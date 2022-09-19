Read full article on original website
Related
Did Raiders get screwed on Byron Murphy’s game-winning fumble return?
Las Vegas Raiders fans are now wondering whether or not Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy really scored a touchdown as he crossed the pylon. This afternoon, two professional sports teams owned by Mark Davis played: the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, and simultaneously, the Las Vegas Raiders when they hosted the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 2?
Which former Rebels left their mark in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season?
Yardbarker
Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki trolls himself for questionable griddy celebration
The Miami Dolphins pulled off a shocker on Sunday. They erased a 21-point fourth quarter deficit to stun the Baltimore Ravens 42-38. All of the praise for the win has gone to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Obviously all three of those players...
Tua Tagovailoa's breakout game puts NFL on notice about him and Dolphins' potent offense | Opinion
After two seasons of criticism about his arm strength and ability to lead a franchise, Tua Tagovailoa had a breakthrough game vs. the Ravens.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
No Update On Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow Following Big Hit By College Teammate Isaiah Simmons
To say it’s been a rough start to the 2022 NFL season for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow would be putting it nicely. The former Clemson product has been the victim of ball security issues in back-to-back weeks. Additionally, to make matters worse, speaking of Clemson, his former teammate, Isaiah Simmons, landed a big hit on Renfrow yesterday. Speaking with the media today, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was asked about the current condition of Renfrow.
NFL・
Comments / 0