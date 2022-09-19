ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

Related
dukebasketballreport.com

Nolan Smith Getting It Done For Louisville

After Kenny Payne took the head coaching job at his alma mater of Louisville, one of his first hires was Duke assistant Nolan Smith, who might as well be his godson. They go way back. At Duke, Smith developed into a formidable recruiter and while it’s still early at Louisville,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 14. —Tomahawk Nation has thoughts on FSU’s win over Louisville. —Louisville’s defensive numbers under Bryan Brown have been, and continue to be, very, very bad. —Louisville Report’s Matt McGavic breaks down the game of new Cardinal hoops commit Curtis Williams. Instincts: Believe it...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah College Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Logan, UT
Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
Logan, UT
College Sports
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
Logan, UT
Football
City
Louisville, KY
City
Logan, UT
State
Kentucky State
Local
Utah Football
Local
Kentucky College Sports
247Sports

Two-sport star from Texas makes a visit to Louisville

Nathan Salz, a football and track and field standout from Fulshear, Texas, made a visit to the University of Louisville last weekend. The 6-foot, 160-pound Salz is a three-year starting wide receiver at Katy Jordan High School and is also a track and field MVP for the school. He made the trip to Louisville last weekend and checked out the football game against Florida State on Friday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
middlesboronews.com

Concerns aplenty for Cardinals

Yellow flags weren’t the only thing flying around Cardinal Stadium Friday night where Louisville’s puzzling, Jekyll/Hyde football team fell to Florida State (3-0, 1-0) 35-31 in a disappointing home debut witnessed by an announced crowd of 46,459 and a national TV audience. There were plenty of red flags,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Jurich
Person
Deion Branch
Person
John L. Smith
The Crunch Zone

Louisville’s Defense Under Bryan Brown

Scott Satterfield inherited a very bad defensive team in 2019. The Cards were going to be a MAJOR project everywhere, but mostly on the defensive side of the ball following the 2018 season. Coupled with that, there was a lot of turnover, a vacuum of a recruiting class for 2019 (of which only 9 players still remain on the roster).
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

Kentucky moves up to No. 8 in latest AP Top 25 poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Washington made its season debut in The Associated Press college football on Sunday at No. 18, and Penn State and Oregon moved into the top 15 after all three had decisive nonconference victories. A weekend filled with blowouts by highly ranked teams kept the top 10...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville.com

Mike’s Louisville (9.19.22)

You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conference Usa#Bowl Games#American Football#College Football#Uofl#Utah State#Cards
WLKY.com

For first time ever, BowmanFest in Louisville will have an airshow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keep your eyes on the skies: BowmanFest is once again landing in Louisville. This year's two-day aviation festival will feature a first for Bowman Field. In addition to learning about historic aircrafts, those who attend will have a chance to watch a thrilling airshow complete with smoke, formations and maneuvers by first-class pilots.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Downtown Louisville's new urban sports park opens Tuesday for public play

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public can now use the city's new urban sports park in downtown Louisville. Open play at the Baird Urban Sports Park starts Tuesday. Anyone can play at the 20,000-square-foot park on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's located at a redevelopment site along West Main Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
styleblueprint.com

FACE of Louisville: Emily Heyde of Fork & Barrel + Morning Fork

Emily Heyde knows brunch. Her extensive experience in special events, catering, and management eventually led her down the path to becoming a restaurateur with her husband, Executive Chef Geoffrey Heyde. Today, the couple own Fork & Barrel and Morning Fork; one restaurant serves refined Southern fare, while the other is known for its fun and funky brunch events — and the two merged under one roof earlier this year. Meet our newest FACE of Louisville, Emily Heyde!
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
WHAS 11

Louisville restaurant closing its doors in Shelby Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While a Louisville restaurant is closing the doors to its brick-and-mortar shop Wednesday, they aren’t going out of business. In a recent Facebook post, Red Top Hotdogs announced they are closing their doors Wednesday after their “final shift of service.” They will serve their last hot dogs at the restaurant from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy