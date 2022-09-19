ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Did Raiders get screwed on Byron Murphy’s game-winning fumble return?

Las Vegas Raiders fans are now wondering whether or not Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy really scored a touchdown as he crossed the pylon. This afternoon, two professional sports teams owned by Mark Davis played: the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, and simultaneously, the Las Vegas Raiders when they hosted the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
Nevada State
State
Connecticut State
State
Arizona State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Yardbarker

No Update On Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow Following Big Hit By College Teammate Isaiah Simmons

To say it’s been a rough start to the 2022 NFL season for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow would be putting it nicely. The former Clemson product has been the victim of ball security issues in back-to-back weeks. Additionally, to make matters worse, speaking of Clemson, his former teammate, Isaiah Simmons, landed a big hit on Renfrow yesterday. Speaking with the media today, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was asked about the current condition of Renfrow.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy