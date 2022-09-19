ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

CBS 58

Milwaukee area shelters 'overwhelmed' with cats in need of forever homes

MILWAUKEE COUNTY (CBS 58) -- An abundance of adoptable cats is overwhelming shelters in the Milwaukee area. Those shelters are hoping to get the word out that they need help. One organization we talked to is right now housing 225 cats. They're all with foster families, each one caring for multiple cats at a time -- so they're in great need of more fosters, and especially adoptees.
