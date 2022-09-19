Read full article on original website
SFist
Humpday Headlines: Oakland Sees Four Homicides In 18 Hours
In addition to the three people fatally shot in Oakland Monday night, a fourth person was killed near City Hall Tuesday afternoon, and a total of five others were wounded in other incidents. It was a violent 18 hours in Oakland, with three people shot on a 1.2-mile stretch of International Boulevard, and two police officers injured when a suspected drunk driver crashed into them. [Bay Area News Group]
SFist
Supervisors Approve Giving SFPD Live Access to Private Security Cameras All Over Town
The wildly controversial SFPD live monitoring of private security cameras is now official San Francisco city policy, as the Board of Supervisors voted 7-4 to allow SFPD to monitor those security cameras all over town in real time. The proposed expansion of SFPD access to surveillance cameras all over town...
CEO robbed at gunpoint fears crime is driving businesses out of San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Hamid Moghadam knows about the city's crime problem all too well. The CEO of San Francisco-based Prologis was robbed at gunpoint outside of his home, in broad daylight."This is a gang that does this all the time and they had targeted me from the parking lot," said Moghadam.The suspects followed Moghadam to his home in broad daylight."A car rushed by, stopped right next to me and two guys jumped out with guns pointed at my face," he said. "It just happened so quickly, honestly, I didn't have time to get scared."The thieves wanted his watch and...
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: Two Women Shot In the Mission District
Two women were shot and injured Monday evening in SF's Mission District, one of them seriously. The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of 23rd Street, and one victim suffered life-threatening injuries. [KRON4]. Oakland police arrested a man on suspicion of carjacking a tow truck late...
San Francisco's most 'authentic' Chinese restaurants according to viral TikTok
"Yelp is a depository of restaurant reviews from, in my opinion, the most irritating people on Earth."
The long-awaited Central Subway now has an opening date
There is a light at the end of the tunnel. The Central Subway, a transit project that’s been under construction for more than a decade, finally has a “soft” opening date. Starting Nov. 19, the Central Subway will be open on weekends as a short line, running from Chinatown to Fourth and Brannan. The line will be fare-free through November and December. ...
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco Base
An American Airlines plane in flight. The company recently announced the closure of its flight attendant base in San Francisco.American Airlines. Roughly 400 flight attendants at American Airlines are being displaced after the company announced a plan to close its San Francisco base.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: SF School Board Backtracks On Muslim Holidays
SF's school board is backtracking once again in the face of backlash and a threat of a lawsuit, this time over its decision to declare two Muslim holidays as days off from school. The board decided last month to add Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha to its district calendar as days of no instruction, but they face a lawsuit over there not being similar accommodations for Jewish holidays or other cultures' holy days, and now they plan to vote on a backtracking resolution Tuesday. [Chronicle]
KTVU FOX 2
MACRO: Oakland now has alternative to calling police for low-level calls
OAKLAND, Calif. - The man was unconscious, lying partially in the street along Hegenberger Road in East Oakland. Drivers whizzed passed as they went about their days. No one stopped to check if he was alive. But on this day there would be help. Two crisis intervention specialists and an...
FOXBusiness
San Francisco airport workers 'arrested and cited' after 'civil disobedience'
A food workers union at San Francisco International Airport says 41 protesters were arrested and cited for blocking traffic. The union, Unite Here Local 2, said in a Friday press release that the group intended to practice "civil disobedience" with the potential to "block traffic" in protest for higher wages.
Angry Oakland residents demand action over rampant illegal dumping
OAKLAND -- Between abandoned cars, trash, and other debris, illegal dumping is a major problem plaguing many of the neighborhoods in Oakland's flatlands. For many residents, the situation has reached a boiling point. They say the rampant illegal dumping is putting people in danger."It's invading my ability to feel safe and walk down clean streets," said Mary Forte, an Oakland native. "Get the trash out of Oakland."Forte and other locals will meet with elected and appointed leaders on Monday evening to ask them to call for a state of emergency, along with an immediate strategy to deal with the trash and...
At least 2 slain late Sunday, early Monday in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)– At least two people were slain in San Francisco late Sunday and early Monday morning, police said. The latest killing was reported at 2:51 a.m. Monday at Laguna Street and Golden Gate Avenue in the Fillmore District. The earlier killing was reported at 11:25 p.m. in the 900 block of Geary Street […]
KTVU FOX 2
BART hit with system wides delays following "equipment problem"
BART suffered a major service disruption Sunday, one week after celebrating its 50th anniversary. Two trains got stuck in the tube on the Oakland side, one near the west Oakland station, the other near 12th street. The problem set off a chain reaction of system-wide delays making for a long,...
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’ Father of four killed outside Oakland mosque
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A double-homicide near the Islamic Center of Oakland happened Monday night, following sunset prayers. One victim had just left the mosque. He was a 57-year-old man who left behind a wife and four children. KRON4 spoke with his friends, who said everyone is in shock. A friend told KRON4, “It was […]
Berkeley pizza chain Sliver has opened a new Bay Area restaurant
The vegetarian pizza shop sells just one type of pizza per day on a sourdough crust, just like Cheese Board.
Two California cities top list of places that people want to leave
Homebuyers are leaving the Bay Area in droves, according to a new housing report published by real estate website Redfin.
One dead in Vallejo shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Vallejo on Monday, according to a statement from Vallejo Police Department.
sfstandard.com
Joe Alioto Veronese, Scion of an SF Political Dynasty, Wants To ‘Rescue’ the City as DA
Growing up in a family with prominent elected officials and attorneys, Joe Alioto Veronese knew the right steps to follow. His grandfather, Joseph Alioto, was the 35th mayor of San Francisco, and his mom, Angela Alioto, served as president of the Board of Supervisors. Michela Alioto-Pier, Veronese’s cousin and the most recent Alioto family member to hold an elected office in the city, was also twice elected supervisor.
San Jose homeless sweep creates new dangers
The sprawling land once home to hundreds of San Jose homeless residents sits mostly empty this week—but a new crisis is brewing in the baseball field across the street. More than 60 RVs and cars have squeezed into the empty baseball field at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets after the city started its monthlong sweep to clear the sprawling encampment near the Mineta San Jose International Airport a few weeks ago.
Comments / 4