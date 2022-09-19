The Cleveland Browns suffered a brutal last-minute loss to the New York Jets in Week 2, and one fan evidently decided to take his frustrations out on owner Jimmy Haslam. After reviewing video of Haslam walking toward the tunnel late in the action, only to be hit in the leg by a bottle, the Browns released a statement on the incident. While the statement doesn't indicate exactly what action will take place as a result of the bottle toss, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon that the team is planning to ban the guilty party.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO