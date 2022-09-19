Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady Addresses Ryan Fitzpatrick ‘That Motherf-----’ Rumor
The Buccaneers quarterback commented on the popular theory.
Trey Lance’s first message after 49ers season-ending ankle surgery
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance recently underwent ankle surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Lance sent out a hopeful message following the procedure. “Truly appreciate all of the messages and prayers. Surgery was a success and I am ready to attack this rehab process....
Cops investigating fan who allegedly struck Kyler Murray
Las Vegas police are investigating allegations that a fan struck Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray in the aftermath of the Cardinals’
thecomeback.com
Real reason Bruce Arians was on Bucs sideline revealed
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach is under investigation for his role in a large brawl between several star players during Sunday afternoon’s game between the Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints after he was on the sideline and seemed to be instigating the bad blood between the two teams.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cooper Rush reacts to potential of becoming permanent NFL starter
With Dak Prescott sidelined for multiple weeks with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys are forced to turn to Cooper Rush to serve as the team’s placeholder under center until Prescott returns to action. So far, the Cowboys are doing just fine with Cooper Rush directing the offense on...
Watch: Cowboys fan rides horse into Walmart checkout line following Week 2 win
Despite being without injured franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys bounced back in Week 2 against the defending AFC-champion Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, coming away with a 20-17 victory. In the aftermath of the win, one particular Cowboys fan ventured into an area Walmart, sporting his Prescott jersey, to celebrate the thriller in style.
Saints’ defense encouraged by strides made since opener
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen entered this week sounding more optimistic about the defense he oversees — even if he wasn’t particularly happy about outcome of his team’s latest game. New Orleans (1-1) boasted the seventh-ranked defense in the NFL last season and...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Wasn't A Fan Of Phil Jackson When The Chicago Bulls Hired Him: "He Was Coming In To Take The Ball Out Of My Hands."
Over the years, many NBA coaches have tried to change the game of basketball with their unique systems and approaches to the game. But it's easier said than done, and only a handful of NBA coaches have actually been able to accomplish that goal. The legendary Phil Jackson certainly falls...
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 1