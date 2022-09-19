Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Related
packinsider.com
NC State Showing Love & Support for Injured Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez
Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffered a devastating lower leg fracture in Saturday’s matchup in Carter-Finley Stadium. After suffering the injury, the game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes while Ramirez was stabilized and carted off the field. As Ramirez was being carted off the field, numerous NC State...
ACC’s choice to leave Greensboro says a lot about what league is now — big business
Greensboro was good enough for the ACC for six decades, but the people in charge have decided it is not good enough for a seventh, as N&O columnist Luke DeCock writes.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Legendary Irwin Smallwood, who covered the ACC's formation in 1953: 'It is a point of civic pride that’s now lost'
Irwin Smallwood, a sportswriting legend who has seen just about everything in his time in Greensboro, was a young scribe breaking news in 1953 when the Atlantic Coast Conference formed at the Sedgefield Inn. Smallwood, 96, spent his entire newspaper career at the News & Record in Greensboro, with nearly...
Blue Devils visit three heralded preps in Georgia
It isn't easy keeping track of all the top-shelf recruits the Duke basketball coaches have visited in the past few weeks since the open recruiting period began. But it helps that the Blue Devils reportedly met with three elite prospects in one stop on Monday. Combining info in tweets from Pro ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
ACC announces game times for Week 5 of college football season
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The ACC, along with its television affiliates, have announced game times for Week 5 of the college football season (October 1st, 2022). Virginia (2-1) at Duke (3-0) is slated for 7 P.M and will air on a Regional Sports Network. ESPN has exercised a six-day...
zagsblog.com
Ian Jackson, No. 1 shooting guard in 2024, sets official to North Carolina; Kentucky’s Calipari expected in
Ian Jackson, the No. 1 shooting guard in the 247Sports Composite, has finalized an official visit to North Carolina for Nov. 11, his head coach told ZAGSBLOG. North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis and assistant Jeff Lebo were in The Bronx last week to see the 6-foot-4 Jackson in person during an open gym.
WXII 12
Seven North Carolina colleges secretly tracked social media posts of students, protesters
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new report shows seven North Carolina universities monitored social media platforms to keep an eye on things like protests or crimes. Watch WXII in the video above. Our NBC affiliate WRAL has tracked the use of social media monitoring for years in schools. A new...
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
RELATED PEOPLE
UNC’s cancer hospital renamed for leader whose ‘relentless drive’ made it possible
The hospital that serves patients from across North Carolina has a new name.
NC county apologizes for role in lynching Black people. New markers to honor victims.
“I appreciate the gesture, and I think there are many people who do,” said Commissioner Anna Richards, who is Black.
The race tightens: Beasley closes in on Budd in latest North Carolina Senate poll
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Democrat Cheri Beasley has gained more ground in her bid to overtake Republican Ted Budd in their race to be the next senator from North Carolina, even though many voters say they expect her ultimately to lose. Budd in May led Beasley by 6.8 percentage points in a projected head-to-head battle […]
High school students found dead in Orange Co. remembered by classmates at soccer game
The lives of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, were remembered Monday night with a moment of silence at a soccer game between their two high schools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nsjonline.com
Chatham Schools using Critical Race Theory themed teacher training
RALEIGH — Teacher training materials with Critical Race Theory (CRT) themes are being used in Chatham County Public Schools according to materials obtained by North State Journal from whistleblowers in the district. Individuals within the school district provided copies of materials used in the training which was “required” for...
Raleigh News & Observer
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Orange County the week of Sep. 11?
A house in Chapel Hill that sold for $925,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Orange County in the past week. In total, 29 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $450,707, $253 per square foot.
cbs17
Missing. Murdered. Unsolved: Family offers $5,000 reward to find Tonita Brooks
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Tonita Michelle Brooks loves to walk. She walks all over Durham. Although she has a limp from a childhood surgery, she never let that slow her down. “She was giving, she was kind. She could talk to anybody — that is the Tonita I know,” said her brother Michael Brooks.
Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church
The Southern Baptist Conventions' top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.”. The votes of the Executive Committee...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Killer in the Carolinas: Lingering questions after confession
"She knows I love animals; she knows I love cats," said Jones. "And she told me when she got it that she thought of me. And now, when I look at it, I think of her."
americanmilitarynews.com
Durham police charge man with killing Navy veteran
Durham police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of 41-year-old Derek Sterling last month, authorities said. Frederick Johnson, 52, of Durham has been charged with first-degree murder in Sterling’s death. Lt. Quincey Tait, a spokesperson for Durham police, said officers were dispatched to Hillsborough Road on the evening...
wunc.org
NC election officials swamped with dubious records requests from 2020 deniers
Gary Sims said he has never seen anything like the deluge of records requests inundating his and other elections offices across North Carolina and the country. Sims is the director of elections for Wake County — the state's largest in terms of registered voters — and has been working in elections administration for more than two decades.
‘An amazing child’: Raleigh foster dad pleads guilty to felony neglect in boy’s death
Brayden Allen, a 23-month-old toddler, died wrapped in a dinosaur blanket in the arms of a Wake County social worker on May 4, 2021.
Comments / 0