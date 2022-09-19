ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

brownsnation.com

PFF Grades Denzel Ward As Browns’ Worst Defender

Most Cleveland Browns fans watching the Week 2 loss to the New York Jets will probably not be surprised by the latest Pro Football Focus statistic on cornerback Denzel Ward. However, seeing it in print is still heart-wrenching. PFF’s Grade For Ward Against Jets. Ward was among the worst-rated...
NBC Sports

Browns defensive players have players-only meeting

The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
Yardbarker

Browns' late-game meltdowns becoming a pattern

The discussion about whether Nick Chubb should have run out the clock in the final minutes on Sunday instead of scoring is covering up a much bigger problem for the Browns. Cleveland's defensive lapses in the fourth quarter are becoming harder to ignore, and there are only a handful of days to figure out what's wrong before the Browns host the Steelers on Thursday night.
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/21/22)

It is Wednesday, September 21, 2022, better known as the eve of gameday for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday Night Football. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Joe Haden Reportedly Is Retiring From The...
FOX Sports

Is Baker Mayfield to blame for Carolina Panthers' 0-2 start?

Baker isn't cooking quite yet. The Carolina Panthers are 0-2 in the young 2022 NFL season, and new quarterback Baker Mayfield is struggling to get his charge going. Furthermore, this week, Sports Illustrated slotted the Panthers 32nd in its weekly NFL power rankings, which comes after a 26-24 home loss to the Cleveland Browns and a 19-16 road loss to the New York Giants.
960 The Ref

Pro Picks: Browns not among 9 home dogs vs. Steelers

Nine home teams are underdogs in Week 3. Behind the Dawg Pound, the Cleveland Browns aren't among them. The Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night to kick off a week featuring more road favorites than home. Both teams are aiming for a 2-1 start and coming off disappointing losses.
