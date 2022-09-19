ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

‘This is really about celebrating her;’ Local pub hosts afternoon tea as tribute to late Queen

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
ENON — The world is preparing to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II as her state funeral is Monday in London.

The owners of a British gastropub in Clark County welcomed the community Sunday for a Royal Afternoon Tea in her honor.

Since the Queen’s death on September 8, people all over the world have paid their respects including here in the Miami Valley.

“We saw online that there was going to be tea today (Sunday) in honor of her majesty the Queen,” Sabrina Tackett told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis. “We thought it was a wonderful idea to attend.”

So did dozens of others.

United Kingdom native Adrian Shergill owns the Last Queen Pub with his wife and he had nothing but kind words to say about the Queen.

“One of the most remarkable women that ever existed,” said Shergill. “To be in the spotlight for 70 years and to live such a dignified upstanding life, a true servant.”

He told Lewis he’s been emotional at times in the days since her death but he hoped people felt different emotions at this Royal Afternoon Tea.

“This is really about celebrating her, this isn’t about her mourning,” Shergill explained. “I think it’s about celebrating somebody that I think was a grandmother to many people around the world.”

“She is probably is the last Queen that we will ever know and I’m happy to have seen her reign,” Tackett said.

A reign that lasted for decades ending with a legacy likely to last for generations.

“I think she’ll go down in history as one of the most phenomenal women at least in modern times that we’ve seen,” said Shergill.

Lewis says this pub will be closed on Monday and the owners will be tuning into coverage of the Queen’s funeral.

