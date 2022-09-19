ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Prep Cross Country: Greenbrier East girls win at PikeView Invitational

By Rusty Udy
 3 days ago
File photo by Tina Laney

GARDNER – Greenbrier East captured the girls title and Jefferson Christian Academy (Va.) won the boys race Saturday at the PikeView Cross Country Invitational.

The Spartans (38) edged the Shady Spring (41) girls by three points, while PikeView (70) finished third, followed by Oak Hill (76) and Princeton (123).

Violet Wall from Jefferson Christian was the overall winner in the girls race with Charlotte McGinnis from Shady Spring placing second. Freshman Emma Shirey for Jefferson Christian came in third.

Abigail Londeree and Abby Dixon from Greenbrier East finished fourth and fifth respectively to lead the Spartans, while teammate Annie Whited ran home tenth.

The Tigers also had two runners in the top-10 with freshman Gwynn McGinnis in eighth place and Journey Whistoff ninth.

Freshman Carli Spade from PikeView was sixth and Chrissa Mayfield from Oak Hill was seventh.

Jefferson Christian and PikeView battled to the wire for the boys title with the Panthers coming up one point short of the win, 57-58. Shady Spring (66) finished third, Oak Hill (117) fourth and Princeton (130) fifth.

A.J. Skeens from Sherman took home the individual title for the boys, while Braden Ward from PikeView was second and fellow Panther Matt Murphy was sixth.. Jefferson Christian’s James Stalnaker finished third and his teammate Tony Trout was seventh.

Hank Marson from Bluefield was fourth and Jaedan Holstein led Shady Spring in fifth. Austin Bias from Oak Hill ran eighth.

Wyoming East sophomore Tommy Wikel placed ninth, followed by Zachary Neal from Princeton.

