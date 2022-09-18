Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United StatesTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC To Be Among One of the Fastest Growing Cities By 2060Tyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Why flexibility is increasingly important to Charlotte workersInstaworkCharlotte, NC
Related
markerzone.com
P.K. SUBBAN ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM THE NHL
Veteran defenseman P.K. Subban announced his retirement for the National Hockey League on Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old played in 13 seasons in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and New Jersey Devils, including a Norris Trophy win for best defenseman in the league during the 2013 lockout-shortened season.
markerzone.com
NO TIMETABLE FOR RYAN ELLIS' RETURN AS FLYERS' INJURIES ARE ALREADY PILING UP
The Philadelphia Flyers organization is falling apart these days under the ownership of Comcast Spectacor. The 2022-23 season was supposed to be a turnaround year with incoming head coach John Tortorella, but training camp has not yet begun and the Flyers are without arguably their two best players for an extended period.
markerzone.com
P.K. SUBBAN REPORTEDLY HAD ONLY THESE TWO TEAMS ON HIS LIST
P.K. Subban retired his career today after 13 NHL seasons across the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and the New Jersey Devils. The 33-year old reportedly wanted to play this season, but the right deal never came before him. According to Patrick Lortie, Subban potentially had two teams and two teams...
markerzone.com
BARRY TROTZ READY TO RETURN BEHIND THE BENCH WHEN THE OPPORTUNITY ARISES
After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018, the New York Islanders fired head coach Barry Trotz and replaced him with Lane Lambert, who was an associate coach on Trotz's staff. There were plenty of teams looking to hire Trotz in the off-season, including the Detroit Red Wings,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
markerzone.com
ZDENO CHARA ANNOUNCES HIS RETIREMENT AS A MEMBER OF THE BOSTON BRUINS
The Big Z has announced his retirement. Zdeno Chara took to his Instagram account Tuesday to announce he is done playing professional hockey after a career that spanned a quarter-century. He'll do it as a member of the team where he spent the bulk of his career. After 25 seasons...
markerzone.com
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS ANNOUNCE MAJOR CHANGES TO 2022-23 UNIFORMS
The Vegas Golden Knights announced today their plans to shift to their gold sweaters, previously worn as an alternate jersey, will become the team's primary home kit. They are calling it simply, 'The Golden Age.'. In addition to the permanent shift to gold, the Golden Knights will also change the...
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND SAYS SOME NHL TEAMS ARE SETTING THEIR CAPTAINS UP FOR FAILURE
When Brad Marchand speaks, you can be almost sure he's going to say something that not everyone agrees with. We have another example of that from an interview Thursday where Marchand told reporters he believes some NHL teams are naming captains that are too young. "It's almost unfair to be...
markerzone.com
FLAMES RE-SIGN VETERAN FORWARD TO ONE-YEAR DEAL
After plenty of speculation over the past few days, the Calgary Flames announced on Wednesday afternoon that they have re-signed forward Brett Ritchie to a one-year, $750,000 contract. Ritchie, 29, has spent the past two seasons with the Flames, recording a combined seven goals and 12 points over 73 games....
RELATED PEOPLE
markerzone.com
RED WINGS ANNOUNCE SEVERAL INJURY UPDATES AHEAD OF TRAINING CAMP
The Detroit Red Wings will head into training camp with a number of injuries, with varying recovery times. Via their Twitter account on Wednesday, the Red Wings announced the following injuries and expected return dates to players on their roster:. - Andrew Copp (abdominal surgery in off-season), will return first...
markerzone.com
ARIZONA COYOTES TO OFFER OPENING NIGHT ATTENDEES UNIQUE PARTY FAVOR
The Arizona Coyotes are playing 2022-23 in a college stadium, roughly one-third the size of the average NHL arena. So, they absolutely must get creative in turning this transition phase into something long-lasting. A series of gimmicks and PR-wins is a good start, but ultimately it starts and ends with icing a digestible product for their fans.
markerzone.com
NIKITA SOSHNIKOV RETURNING TO THE NHL AFTER THREE SEASONS IN RUSSIA
After spending the last three seasons in the KHL, former Toronto Maple Leafs and St. Louis Blues forward Nikita Soshnikov is returning to the NHL. On Wednesday, the New York Islanders announced that they've signed Soshnikov to a one-year, one-way contract for the 2022-23 season worth $750,000. Soshnikov, 28, split...
markerzone.com
NHL VETOES THE DALLAS STARS' HIRING OF BEN BISHOP
Stars' GM Jim Bill announced today that the NHL has asked Ben Bishop and the club to stop their employment partnership, per Saad Yousuf of The Athletic. The league's reasoning here, is that Bishop is still under contract with the Buffalo Sabres until 2023. To summarize, the NHL must exercise...
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com
AVS SIGN POLARIZING FORWARD TO PTO
Hours after signing Nathan MacKinnon to an eight-year extension, the Colorado Avalanche announced that they have signed forward Alex Galchenyuk to a professional tryout offer (PTO). If there is any team who may be able to get Galchenyuk's career back on track, it is the Avs, who have done similar...
markerzone.com
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS UNVEIL FIRST EVER JERSEY ADVERTISEMENT
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today their jersey sponsorships will belong to the Dairy Farmers of Ontario in the form of their simplistic 'MILK' logo:. So, if the Leafs do in fact snap their soon-to-be 19-year long playoff winless streak, they will do it with MILK displayed on their chests. Pretty hardcore, I cannot even lie.
markerzone.com
ARIZONA COYOTES BRIDGE FORMER FIRST-ROUND PICK BARRETT HAYTON
The Arizona Coyotes have signed restricted free agent forward Barrett Hayton to a two-year, $3.5 million contract extension, per Craig Morgan. Hayton, 22, was selected fifth-overall by the Coyotes in 2018, and after scoring 153 points in 165 OHL games, Hayton has appeared in 94 NHL games, managing 31 points. Arizona thrust Hayton into fairly difficult minutes thus far, and they are not exactly beaming with Grade-A players.
markerzone.com
BOSTON BRUINS LOOKING TO ADD VETERAN DEFENDER TO PTO
The Boston Bruins have sent an offer to a veteran defender for a professional tryout and are awaiting his decision; that player -- previously unknown -- is Anton Stralman, formerly of the Arizona Coyotes. Stralman, 36, has had quite the career for a seventh-round pick in 2005. Skating in 930...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
markerzone.com
STARS' GM JIM NILL MAKES ANNOUNCEMENT ON STAR RFA JASON ROBERTSON
Jim Nill, GM of the Dallas Stars, announced today that restricted free agent Jason Robertson will not join the team for training camp. Robertson is the only remaining Star without a contract and is in store for a monster payday. In 128 NHL regular season games, Robertson has scored 125...
markerzone.com
PHOTO OF EDMONTON'S 2022-23 REVERSE RETRO JERSEY LEAKED ON TWITTER
It has been known for a little while now that the Edmonton Oilers will be resurrecting their Todd McFarlane uniforms for the Reverse Retro 2.0 series this season. A little more information regarding the colour scheme of the new uniform leaked a few weeks ago, but on Tuesday, Edmonton radio host Tom Gazzola leaked an image of the actual jersey on his Twitter account.
markerzone.com
OILERS RE-SIGN RFA FORWARD RYAN MCLEOD
The Edmonton Oilers announced on Thursday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $798,000 with restricted free agent forward Ryan McLeod. McLeod, 23, was drafted by the Oilers in the second round (40th overall) back in 2018. The Mississauga native appeared in 71 games for Edmonton during his rookie season in 2021-22, recording 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists), 12 penalty minutes and was a minus-two. He added four points in sixteen games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
markerzone.com
SABRES SIGN GENERAL MANAGER KEVYN ADAMS TO A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION
The Buffalo Sabres have announced that they've extended the contract of General Manager Kevyn Adams. There wasn't a specific term on the deal, other than that it was a multi-year extension. "Kevyn's leadership and vision over the past two seasons has proven to be invaluable, and I am confident in...
Comments / 0