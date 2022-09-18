ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
Power 105.5 Boise

Monroe Home Depot Worker gets Trapped Under Forklift, Seriously Injured

The employee was reportedly pinned underneath the rear of a forklift early Tuesday morning. According to multiple responders, a worker at the Orange County Home Depot suffered serious injuries after they were trapped under a forklift. The accident took place at the Monroe Home Depot located at 254 Larkin Drive in Monroe, New York around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning September 20th according to the Daily Voice.
MONROE, NY
Daily Voice

Paterson Firefighter Clinging To Life After Motorcycle Crash

A Paterson firefighter was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on the way to work, colleagues said. Initial details were sketchy. Responders said the firefighter was airlifted to St. Joseph's University Medical Center, where a huge contingent of colleagues were gathered Wednesday morning, Sept. 21. The chief of the department...
PATERSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Cheektowaga, NY
Charlotte, NC
Accidents
Warren County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Warren County, NJ
Cheektowaga, NY
Crime & Safety
Williamsville, NY
Crime & Safety
Warren County, NJ
Accidents
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Williamsville, NY
Accidents
Cheektowaga, NY
Accidents
City
Williamsville, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 80#Mile Marker#Traffic Accident#Knowlton Twp#State Police
NJ.com

Officials identify N.J. man killed in weekend shooting

Authorities on Tuesday identified the Somerset County man shot and killed over the weekend in Plainfield. Police found David Michael Buck shot around 6:40 p.m. Saturday after officers were called to gunfire near the 700 block of Kensington Avenue in the city, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
theobserver.com

Belleville man sentenced to 7 years behind bars for role in robbery

A Belleville man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for his role in a robbery, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Judge Patrick J. Arre sentenced Jose Rivera, 58, after he was convicted July 8 by an Essex County jury of second-degree robbery of a gas station in Newark.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
nj1015.com

Route 22 drug bust — 18 people arrested following Clinton Township, NJ investigation

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Eighteen individuals, aged 25 to 62, have been arrested in connection with alleged narcotic activity along Route 22 in this Hunterdon County township. The joint initiative between the county prosecutor's office, Clinton Township police and New Jersey State Police began after police began receiving complaints regarding the alleged activity along the state highway, according to the prosecutor's office.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

18 arrested in drug investigation along Route 22 in Hunterdon County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Eighteen people arrested following a drug investigation in Hunterdon County, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson. The initiative began after the Clinton Township Police Department began receiving complaints regarding narcotic activity along Route 22 in Clinton Township, Robeson said. The following...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem changes hiring requirements for city police officers

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – During Tuesday night's Bethlehem City Council meeting, changes were made to the hiring requirements of city police officers. Council voted to approve amendments to the police civil service rules, which outline the eligibility requirements, examinations, probationary periods and disqualifying factors for individuals to be hired into the Bethlehem Police Department.
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy