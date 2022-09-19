To say it’s been a rough start to the 2022 NFL season for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow would be putting it nicely. The former Clemson product has been the victim of ball security issues in back-to-back weeks. Additionally, to make matters worse, speaking of Clemson, his former teammate, Isaiah Simmons, landed a big hit on Renfrow yesterday. Speaking with the media today, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was asked about the current condition of Renfrow.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO