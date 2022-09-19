Read full article on original website
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown volleyball team picked up win number 11 on the season on Tuesday, defeating Superior 3 to 1. Hermantown (11-1) will next host Duluth Denfeld on Thursday. In other volleyball action, Duluth East would sweep Proctor 3-0.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last season, Bismarck High had one of the best volleyball programs in the state. The Demons finished runner-up to Century in Class-A. Only three of those varsity players returned this fall, including Payton Foster. She is the subject of this week’s Sports Spotlight. One of...
