgers, 463 E. Aurora Road, Suite 250, in Macedonia officially opened its doors on Aug. 13. Raj Patel, franchise owner, said he chose the location because there were not many burger restaurants in Macedonia, and he and his wife travel to the area often to eat or see a movie.
coolcleveland.com
B.A. Sweetie Candy Warehouse
B.A. Sweetie Candy Warehouse calls itself the largest candy company in North America, and if you visit you’ll have no reason to doubt this claim. It’s packed with sweets of all kinds, ranging from bulk candies to childhood favorites from every generation: Pez, Tootsie Rolls, salt water taffy, you name it! It’s even acquired the iconic Humphrey Popcorn Company which provided popcorn balls at Euclid Beach Amusement Park.
weeklyvillager.com
Burton Public Library Art Show Call For Entries
Burton Public Library is looking for entries for the 2022 Burton Art Show to be held October 4-8 at the Burton Public Library, 14588 W. Park St., Burton, OH. Judges will be: Raymond Scott III (Art & 3-D Art – new category!), Callie Sour (Photography) Entry dates and times:...
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a delicious seafood boil in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in the area. This local chain is known for their delicious and flavorful seafood boils. You can get seafood like blue crab, lobster tail, black mussels, and snow crab legs by the pound. Seasoning options include juicy Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, and homemade juice; and you can customize your spice level, ranging from baby spice to extra hot. If you want a lot of seafood, get the ultimate, which includes a pound of crawfish, a pound of shrimp with heads on, andouille sausage, half a pound of clams, corn, potatoes, half a pound of snow crab, and fried calamari.
Crocker Park Food Truck Challenge is scheduled
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Crocker Park’s seventh annual food truck challenge is set to return Saturday, Oct. 1. The challenge – which has trucks competing in several ‘best of’ categories – is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trucks will line Main Street in the Westlake...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland business owners plan to sue city for losses due to construction
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some business owners on the city’s East side plan on suing the city after they said a construction project caused them to lose money. The businesses are located on East 105th Street in Glenville. Owner Kimberly Carter said the workers stopped working around this time...
weeklyvillager.com
Garrettsville Revs Up For Roger
Garrettsville – On Saturday afternoon the Garrettsville Area Chamber of Commerce closed out their Car Cruise season with the final cruise held at the Garfield Plaza. Cars began arriving Saturday morning and by the height of the show, over 300 vehicles filled spaces from Dairy Queen over to the Charles Auto Family lot.
Here's When the Leaves Will Change Color This Fall in the Greater Cleveland Area
Even those who don't proclaim themselves to be fall fanatics can appreciate one of the most beautiful features of spooky season.
weeklyvillager.com
Community Calendar
The Renaissance Family Center now has extended hours 9005 Wilverne Drive, Windham. Monday-Friday 10 am – 6 pm and Saturday 9 am – 5 pm. Second Blessings hours are Monday-Friday 10am – 4 pm. We have a great selection of gently used furniture, antiques, vintage dishes and many clean, gently used household items. Every week we have a different category of items at 50% off. We still have the “fill a shopping cart” from our over flows rooms $20.00. We have many new items in our Second Blessings Thrift Shoppe so start your Christmas shopping early!
whbc.com
ODA Asks Ohioans to Watch for, Kill, Report Spotted Lanternfly
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The state agriculture department is again asking us to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect from Asia that can damage grapevines and fruit trees. The pest has recently been found in Cleveland, and its population...
coolcleveland.com
Grog Shop Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Four Powerhouse Shows
One of Cleveland’s premiere rock & roll nightclubs is turning 30 (!) this week. It was opened by three friends in their 20s at the dawn of the ’90s, an explosive, expansive era for indie rock, hosting an eclectic array of such bands from all the “next Seattles” across the country (as well as actual Seattle bands such as Love Battery and 7 Year Bitch.) All the hot local bands played there as well, from pop rockers such as World in a Room, Jehova Waitresses and Odd Girl Out to headbangers such as Mushroomhead.
Local estate sale business owner accused of taking clients' money
News 5 Investigators have been digging deep into allegations made against an estate sales business owner accused of taking money from clients.
Why are electric bills so high lately?
If your electric bills have been sky-high lately, you're not alone. The energy aggregator NOPEC serves around 240 customers across the state with the goal to buy in bulk and save customers money.
Solon council votes to remove sculpture from outside Community Center
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has authorized the removal of a sculpture that has been located outside the Solon Community Center for nearly 20 years because the Nature Stone surface around it is fracturing and causing a safety issue, according to Public Works Commissioner William Drsek. On Monday (Sept. 19),...
Cleveland Scene
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Crocker Park Wine Festival
The Crocker Park Wine Festival is an annual late summer festival that features hundreds of wines over the course of two days. Here's what we saw.
