KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Detectives search for woman facing weapons charges in Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield detectives are looking for Greene County fugitive, Randi Joann Gross. She faces several charges, including stealing a firearm, drug possession and unlawful use of a firearm. Detectives also say Gross has additional warrants from other jurisdictions. The 33-year-old has facial piercings around her mouth and...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: authorities continue to search for escaped inmate and two people receive serious injuries in Newton County crash
PITTSBURG, Ks. – The Pittsburg fire department responds to a structure fire on east 4th street. The fire started in a shed attached to the north side of the home located at 1013 east 4th street and then migrated to the attic space. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions but ultimately contained and extinguished the fire. The fire displaced multiple people and the American Red Cross was contacted to provide relief efforts to the occupants. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
933kwto.com
Escaped Inmate in Newton County
The Newton County Sheriff’s office is searching for an escaped inmate. Michael Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital Sunday when he escaped. Durison is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and orange scrub pants when he escaped.
‘Potential threat to the community’: SPD still looking for deadly shooting suspect
Springfield Police are investigating after a shooting on North Lyon Avenue near Calhoun Street Friday morning.
Woman charged after bullet goes through apartment wall
GALENA, Kan. – Prosecutors filed charges today against a woman who allegedly fired a gun, hitting her neighbor through the apartment wall. The shooting happened in Galena’s Foxfire addition. According to the Police Department, 40-year-old Morgan Farren fired a gun in her duplex apartment. Authorities say the bullet went through the wall and hit a resident in the adjoining apartment in the head.
Missouri murderer sentenced to 30 years in prison
An Eldridge man was sentenced to 30 years behind bars at his sentencing today, Sept. 20.
SGF man gets 85 years for shooting at police
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Robert C. Rost, 37, of Springfield was sentenced to 85 years behind bars in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Friday, Sept. 16. According to a press release from a Greene County prosecuting attorney, Rost had a four-day trial in May that ended with him being found guilty of unlawful use of […]
KYTV
Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies call in K-9s two nights in a row: suspects still at large
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies called in K9s two nights in a row for two separate incidents. Both suspects remain at large. Police say the first incident happened at 1:30 a.m. on September 16, starting at the 3200 block of Sunny Acres Lane in Strafford, when the resident saw their maroon Chevy Camaro stolen on their home security camera. Officials say the victim called 911, then followed the vehicle until deputies picked up the chase at the intersection of Golden Ave. and Kearney Street.
Sheriff confirms identity of body found in Grand Lake
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities confirm the body found in Grand Lake was that of a missing man. >>Previous Article: Authorities find body in Grand lake west of Grove. Delaware County Sheriff James Beck confirms to KOAM that the body was 31-year-old Arslan “Shawn” Khalid. Grand River...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: Newton county firefighters take on a blaze and Pittsburg public library provides a safe haven for banned books
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – About 4 p.m. Tuesday reports near Downstream Casino of a large plume of smoke that was visible from I-44. Newton County Central Dispatch was alerted to a fire in the 410o block of Greenwood Drive. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton County Ambulance responded. Quapaw Fire & EMS and Joplin Fire Dept were requested as mutual aid. Click here for more information about this story.
Escaped inmate in Neosho, Mo.
NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s office release details regarding an escaped inmate in the early morning hours of Sunday. “Inmate Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital when he escaped custody.” — NCSO HAIR: black EYES: hazel HEIGHT: 6’ WEIGHT: 160 AGE: 41 The Sheriff’s office state he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and...
KYTV
Aurora & Marionville Police Dept. chief working to curb squatting
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Aurora-Marionville police chief, Wes Coatney, said he already sees issues with squatters in empty and abandoned houses. Chief Coatney said that while focusing on drug and substance abuse issues, the setback can be when people get out of jail for these crimes. They don’t have somewhere to go and refuse to get the right help.
Trial delayed for woman accused of killing Pea Ridge Police Officer
A Pine Bluff woman facing multiple charges after the death of a Pea Ridge Police Officer has had her 2023 trial start date pushed back even later.
Springfield teen charged with shooting foot in downtown garage
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 19-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting a stranger in the foot in a downtown Springfield parking garage. Kerry Brooks, 19, of Springfield was formally charged with felony counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon after he was arrested Thursday, Sept. 15. According to a […]
KYTV
Police arrest suspected drunk driver after collision in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a suspected drunk driver after hitting two cars in Springfield on Sunday night. Officers first responded to Springfield Centerfold in the 2800 block of West Sunshine for a disturbance call. Officers say a driver left the area in a gray pickup. When they found the driver, he was heading south on Scenic. Officers say he hit two cars and finally stopped when he hit a guard rail right around the area by Nathanial Greene Park. A witness said they saw someone who looked very intoxicated, trying to back up to leave after it happened.
94-year-old man dies after Ottawa County crash
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 94-year-old Kansas man.
Joplin man sentenced for a series of thefts
JOPLIN, Mo. — The suspect in a high-speed chase and a series of Joplin thefts, from a senior living center, an apartment complex, and a hotel, gets a suspended sentence. He’s Adam Gustafson of Joplin. Police arrested Gustafson in January after a safe stolen from a hotel was...
