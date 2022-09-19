GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 2 Pm advisory, Hurricane Fiona is a category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 mph. Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the season thus far and the forecast track has remained consistent over the past several days. While the storm is hundreds of miles away, it is strong enough to cause coastal flooding and high surf on the NC Outer Banks. Nova Scotia and Newfoundland in Canada are under Hurricane Warnings.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO