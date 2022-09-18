ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

OILERS RE-SIGN RFA FORWARD RYAN MCLEOD

The Edmonton Oilers announced on Thursday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $798,000 with restricted free agent forward Ryan McLeod. McLeod, 23, was drafted by the Oilers in the second round (40th overall) back in 2018. The Mississauga native appeared in 71 games for Edmonton during his rookie season in 2021-22, recording 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists), 12 penalty minutes and was a minus-two. He added four points in sixteen games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NHL
markerzone.com

P.K. SUBBAN REPORTEDLY HAD ONLY THESE TWO TEAMS ON HIS LIST

P.K. Subban retired his career today after 13 NHL seasons across the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and the New Jersey Devils. The 33-year old reportedly wanted to play this season, but the right deal never came before him. According to Patrick Lortie, Subban potentially had two teams and two teams...
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

BARRY TROTZ READY TO RETURN BEHIND THE BENCH WHEN THE OPPORTUNITY ARISES

After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018, the New York Islanders fired head coach Barry Trotz and replaced him with Lane Lambert, who was an associate coach on Trotz's staff. There were plenty of teams looking to hire Trotz in the off-season, including the Detroit Red Wings,...
ELMONT, NY
markerzone.com

ARIZONA COYOTES TO OFFER OPENING NIGHT ATTENDEES UNIQUE PARTY FAVOR

The Arizona Coyotes are playing 2022-23 in a college stadium, roughly one-third the size of the average NHL arena. So, they absolutely must get creative in turning this transition phase into something long-lasting. A series of gimmicks and PR-wins is a good start, but ultimately it starts and ends with icing a digestible product for their fans.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake Batherson
Person
Pierre Dorion
Person
Alex Formenton
markerzone.com

BOSTON BRUINS LOOKING TO ADD VETERAN DEFENDER TO PTO

The Boston Bruins have sent an offer to a veteran defender for a professional tryout and are awaiting his decision; that player -- previously unknown -- is Anton Stralman, formerly of the Arizona Coyotes. Stralman, 36, has had quite the career for a seventh-round pick in 2005. Skating in 930...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

RED WINGS ANNOUNCE SEVERAL INJURY UPDATES AHEAD OF TRAINING CAMP

The Detroit Red Wings will head into training camp with a number of injuries, with varying recovery times. Via their Twitter account on Wednesday, the Red Wings announced the following injuries and expected return dates to players on their roster:. - Andrew Copp (abdominal surgery in off-season), will return first...
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS ANNOUNCE MAJOR CHANGES TO 2022-23 UNIFORMS

The Vegas Golden Knights announced today their plans to shift to their gold sweaters, previously worn as an alternate jersey, will become the team's primary home kit. They are calling it simply, 'The Golden Age.'. In addition to the permanent shift to gold, the Golden Knights will also change the...
NHL
markerzone.com

P.K. SUBBAN ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM THE NHL

Veteran defenseman P.K. Subban announced his retirement for the National Hockey League on Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old played in 13 seasons in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and New Jersey Devils, including a Norris Trophy win for best defenseman in the league during the 2013 lockout-shortened season.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ottawa#Canadian
markerzone.com

BREAKING-NATHAN MACKINNON'S NEW CONTRACT MAKES HIM NHL'S HIGHEST PAID PLAYER

The Colorado Avalanche have reportedly signed forward Nathan MacKinnon the NHL's largest active contract; an eight-year, $100.8 million ($12.6M AAV) contract. Elliotte Friedman clarified the terms, but Baugh broke the deal. MacKinnon surpasses Connor McDavid ($12.5M/year) as the NHL's highest paid player, no question thanks to the 2022 Stanley Cup...
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

NHL VETOES THE DALLAS STARS' HIRING OF BEN BISHOP

Stars' GM Jim Bill announced today that the NHL has asked Ben Bishop and the club to stop their employment partnership, per Saad Yousuf of The Athletic. The league's reasoning here, is that Bishop is still under contract with the Buffalo Sabres until 2023. To summarize, the NHL must exercise...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

FLAMES RE-SIGN VETERAN FORWARD TO ONE-YEAR DEAL

After plenty of speculation over the past few days, the Calgary Flames announced on Wednesday afternoon that they have re-signed forward Brett Ritchie to a one-year, $750,000 contract. Ritchie, 29, has spent the past two seasons with the Flames, recording a combined seven goals and 12 points over 73 games....
NHL
markerzone.com

ARIZONA COYOTES BRIDGE FORMER FIRST-ROUND PICK BARRETT HAYTON

The Arizona Coyotes have signed restricted free agent forward Barrett Hayton to a two-year, $3.5 million contract extension, per Craig Morgan. Hayton, 22, was selected fifth-overall by the Coyotes in 2018, and after scoring 153 points in 165 OHL games, Hayton has appeared in 94 NHL games, managing 31 points. Arizona thrust Hayton into fairly difficult minutes thus far, and they are not exactly beaming with Grade-A players.
NHL
markerzone.com

FLAMES SIGN RFA FORWARD ADAM RUZICKA TO A MULTI-YEAR DEAL

Training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway today and tomorrow. Heading into Wednesday, there were still seven RFA's still unsigned, but that number has now dropped to six. The Calgary Flames announced that they've agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $1.525 million ($762,500...
NHL
markerzone.com

IRON MAN KEITH YANDLE ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM PRO HOCKEY

It's the end of the line for defenceman Keith Yandle. The 36-year-old, who is the NHL's current Iron Man Streak holder with 989 consecutive games played, announced his retirement during an appearance on Spittin' Chiclets Monday. Yandle was initially a 4th round pick (105th overall) of the Phoenix Coyotes back...
NHL
markerzone.com

JONATHAN TOEWS EXPRESSES FEELINGS ABOUT KIRBY DACH TRADE

The Chicago Blackhawks traded one of their upcoming stars to the Montreal Canadiens this offseason in Kirby Dach, and a couple of their veteran leaders have spoken out about all of the shenanigans. The Hawks long-time captain, Jonathan Toews, spoke out about the Dach trade; at first, he was not...
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

SHARKS GM ON GLOBAL SERIES MATCH: 'WE ALL GO OR NO ONE GOES'

The NHL's Global Series, Prague Edition, featuring the San Jose Sharks and the Nashville Predators, is at risk of cancellation, following recent statements from the NHL and now San Jose GM Mike Grier. Czechia's government has taken a staunch approach in response to Russian aggression in Ukraine, and they are...
SAN JOSE, CA
markerzone.com

LEAFS TIMOTHY LILJEGREN TO START SEASON ON LTIR

Timothy Liljegren of the Toronto Maple Leafs will be starting the season on long-term injured reserve. Leafs GM Kyle Dubas met with members of the media on Wednesday where he updated Liljegren's status. Liljegren recently had hernia surgery, and will miss a minimum of six weeks. Liljegren is a former...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy