OILERS RE-SIGN RFA FORWARD RYAN MCLEOD
The Edmonton Oilers announced on Thursday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $798,000 with restricted free agent forward Ryan McLeod. McLeod, 23, was drafted by the Oilers in the second round (40th overall) back in 2018. The Mississauga native appeared in 71 games for Edmonton during his rookie season in 2021-22, recording 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists), 12 penalty minutes and was a minus-two. He added four points in sixteen games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
P.K. SUBBAN REPORTEDLY HAD ONLY THESE TWO TEAMS ON HIS LIST
P.K. Subban retired his career today after 13 NHL seasons across the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and the New Jersey Devils. The 33-year old reportedly wanted to play this season, but the right deal never came before him. According to Patrick Lortie, Subban potentially had two teams and two teams...
BARRY TROTZ READY TO RETURN BEHIND THE BENCH WHEN THE OPPORTUNITY ARISES
After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018, the New York Islanders fired head coach Barry Trotz and replaced him with Lane Lambert, who was an associate coach on Trotz's staff. There were plenty of teams looking to hire Trotz in the off-season, including the Detroit Red Wings,...
ARIZONA COYOTES TO OFFER OPENING NIGHT ATTENDEES UNIQUE PARTY FAVOR
The Arizona Coyotes are playing 2022-23 in a college stadium, roughly one-third the size of the average NHL arena. So, they absolutely must get creative in turning this transition phase into something long-lasting. A series of gimmicks and PR-wins is a good start, but ultimately it starts and ends with icing a digestible product for their fans.
BOSTON BRUINS LOOKING TO ADD VETERAN DEFENDER TO PTO
The Boston Bruins have sent an offer to a veteran defender for a professional tryout and are awaiting his decision; that player -- previously unknown -- is Anton Stralman, formerly of the Arizona Coyotes. Stralman, 36, has had quite the career for a seventh-round pick in 2005. Skating in 930...
RED WINGS ANNOUNCE SEVERAL INJURY UPDATES AHEAD OF TRAINING CAMP
The Detroit Red Wings will head into training camp with a number of injuries, with varying recovery times. Via their Twitter account on Wednesday, the Red Wings announced the following injuries and expected return dates to players on their roster:. - Andrew Copp (abdominal surgery in off-season), will return first...
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS ANNOUNCE MAJOR CHANGES TO 2022-23 UNIFORMS
The Vegas Golden Knights announced today their plans to shift to their gold sweaters, previously worn as an alternate jersey, will become the team's primary home kit. They are calling it simply, 'The Golden Age.'. In addition to the permanent shift to gold, the Golden Knights will also change the...
P.K. SUBBAN ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM THE NHL
Veteran defenseman P.K. Subban announced his retirement for the National Hockey League on Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old played in 13 seasons in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and New Jersey Devils, including a Norris Trophy win for best defenseman in the league during the 2013 lockout-shortened season.
NHL DOESN'T EXPECT RUSSIAN PLAYERS TO BE BARRED FROM PLAYING IN GLOBAL SERIES DESPITE PUSHBACK FROM CZECHIA GOVERNMENT
The National Hockey League is set to return to Europe for the first time since 2019 when the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks face off in a pair of games on October 7th and 8th in Prague. Roughly a month later, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche will...
NO TIMETABLE FOR RYAN ELLIS' RETURN AS FLYERS' INJURIES ARE ALREADY PILING UP
The Philadelphia Flyers organization is falling apart these days under the ownership of Comcast Spectacor. The 2022-23 season was supposed to be a turnaround year with incoming head coach John Tortorella, but training camp has not yet begun and the Flyers are without arguably their two best players for an extended period.
BREAKING-NATHAN MACKINNON'S NEW CONTRACT MAKES HIM NHL'S HIGHEST PAID PLAYER
The Colorado Avalanche have reportedly signed forward Nathan MacKinnon the NHL's largest active contract; an eight-year, $100.8 million ($12.6M AAV) contract. Elliotte Friedman clarified the terms, but Baugh broke the deal. MacKinnon surpasses Connor McDavid ($12.5M/year) as the NHL's highest paid player, no question thanks to the 2022 Stanley Cup...
NHL VETOES THE DALLAS STARS' HIRING OF BEN BISHOP
Stars' GM Jim Bill announced today that the NHL has asked Ben Bishop and the club to stop their employment partnership, per Saad Yousuf of The Athletic. The league's reasoning here, is that Bishop is still under contract with the Buffalo Sabres until 2023. To summarize, the NHL must exercise...
FLAMES RE-SIGN VETERAN FORWARD TO ONE-YEAR DEAL
After plenty of speculation over the past few days, the Calgary Flames announced on Wednesday afternoon that they have re-signed forward Brett Ritchie to a one-year, $750,000 contract. Ritchie, 29, has spent the past two seasons with the Flames, recording a combined seven goals and 12 points over 73 games....
ARIZONA COYOTES BRIDGE FORMER FIRST-ROUND PICK BARRETT HAYTON
The Arizona Coyotes have signed restricted free agent forward Barrett Hayton to a two-year, $3.5 million contract extension, per Craig Morgan. Hayton, 22, was selected fifth-overall by the Coyotes in 2018, and after scoring 153 points in 165 OHL games, Hayton has appeared in 94 NHL games, managing 31 points. Arizona thrust Hayton into fairly difficult minutes thus far, and they are not exactly beaming with Grade-A players.
FLAMES SIGN RFA FORWARD ADAM RUZICKA TO A MULTI-YEAR DEAL
Training camps around the National Hockey League are set to get underway today and tomorrow. Heading into Wednesday, there were still seven RFA's still unsigned, but that number has now dropped to six. The Calgary Flames announced that they've agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $1.525 million ($762,500...
MAPLE LEAFS DEFENCEMAN TIMOTHY LILJEGREN TO MISS TRAINING CAMP; ENGVALL OUT FOR START OF CAMP
The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to open training camp tomorrow, but they'll be doing so without defenceman Timothy Liljegren, according to TSN's Chris Johnston. Johnston says that Liljegren will miss the entirety of training camp with an unspecified injury and that more information should be released tomorrow. "NEWS: Timothy...
IRON MAN KEITH YANDLE ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM PRO HOCKEY
It's the end of the line for defenceman Keith Yandle. The 36-year-old, who is the NHL's current Iron Man Streak holder with 989 consecutive games played, announced his retirement during an appearance on Spittin' Chiclets Monday. Yandle was initially a 4th round pick (105th overall) of the Phoenix Coyotes back...
JONATHAN TOEWS EXPRESSES FEELINGS ABOUT KIRBY DACH TRADE
The Chicago Blackhawks traded one of their upcoming stars to the Montreal Canadiens this offseason in Kirby Dach, and a couple of their veteran leaders have spoken out about all of the shenanigans. The Hawks long-time captain, Jonathan Toews, spoke out about the Dach trade; at first, he was not...
SHARKS GM ON GLOBAL SERIES MATCH: 'WE ALL GO OR NO ONE GOES'
The NHL's Global Series, Prague Edition, featuring the San Jose Sharks and the Nashville Predators, is at risk of cancellation, following recent statements from the NHL and now San Jose GM Mike Grier. Czechia's government has taken a staunch approach in response to Russian aggression in Ukraine, and they are...
LEAFS TIMOTHY LILJEGREN TO START SEASON ON LTIR
Timothy Liljegren of the Toronto Maple Leafs will be starting the season on long-term injured reserve. Leafs GM Kyle Dubas met with members of the media on Wednesday where he updated Liljegren's status. Liljegren recently had hernia surgery, and will miss a minimum of six weeks. Liljegren is a former...
