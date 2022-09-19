ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

Double murder suspect arrested after 5 months on the run

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A man wanted for a double murder has been arrested after five months on the run, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Trev’von Pinckney is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
thelakemurraynews.net

Lexington County woman charged with stabbing neighbor

A Lexington County woman is accused of stabbing her neighbor at the victim’s home Monday night. Brenda Sue Jeffcoat, 60, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants. “Deputies responded to a home on Doe Trail Court shortly before...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lexington County, SC
Lexington County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, SC
WIS-TV

Two men arrested after standoff with Richland Co. Deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit and standoff with Richland County Deputies. According to officials around 11:30 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle but the driver did not pull over. Deputies say inside the car were Shaheim Jackson and Jomonte Hill. Investigators...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Student charged for bringing loaded gun to Columbia school

A Columbia High School student has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to school. School administrators were alerted to the gun by another student who reported seeing it sticking out of the student's pants while in the bathroom. According to Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators quickly identified the 17-year-old...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Stepson#Violent Crime
wach.com

Columbia High student found with Gun on school grounds

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a 17-year-old Columbia High student for carrying a gun on school grounds. Officials say the teen was charged with carrying a firearm on school grounds, possession of a pistol under 18, and unlawful carry. School administrators were made aware...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter Co. deputies investigating deadly drive-by shooting

WEDGEFIELD, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a man in Wedgefield. The incident happened on Glade Drive on Sunday around 10:30 p.m., according to deputies. Deputies said details are limited at this time. However, they noted that they have responded...
WEDGEFIELD, FL
wach.com

Man who died in Swansea motorcycle crash identified

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man who died in a motorcycle accident in Swansea has been identified by Lexington County Coroner's Office. Tuesday, Officials say 50-year-old Charles Lutz was traveling east on St. Matthews Road without a helmet on when he hit a deer. Lutz was transported to...
SWANSEA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies victims of Augusta Road car crash

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified two victims of a Sunday night crash on Augusta Road. The victims of the incident were Alton Ray Keisler, 56, of Gilbert, and Paris S. Franklin, 16, of Lexington. According to officials, Keisler was driving a semi-truck when...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Man wanted, connected to multiple shots-fired incidents in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter police are searching for a man suspected of involvement in at least three shots-fired incidents within a week. Officials are searching for Jamal Prince, 19, who's accused of firing multiple shots during multiple incidents, which are believed to be related to a past relationship.
SUMTER, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Woman found dead inside department store after four days

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An employee at a South Carolina department store died inside of a bathroom at the store, but was not found for several days. Investigators said that Bessie Durham, 63, was a janitor at the Belk department store at Columbiana Centre, The Associated Press reported. Durham was found Monday inside a bathroom stall. Her cleaning cart was outside the restroom, the AP reported.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Drive-by shooting leaves one dead in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) reports a drive-by shooting left one person dead in the Wedgefield community Sunday night. According to reports, deputies with SCSO, along with EMS and the Sumter County Coroner's Office, responded to a call about the shooting around 10:30 p.m. along Glade Drive, just off Hwy 261/S Kings Hwy in Wedgefield.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy