Read full article on original website
Don Ames
4d ago
Watch any professional do anything and they make it look as if anyone could do it.Coast Guard does this so expertly but the danger level is through the roof.This Navy veteran salutes the men and women of the Coast Guard for outstanding performance.
Reply
7
Related
Body Found in Outer Banks Following Ultralight Glider Crash
On Wednesday, September 21, an ultralight glider carrying two passengers crashed into the ocean at the Outer Banks, North Carolina. Unfortunately, only one person survived the accident. According to local officials, the glider had malfunctioned in flight and landed in the water in the vicinity of 120 Ocean Boulevard in...
One dead after ultralight glider crashes into ocean in North Carolina
SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — One person was killed and another was rescued after an ultralight glider crashed off the coast of the Outer Banks. An ultralight glider carrying two people malfunctioned around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and landed in the ocean, according to a press release from the town of Southern Shores. Shortly after the crash, one person was rescued and brought to shore.
WITN
Victims identified in deadly ultra-light crash on Outer Banks
SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - Names have been released in Wednesday’s deadly ultra-light crash on the Outer Banks. Southern Shores police said the pilot of the aircraft, 56-year-old Kenneth Budd, died in the accident, while 36-year-old Steve Fisher, the passenger, survived. Both men are from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The crash...
Hampton Roads watching the potential for Hurricane Ian
September is National Preparedness Month, and many on the East Coast have hurricane preps on their minds. Tropical Depression Nine has now formed in the Caribbean Sea. It could become Hurricane Ian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 dead, another rescued after glider crashes in ocean off Outer Banks
An ultra-light glider carrying two people crashed into the ocean Wednesday morning off Southern Shores, and the search is still on for one passenger.
13newsnow.com
'It was just unbelievable' | 1 dead, 1 rescued after hang glider crash off the Outer Banks
NORFOLK, Va. — A person died after a hang glider crash in the Southern Shores area of Dare County Wednesday morning. The aircraft was an ultralight glider carrying two people, according to Sheila Kane, the town clerk for Southern Shores. She said the plane malfunctioned around 10 a.m. and...
WITN
Hurricane Fiona’s back to Category 4; Tropical Depressions #9 and #10 form
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 2 Pm advisory, Hurricane Fiona is a category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 mph. Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the season thus far and the forecast track has remained consistent over the past several days. While the storm is hundreds of miles away, it is strong enough to cause coastal flooding and high surf on the NC Outer Banks. Nova Scotia and Newfoundland in Canada are under Hurricane Warnings.
Glider crashes off the Outer Banks, NC town says. Missing person’s body is found
A second person was rescued, officials said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Outer Banks preps for Hurricane Fiona
Residents and visitors are told to avoid the beach in North Rodanthe in the Outer Banks. This comes as Hurricane Fiona is expected to bring hazardous weather conditions.
Search warrants detail final moments of North Carolina deputy Ned Byrd’s life
Newly released search warrants reveal the final moments of Deputy Ned Byrd's life before he was fatally shot on August 11.
WITN
Retired NYPD officer saves person that drove into Lake Norman
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was rescued after driving into Lake Norman on Wednesday by a retired New York Police Department officer, according to the Mooresville Fire-Rescue. According to officials, the driver traveled off the roadway, into the water and was sinking when the local former NYPD officer jumped...
Body recovered in Sandbridge Beach identified as missing kayaker
Virginia Beach police say the body recovered in Sandbridge on Friday has been identified as the kayaker who was previously reported missing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
outerbanksvoice.com
Body recovered after glider accident
Update: The town of Southern Shores now reports that the body of the second individual in today’s ultra-light glider crash has been recovered. No names are being released at this time. The Town of Southern Shores would like to thank all individuals and agencies involved in the rescue, search, and recovery effort; TI Coastal (survey boat), Kill Devil Hills Surf Rescue, the Coast Guard, Southern Shores Fire, Southern Shores Ocean Rescue, Southern Shores Police, and Duck Fire and Rescue.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Chowan student struck by deputy’s patrol car while crossing Union Street
MURFREESBORO – A Chowan University student was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 21. NC Highway Patrol Trooper Z. Mize reported that the incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Union Street in Murfreesboro. “The pedestrian was crossing from Parker Hall towards...
North Carolina sheriff dies unexpectedly, according to NC Sheriffs’ Association
The North Carolina Sheriffs' Association confirmed Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid died unexpectedly on Wednesday.
informnny.com
UPDATE: Missing woman found in North Carolina
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that 37-year-old April Bartlett of Utica has been found safe in North Carolina. April had been missing since Saturday, September 18th, 2022. UPD would like to thank everyone for their assistance.
Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
Video Shows Helicopter Rescue Of Injured Boater 100 Miles Off NJ Coast
A 60-year-old boater was rescued by a US Coast Guard helicopter nearly 100 miles off the coast of New Jersey over the weekend (scroll for video). The man had fallen aboard the 31-foot pleasure craft, Reely, on Sunday, and notified watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. The Air Station...
Family and friends remember Ryan Tew, a missing Virginia kayaker found dead Friday
"[He] loved his family ... just the definition of a good friend,"
Missing North Carolina man found dead at Virginia State Park
The body of a missing North Carolina man has been found in the southeastern part of the county.
Comments / 2