Read full article on original website
Related
kbew98country.com
15 MN School Targeted by “Swatting” on Wednesday
On Wednesday, several schools in the region received similar calls providing identical details of an active shooter on school grounds, including Rochester, Duluth and closer to home at Fairmont and Mankato West High School. The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that this is part of a nationwide “swatting” campaign, which...
kbew98country.com
Mapleton Man Charged in UTV Crash That Killed Elysian Woman
A Mapleton man was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol Thursday when he crashed a utility terrain vehicle, leading to a woman’s death. Fifty nine year old Susan Quiram of Elysian, was found underneath the UTV about a half mile east of County Road 7 near Mapleton. Fifty...
kbew98country.com
Emmet County Traffic Stop Leads to Blue Earth Man’s Arrest
An early morning traffic stop last week in Emmet County resulted in the arrest of a Blue Earth man on felony drug charges. Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens says shortly after 12:30am Wednesday morning a Sheriff’s Deputy on patrol in the 4500 block of Highway 9 initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation.
kbew98country.com
Blue Earth Council Reads New Chicken Ordinance
On Monday, the Blue Earth City Council conducted a first reading of an ordinance allowing residents to keep chickens if they comply with various restrictions. The ordinance redefines chickens as separate from the city’s definition of farm animals, which are otherwise not permitted to be kept on city property.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kbew98country.com
Man Accused of Shooting 3 People in Albert Lea in November of 2020, Has Been Found Guilty
The man accused of shooting three people, including a police officer and causing an eight hour standoff has been found guilty. Court documents say 32 year old Devin Matthew Weiland, of Albert Lea, was found guilty Monday of three counts of attempted first degree murder and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. His trial began September 12th in Freeborn County District Court.
Comments / 0