fox42kptm.com
One Community Culture Festival dedicated to frontline workers, first responders
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - It's the festival that highlights and celebrates the diverse cultures within the Omaha community. Around 20 different cultures were showcased at the festival. People got to experience what make these cultures unique through their foods, crafts, and performances. Roughly 200 different performers took to the stage...
Snow removers needed to help older residents in the metro when the snow falls
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Winter is slowly approaching the metro and that means people will be out removing snow. Some of them will need help and that’s where one organization in Omaha lends a hand. The snow hasn’t fallen yet but the Eastern Nebraska Office of...
International Day of Peace tries to bring the whole world together
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The International Day of Peace is on September 21, and the day tries to bring everyone around the globe together, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. It asks people to put aside their differences to achieve world peace. Ever since World War II, the world is in a...
Local recording industry experts explain what it takes to break into the business
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Do you think you have what it takes to kick-start a career in the recording industry? Some people will try it, but not everyone will succeed. Those in the industry tell FOX 42 News it takes a lot of work. "I started professionally when I was...
Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge to temporarily close through early 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Riverfront construction at the Lewis and Clark Landing will temporarily close the Martin Luther King Jr. pedestrian bridge through early 2023, according to a press release from MECA. It will be closed from Wednesday, September 28 through early 2023. The bridge is commonly used...
National Indoor Plant Week proves plants are more than just décor
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Indoor Plant Week takes place the third week of September, and this year it runs from September 19 through September 25, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The week educates on the importance of live plants inside, and to show that plants are more than just décor....
Town hall meetings getting public opinion on mental health facilities in Douglas County
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — A town hall meeting tonight brought together dozens of people from the community with an interest in the county’s mental health facilities. The Douglas County Board of Commissioners opened the floor to answer questions and explain why new mental health buildings are needed.
DCSO arrested two men with about 90lbs of marijuana in car
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) have arrested two men with about 90lbs of marijuana in their car, according to a press release. The red 1998 Infiniti was originally stopped for speeding in the area of I-80 and 72nd Street. There were multiple indicators of drug...
OPD: Three injured after Monday evening shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Three people were injured in a shooting at 1743 N 33rd St. Monday evening, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Around 7:50 p.m., police were called to the scene. The found a male victim, identified as Maqawni Dexter, 42, and a...
After demoralizing loss, Huskers fire defensive coordinator one week after Frost
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — After his team gave up nearly 50 points for the second straight week, Nebraska football interim head coach Mickey Joseph fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander on Sunday; exactly one week after the Huskers fired head coach Scott Frost. Chinander followed Frost to Nebraska in 2017...
