The Edmonton Oilers announced on Thursday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $798,000 with restricted free agent forward Ryan McLeod. McLeod, 23, was drafted by the Oilers in the second round (40th overall) back in 2018. The Mississauga native appeared in 71 games for Edmonton during his rookie season in 2021-22, recording 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists), 12 penalty minutes and was a minus-two. He added four points in sixteen games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

