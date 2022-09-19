Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
County Executive Candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne Spar at the City Club of ClevelandBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Nine Inch Nails Fan Day on 9/23Adrian HolmanCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract - Seeks Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
brownsnation.com
PFF Grades Denzel Ward As Browns’ Worst Defender
Most Cleveland Browns fans watching the Week 2 loss to the New York Jets will probably not be surprised by the latest Pro Football Focus statistic on cornerback Denzel Ward. However, seeing it in print is still heart-wrenching. PFF’s Grade For Ward Against Jets. Ward was among the worst-rated...
Who's to Blame for Steelers Offensive Struggles?
The Pittsburgh Steelers need to fix their offense. The question is how?
ESPN
Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb admits scoring late touchdown vs. New York Jets 'cost us the game'
BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb took the blame for Sunday's loss to the New York Jets, saying he should've gone down instead of scoring in the final two minutes. Chubb's 12-yard touchdown run with 1:55 to play put the Browns up 30-17. Rookie kicker Cade York...
NBC Sports
Browns defensive players have players-only meeting
The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Browns' late-game meltdowns becoming a pattern
The discussion about whether Nick Chubb should have run out the clock in the final minutes on Sunday instead of scoring is covering up a much bigger problem for the Browns. Cleveland's defensive lapses in the fourth quarter are becoming harder to ignore, and there are only a handful of days to figure out what's wrong before the Browns host the Steelers on Thursday night.
Browns Could be Down Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Against Steelers
Cleveland Browns could be down two very important players against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/21/22)
It is Wednesday, September 21, 2022, better known as the eve of gameday for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday Night Football. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Joe Haden Reportedly Is Retiring From The...
FOX Sports
Is Baker Mayfield to blame for Carolina Panthers' 0-2 start?
Baker isn't cooking quite yet. The Carolina Panthers are 0-2 in the young 2022 NFL season, and new quarterback Baker Mayfield is struggling to get his charge going. Furthermore, this week, Sports Illustrated slotted the Panthers 32nd in its weekly NFL power rankings, which comes after a 26-24 home loss to the Cleveland Browns and a 19-16 road loss to the New York Giants.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pro Picks: Browns not among 9 home dogs vs. Steelers
Nine home teams are underdogs in Week 3. Behind the Dawg Pound, the Cleveland Browns aren't among them. The Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night to kick off a week featuring more road favorites than home. Both teams are aiming for a 2-1 start and coming off disappointing losses.
Comments / 0