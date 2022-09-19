Read full article on original website
Browns Had 2 Key Returns To Practice On Tuesday
The Cleveland Browns are fairly banged up right now, but that doesn't mean they can't have good injury news. Tight end Harrison Bryant and offensive tackle Chris Hubbard both returned to practice on Tuesday. Bryant has been nursing a thumb injury while Hubbard has been dealing with an illness. They...
brownsnation.com
PFF Grades Denzel Ward As Browns’ Worst Defender
Most Cleveland Browns fans watching the Week 2 loss to the New York Jets will probably not be surprised by the latest Pro Football Focus statistic on cornerback Denzel Ward. However, seeing it in print is still heart-wrenching. PFF’s Grade For Ward Against Jets. Ward was among the worst-rated...
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 3 game, the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Browns on TNF
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be on the road to face the Cleveland Browns for a Week 3 Thursday Night Football matchup, and it’s time to make some bold Steelers predictions for this AFC North showdown. The Steelers are coming off two very close games. In Week 1, Pittsburgh defeated...
NBC Sports
Browns defensive players have players-only meeting
The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
Yardbarker
Browns' late-game meltdowns becoming a pattern
The discussion about whether Nick Chubb should have run out the clock in the final minutes on Sunday instead of scoring is covering up a much bigger problem for the Browns. Cleveland's defensive lapses in the fourth quarter are becoming harder to ignore, and there are only a handful of days to figure out what's wrong before the Browns host the Steelers on Thursday night.
Browns Could be Down Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Against Steelers
Cleveland Browns could be down two very important players against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/20/22)
It is Tuesday, September 20, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing to host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 of Thursday Night Football. This will be the Browns’ first game with an AFC North rival this season. Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
Yardbarker
Who’s to Blame for the Browns’ Loss to the Jets?
As most NFL fans have probably heard, the Clevland Browns blew a 13-point lead in about a minute and a half to the New York Jets, in which they ended up losing the game. And the play that got the Jets back in the play was confusing for the Browns. Just at a glance, it looks like Denzel Ward completely missed his coverage.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/19: Disaster, Despair, Disgust. Discuss!
Good morning Cleveland Browns fans! Or “a morning” at any rate. Or “mourning.”. Whatever word you use, things are a bit melancholy in Cleveland Brownstown this Monday morning. The Browns performed a patented epic collapse against the New York Jets, managing to screw up everything on defense and special teams in the last 90 seconds of the game to lose 31-30.
Gus Frerotte: Every game between the (Browns-Steelers) is always physical
Gus Frerotte stops by Baskin & Phelps to talk about the Browns-Steelers match-up, what we can expect, and what it means for both of these teams as the season advances.
Browns plan to ban fan who threw bottle at owner Jimmy Haslam
The Cleveland Browns suffered a brutal last-minute loss to the New York Jets in Week 2, and one fan evidently decided to take his frustrations out on owner Jimmy Haslam. After reviewing video of Haslam walking toward the tunnel late in the action, only to be hit in the leg by a bottle, the Browns released a statement on the incident. While the statement doesn't indicate exactly what action will take place as a result of the bottle toss, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon that the team is planning to ban the guilty party.
