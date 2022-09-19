ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox42kptm.com

One Community Culture Festival dedicated to frontline workers, first responders

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - It's the festival that highlights and celebrates the diverse cultures within the Omaha community. Around 20 different cultures were showcased at the festival. People got to experience what make these cultures unique through their foods, crafts, and performances. Roughly 200 different performers took to the stage...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

International Day of Peace tries to bring the whole world together

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The International Day of Peace is on September 21, and the day tries to bring everyone around the globe together, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. It asks people to put aside their differences to achieve world peace. Ever since World War II, the world is in a...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
Omaha, NE
Entertainment
City
Omaha, NE
fox42kptm.com

National Indoor Plant Week proves plants are more than just décor

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Indoor Plant Week takes place the third week of September, and this year it runs from September 19 through September 25, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The week educates on the importance of live plants inside, and to show that plants are more than just décor....
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

DCSO arrested two men with about 90lbs of marijuana in car

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) have arrested two men with about 90lbs of marijuana in their car, according to a press release. The red 1998 Infiniti was originally stopped for speeding in the area of I-80 and 72nd Street. There were multiple indicators of drug...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Local Life#Festival#Localevent#Things To Do#What To Do#The Week Of#Fidofest#Omaha Public Libraries#Scorz Sports Center
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Three injured after Monday evening shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Three people were injured in a shooting at 1743 N 33rd St. Monday evening, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Around 7:50 p.m., police were called to the scene. The found a male victim, identified as Maqawni Dexter, 42, and a...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy