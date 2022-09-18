Read full article on original website
N.J. firefighter critically hurt in motorcycle crash while headed to work
A Paterson firefighter was in critical condition on Wednesday after his motorcycle crashed while he was traveling to work, authorities said. The crash occurred on Route 23 in Franklin Borough in Sussex County, according to Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh. It was not clear when the crash occurred. The firefighter, whose...
N.J. assistant prosecutor killed in motorcycle crash recalled for dedication to crime victims
The Bergen County assistant prosecutor killed in a motorcycle crash in July is remembered by his family as a balanced prosecutor who always stood up for crime victims, but also had a passion for working on bail reform. Avon Morgan, 38, of Ridgewood, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital...
Monroe Home Depot Worker gets Trapped Under Forklift, Seriously Injured
The employee was reportedly pinned underneath the rear of a forklift early Tuesday morning. According to multiple responders, a worker at the Orange County Home Depot suffered serious injuries after they were trapped under a forklift. The accident took place at the Monroe Home Depot located at 254 Larkin Drive in Monroe, New York around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning September 20th according to the Daily Voice.
Paterson Firefighter Clinging To Life After Motorcycle Crash
A Paterson firefighter was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on the way to work, colleagues said. Initial details were sketchy. Responders said the firefighter was airlifted to St. Joseph's University Medical Center, where a huge contingent of colleagues were gathered Wednesday morning, Sept. 21. The chief of the department...
School bus, CATS bus involved in southeast Charlotte crash, officials say
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash happened after a CATS bus driver had a medical emergency and crossed the centerline.
Van flips on Route 130 in South Brunswick, NJ — woman killed
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A 21-year-old woman riding in a van died Monday night after the vehicle crossed the median on Route 130 and flipped over. The Ford Econoline van was heading south around 10:30 p.m. when it went across the northbound lanes near Deans Rhode Hall Road, hit a guardrail on the shoulder and flipped over, according to Deputy Police Chief James Ryan.
Hunterdon County commissioners hope NJ officials reopen road near reservoir in Clinton Twp. sooner than planned
CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Officials in Hunterdon County, New Jersey are pushing state officials to reopen a road near a reservoir. County commissioners wrote a letter to to the New Jersey Water Supply Authority. In the letter, they praise the authority's tentative plan to reopen County Road 629 near Round...
New Brunswick shooting that left 2 dead, 7 wounded was gang-related, feds say
A shooting in New Brunswick nearly two years ago that involved a stolen car and left two people dead and seven others injured was gang-related, federal authorities said Tuesday in announcing racketeering charges against seven reputed members and associates of a gang. The men are part of a gang associated...
Family sues Walmart, hoverboard maker in fire that killed 2 Hellertown girls
PHILADELPHIA - A Hellertown family is suing two companies over a charging hoverboard that they say sparked the fire that tore through their home in April, causing the deaths of two girls. The Kaufmans sued Walmart and Jetson Electric Bikes in federal court Wednesday, saying the companies knew or should...
N.J. men charged with forged checks, stolen debit cards after traffic stop
Two 25-year-old men from New Jersey were among five arrested in upstate New York last week after being found with multiple forged checks and stolen debit cards when they were pulled over, authorities said. Troopers stopped their car around 2:30 p.m Friday on Interstate 84 in Newburgh for motor vehicle...
Officials identify N.J. man killed in weekend shooting
Authorities on Tuesday identified the Somerset County man shot and killed over the weekend in Plainfield. Police found David Michael Buck shot around 6:40 p.m. Saturday after officers were called to gunfire near the 700 block of Kensington Avenue in the city, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
Route 130 closed in South Brunswick due to serious crash
A portion of Route 130 in Middlesex County was closed early Tuesday following a serious crash, authorities said. The crash was reported about 10 p.m. in South Brunswick. Route 130 remains closed in both directions from Route 522 and Deans Rhode Hall Road, according to police. South Brunswick police said...
Belleville man sentenced to 7 years behind bars for role in robbery
A Belleville man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for his role in a robbery, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Judge Patrick J. Arre sentenced Jose Rivera, 58, after he was convicted July 8 by an Essex County jury of second-degree robbery of a gas station in Newark.
Route 22 drug bust — 18 people arrested following Clinton Township, NJ investigation
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Eighteen individuals, aged 25 to 62, have been arrested in connection with alleged narcotic activity along Route 22 in this Hunterdon County township. The joint initiative between the county prosecutor's office, Clinton Township police and New Jersey State Police began after police began receiving complaints regarding the alleged activity along the state highway, according to the prosecutor's office.
NJ man, 39, killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway
A New Jersey man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on a parkway early Monday, New Jersey State Police said.
UPDATE: Driver Jumps To Death From Route 3 Bridge: Responders
UPDATE: Westbound Route 3 was reopened after authorities recovered the body of a driver who responders said stopped on a bridge on the East Rutherford side of the Hackensack River, got out and jumped. The jumper's body was recovered from the water beneath the bridge across from Secaucus near the...
18 arrested in drug investigation along Route 22 in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Eighteen people arrested following a drug investigation in Hunterdon County, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson. The initiative began after the Clinton Township Police Department began receiving complaints regarding narcotic activity along Route 22 in Clinton Township, Robeson said. The following...
NJ family sues funeral home after wrong body placed in casket
The family of an 85-year-old New Jersey woman who died last year sued a funeral home handling the arrangements, alleging the wrong body was buried in the casket.
Bethlehem changes hiring requirements for city police officers
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – During Tuesday night's Bethlehem City Council meeting, changes were made to the hiring requirements of city police officers. Council voted to approve amendments to the police civil service rules, which outline the eligibility requirements, examinations, probationary periods and disqualifying factors for individuals to be hired into the Bethlehem Police Department.
Shutdown Of NJ Hospital Puts Mercer County Patients At Risk: Report
Trinity Health and Capital Health in Trenton have made an agreement for the sale of St. Francis Medical Center, which is owned by Trinity Health, causing a massive potential shift in the area's healthcare landscape, NJ.com reports. If the sale moves forward, some of the medical services that St. Francis...
