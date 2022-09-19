SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a suspected drunk driver after hitting two cars in Springfield on Sunday night. Officers first responded to Springfield Centerfold in the 2800 block of West Sunshine for a disturbance call. Officers say a driver left the area in a gray pickup. When they found the driver, he was heading south on Scenic. Officers say he hit two cars and finally stopped when he hit a guard rail right around the area by Nathanial Greene Park. A witness said they saw someone who looked very intoxicated, trying to back up to leave after it happened.

