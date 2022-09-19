ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

packinsider.com

NC State Showing Love & Support for Injured Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez

Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffered a devastating lower leg fracture in Saturday’s matchup in Carter-Finley Stadium. After suffering the injury, the game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes while Ramirez was stabilized and carted off the field. As Ramirez was being carted off the field, numerous NC State...
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils visit three heralded preps in Georgia

It isn't easy keeping track of all the top-shelf recruits the Duke basketball coaches have visited in the past few weeks since the open recruiting period began. But it helps that the Blue Devils reportedly met with three elite prospects in one stop on Monday. Combining info in tweets from Pro ...
DURHAM, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
cbs17

ACC announces game times for Week 5 of college football season

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The ACC, along with its television affiliates, have announced game times for Week 5 of the college football season (October 1st, 2022). Virginia (2-1) at Duke (3-0) is slated for 7 P.M and will air on a Regional Sports Network. ESPN has exercised a six-day...
DURHAM, NC
nsjonline.com

Chatham Schools using Critical Race Theory themed teacher training

RALEIGH — Teacher training materials with Critical Race Theory (CRT) themes are being used in Chatham County Public Schools according to materials obtained by North State Journal from whistleblowers in the district. Individuals within the school district provided copies of materials used in the training which was “required” for...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
americanmilitarynews.com

Durham police charge man with killing Navy veteran

Durham police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of 41-year-old Derek Sterling last month, authorities said. Frederick Johnson, 52, of Durham has been charged with first-degree murder in Sterling’s death. Lt. Quincey Tait, a spokesperson for Durham police, said officers were dispatched to Hillsborough Road on the evening...
DURHAM, NC
wunc.org

NC election officials swamped with dubious records requests from 2020 deniers

Gary Sims said he has never seen anything like the deluge of records requests inundating his and other elections offices across North Carolina and the country. Sims is the director of elections for Wake County — the state's largest in terms of registered voters — and has been working in elections administration for more than two decades.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

