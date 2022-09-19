Read full article on original website
dukebasketballreport.com
Nolan Smith Getting It Done For Louisville
After Kenny Payne took the head coaching job at his alma mater of Louisville, one of his first hires was Duke assistant Nolan Smith, who might as well be his godson. They go way back. At Duke, Smith developed into a formidable recruiter and while it’s still early at Louisville,...
Eight Former Cards Headline Louisville's 2022 Hall of Fame Class
The eight individuals will be officially inducted on Friday, Nov. 4.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | With yelling, extra running, encouraging, Louisville searches for turnaround formula
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Friday night, there was screaming, especially from a University of Louisville assistant coach who unloaded on a group of players at a volume that registered through a pair of walls. On the weekend, there was bonus conditioning, a reward for the players for the penalties,...
Card Chronicle
Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Louisville by 14. —Tomahawk Nation has thoughts on FSU’s win over Louisville. —Louisville’s defensive numbers under Bryan Brown have been, and continue to be, very, very bad. —Louisville Report’s Matt McGavic breaks down the game of new Cardinal hoops commit Curtis Williams. Instincts: Believe it...
Two-sport star from Texas makes a visit to Louisville
Nathan Salz, a football and track and field standout from Fulshear, Texas, made a visit to the University of Louisville last weekend. The 6-foot, 160-pound Salz is a three-year starting wide receiver at Katy Jordan High School and is also a track and field MVP for the school. He made the trip to Louisville last weekend and checked out the football game against Florida State on Friday night.
middlesboronews.com
Concerns aplenty for Cardinals
Yellow flags weren’t the only thing flying around Cardinal Stadium Friday night where Louisville’s puzzling, Jekyll/Hyde football team fell to Florida State (3-0, 1-0) 35-31 in a disappointing home debut witnessed by an announced crowd of 46,459 and a national TV audience. There were plenty of red flags,...
Louisville Lands Commitment from '23 SF Curtis Williams Jr.
The wing from Michigan is the second commitment for the Cardinals in the Class of 2023.
Class of 2023 WR Cataurus Hicks Commits to Louisville
The wide receiver from Miami is the 15th commitment for the Cardinals in the 2023 recruiting class.
The Crunch Zone
Louisville’s Defense Under Bryan Brown
Scott Satterfield inherited a very bad defensive team in 2019. The Cards were going to be a MAJOR project everywhere, but mostly on the defensive side of the ball following the 2018 season. Coupled with that, there was a lot of turnover, a vacuum of a recruiting class for 2019 (of which only 9 players still remain on the roster).
WHAS 11
Kentucky moves up to No. 8 in latest AP Top 25 poll
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Washington made its season debut in The Associated Press college football on Sunday at No. 18, and Penn State and Oregon moved into the top 15 after all three had decisive nonconference victories. A weekend filled with blowouts by highly ranked teams kept the top 10...
Louisville.com
Mike’s Louisville (9.19.22)
You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
wdrb.com
Annual golf scramble in Louisville addresses deadly problem facing veterans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Death by suicide is believed to be one of the leading causes of death for military veterans. That's why a national nonprofit, USA Cares, is trying to help military families take a stand against veteran death by suicide. And whether they finish the hole with a...
WLKY.com
For first time ever, BowmanFest in Louisville will have an airshow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keep your eyes on the skies: BowmanFest is once again landing in Louisville. This year's two-day aviation festival will feature a first for Bowman Field. In addition to learning about historic aircrafts, those who attend will have a chance to watch a thrilling airshow complete with smoke, formations and maneuvers by first-class pilots.
wdrb.com
Downtown Louisville's new urban sports park opens Tuesday for public play
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public can now use the city's new urban sports park in downtown Louisville. Open play at the Baird Urban Sports Park starts Tuesday. Anyone can play at the 20,000-square-foot park on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's located at a redevelopment site along West Main Street.
styleblueprint.com
FACE of Louisville: Emily Heyde of Fork & Barrel + Morning Fork
Emily Heyde knows brunch. Her extensive experience in special events, catering, and management eventually led her down the path to becoming a restaurateur with her husband, Executive Chef Geoffrey Heyde. Today, the couple own Fork & Barrel and Morning Fork; one restaurant serves refined Southern fare, while the other is known for its fun and funky brunch events — and the two merged under one roof earlier this year. Meet our newest FACE of Louisville, Emily Heyde!
JCPS says students to be disciplined after finding weapons in Louisville high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ballard High School “freezes” during the day to investigate a claim of guns at the school. According to a letter from Ballard Principal Dr. Jason Neuss, they were told two students had weapons in the school. After an investigation, they found a pellet gun...
Louisville boutique launches first 'Click & Mortar' shopping experience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville boutique is launching the city's first "Click & Mortar" shopping experience. PinkTag Boutique, a women's clothing shop, will be hosting their grand opening at their new store in Oxmoor Mall’s Center Gate on Oct. 1. PinkTag representatives said their new store will provide...
WHAS 11
Louisville restaurant closing its doors in Shelby Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While a Louisville restaurant is closing the doors to its brick-and-mortar shop Wednesday, they aren’t going out of business. In a recent Facebook post, Red Top Hotdogs announced they are closing their doors Wednesday after their “final shift of service.” They will serve their last hot dogs at the restaurant from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
'It doesn't play on something we already know': Mayor announces Louisville cocktail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's outdoor festival Bourbon & Beyond heads into its third day on Saturday, and after much deliberation Louisville's new signature cocktail has been found!. 'The Louisville' is made with Knob Creek bourbon and was created by SC Baker. She wanted to make a cocktail that was...
