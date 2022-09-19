ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Don Ames
4d ago

Watch any professional do anything and they make it look as if anyone could do it.Coast Guard does this so expertly but the danger level is through the roof.This Navy veteran salutes the men and women of the Coast Guard for outstanding performance.

Boston 25 News WFXT

One dead after ultralight glider crashes into ocean in North Carolina

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — One person was killed and another was rescued after an ultralight glider crashed off the coast of the Outer Banks. An ultralight glider carrying two people malfunctioned around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and landed in the ocean, according to a press release from the town of Southern Shores. Shortly after the crash, one person was rescued and brought to shore.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
WITN

Victims identified in deadly ultra-light crash on Outer Banks

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - Names have been released in Wednesday’s deadly ultra-light crash on the Outer Banks. Southern Shores police said the pilot of the aircraft, 56-year-old Kenneth Budd, died in the accident, while 36-year-old Steve Fisher, the passenger, survived. Both men are from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The crash...
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
