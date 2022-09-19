Read full article on original website
Related
wach.com
Double murder suspect arrested after 5 months on the run
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A man wanted for a double murder has been arrested after five months on the run, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Trev’von Pinckney is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
wpde.com
Woman found dead in bathroom of Columbiana Centre department store has been identified
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Columbia police are investigating the death of a woman found in the bathroom of the Belk Department store in Columbiana Centre. Lexington County officials say 63-year-old Bessie Durham of Columbia was discovered by a store employee after 8 p.m. on Monday, 4 days after she was last seen.
thelakemurraynews.net
Lexington County woman charged with stabbing neighbor
A Lexington County woman is accused of stabbing her neighbor at the victim’s home Monday night. Brenda Sue Jeffcoat, 60, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants. “Deputies responded to a home on Doe Trail Court shortly before...
Columbia residents now required to report lost, stolen guns to police
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Columbia will now require its residents to report lost or stolen firearms to law enforcement. The ordinance passed unanimously in Tuesday’s council meeting and will become law immediately. The law requires that individuals who have either lost or had their legal firearm stolen report it to the Columbia Police […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A 63-year-old woman named Bessie Durham, who worked as a janitor at the Belk department store, was found dead inside the department store’s public bathroom. Police said Durham was last seen on Thursday by another employee, but her body had not been discovered until...
WIS-TV
Two men arrested after standoff with Richland Co. Deputies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit and standoff with Richland County Deputies. According to officials around 11:30 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a vehicle but the driver did not pull over. Deputies say inside the car were Shaheim Jackson and Jomonte Hill. Investigators...
coladaily.com
Student charged for bringing loaded gun to Columbia school
A Columbia High School student has been charged with bringing a loaded gun to school. School administrators were alerted to the gun by another student who reported seeing it sticking out of the student's pants while in the bathroom. According to Richland County Sheriff's Department, administrators quickly identified the 17-year-old...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington County Sheriff’s Dept. searching for alleged witness to crime
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a possible witness to a crime. Investigators say the man may have witnessed the vandalism of a business located on Whiteford Way. The crime occurred on Sept. 9. Authorities are asking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wach.com
Columbia High student found with Gun on school grounds
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies have arrested a 17-year-old Columbia High student for carrying a gun on school grounds. Officials say the teen was charged with carrying a firearm on school grounds, possession of a pistol under 18, and unlawful carry. School administrators were made aware...
WIS-TV
Sumter Co. deputies investigating deadly drive-by shooting
WEDGEFIELD, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a man in Wedgefield. The incident happened on Glade Drive on Sunday around 10:30 p.m., according to deputies. Deputies said details are limited at this time. However, they noted that they have responded...
wach.com
'It's unreal:' Family of Sumter man killed in drive-by shooting seeks answers
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County deputies say the gunshots were not intended for a 44-year-old victim, however he was killed in a home after a second drive-by shooting in two weeks. Both shootings targeting the same house. Derek Smith was killed in a Sumter home while watching tv...
wach.com
Man who died in Swansea motorcycle crash identified
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man who died in a motorcycle accident in Swansea has been identified by Lexington County Coroner's Office. Tuesday, Officials say 50-year-old Charles Lutz was traveling east on St. Matthews Road without a helmet on when he hit a deer. Lutz was transported to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
Lexington Co. Coroner identifies victim of St. Matthews Road motorcycle fatality
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the victim of a recent motorcycle accident on St. Matthews Road. The incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 18 around 8:30 p.m. According to Coroner Fisher, Charles William Lutz, 50, of St. Matthews was traveling eastbound on St...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victims of Augusta Road car crash
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified two victims of a Sunday night crash on Augusta Road. The victims of the incident were Alton Ray Keisler, 56, of Gilbert, and Paris S. Franklin, 16, of Lexington. According to officials, Keisler was driving a semi-truck when...
wach.com
Man wanted, connected to multiple shots-fired incidents in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter police are searching for a man suspected of involvement in at least three shots-fired incidents within a week. Officials are searching for Jamal Prince, 19, who's accused of firing multiple shots during multiple incidents, which are believed to be related to a past relationship.
Family of missing Wagener woman wants closure, seeks more help from police and community
It has been a month since 30-year-old Krystal Channel Anderson, of Wagener, was reported missing, and her family wants closure as well as answers. “We know we need some type of closure, and that is what we are looking for,” Shadira Smothers, her sister, said. Anderson was last seen...
coladaily.com
Richland County deputies searching for suspect wanted for armed robbery at Lowe's
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect wanted for an armed robbery at the Lowe's located at 7441 Two Notch Rd, Sept. 9. According to officials, the male suspect pulled a gun on the cashier and grabbed money from the register. Investigators are seeking the public's help...
Woman found dead inside department store after four days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An employee at a South Carolina department store died inside of a bathroom at the store, but was not found for several days. Investigators said that Bessie Durham, 63, was a janitor at the Belk department store at Columbiana Centre, The Associated Press reported. Durham was found Monday inside a bathroom stall. Her cleaning cart was outside the restroom, the AP reported.
Worker’s body went undiscovered in public bathroom for 4 days
A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said.
Drive-by shooting leaves one dead in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) reports a drive-by shooting left one person dead in the Wedgefield community Sunday night. According to reports, deputies with SCSO, along with EMS and the Sumter County Coroner's Office, responded to a call about the shooting around 10:30 p.m. along Glade Drive, just off Hwy 261/S Kings Hwy in Wedgefield.
Comments / 0