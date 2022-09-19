ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Browns Had 2 Key Returns To Practice On Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns are fairly banged up right now, but that doesn't mean they can't have good injury news. Tight end Harrison Bryant and offensive tackle Chris Hubbard both returned to practice on Tuesday. Bryant has been nursing a thumb injury while Hubbard has been dealing with an illness. They...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

PFF Grades Denzel Ward As Browns’ Worst Defender

Most Cleveland Browns fans watching the Week 2 loss to the New York Jets will probably not be surprised by the latest Pro Football Focus statistic on cornerback Denzel Ward. However, seeing it in print is still heart-wrenching. PFF’s Grade For Ward Against Jets. Ward was among the worst-rated...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Browns defensive players have players-only meeting

The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns' late-game meltdowns becoming a pattern

The discussion about whether Nick Chubb should have run out the clock in the final minutes on Sunday instead of scoring is covering up a much bigger problem for the Browns. Cleveland's defensive lapses in the fourth quarter are becoming harder to ignore, and there are only a handful of days to figure out what's wrong before the Browns host the Steelers on Thursday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/20/22)

It is Tuesday, September 20, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing to host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 of Thursday Night Football. This will be the Browns’ first game with an AFC North rival this season. Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Who’s to Blame for the Browns’ Loss to the Jets?

As most NFL fans have probably heard, the Clevland Browns blew a 13-point lead in about a minute and a half to the New York Jets, in which they ended up losing the game. And the play that got the Jets back in the play was confusing for the Browns. Just at a glance, it looks like Denzel Ward completely missed his coverage.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns plan to ban fan who threw bottle at owner Jimmy Haslam

The Cleveland Browns suffered a brutal last-minute loss to the New York Jets in Week 2, and one fan evidently decided to take his frustrations out on owner Jimmy Haslam. After reviewing video of Haslam walking toward the tunnel late in the action, only to be hit in the leg by a bottle, the Browns released a statement on the incident. While the statement doesn't indicate exactly what action will take place as a result of the bottle toss, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon that the team is planning to ban the guilty party.
