FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Lomira police chief, officers resign
LOMIRA, Wis. - Lomira's village president on Monday, Sept. 19 announced the resignation of the police chief, a patrol officer and a part-time school resource officer. Village President Donald Luedtke said the police department has "gone through significant challenges" over the last several years. Police Chief Bryan Frank resigned Friday,...
spectrumnews1.com
Deadline to demolish Waukesha condo approaches
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Horizon West Condominiums were supposed to be a forever home for Laurel Peterson and her family, but last December changed everything. “They came at about 7 o’clock at night and gave us all 15 minutes to vacate the property,” said Peterson. “That was it. We had to be gone.”
CBS 58
Family of Waukesha woman killed on I-94 asks for help with funeral costs
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A family is asking for help sending a woman home after she was killed crossing a highway in Pewaukee Monday night near I-94 and Wisconsin 164. Pewaukee police say 29-year-old Patricia Casimiro Toledo of Waukesha was the woman killed, now her family is asking for help burying her.
whbl.com
Plymouth PD: Watch Out for Scam
The Plymouth Police Department is putting out a scam alert for residents there. The Department says they’ve received reports of citizens getting calls that appear as if they’re coming from the City of Plymouth Building Inspector’s phone number. The caller will ask about a medical alert pendant, likely trying to get personal and financial information from the recipient of the call.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Prayer vigil held in Waukesha for severely injured motorcyclist
WAUKESHA — On Tuesday night, family and friends gathered for a ride to the site where Justin Roeschen was severely injured in a motorcycle accident last week. The ride started at the Farm and Fleet in Waukesha and headed towards the crash site near Lowell Elementary School. Following the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
DCF finds multiple violations at Lawrence School
WAUKESHA — The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families’ (DCF) Child Care Finder website contains a list of documented violations at the Lawrence School, which closed on Sept. 14 after a search warrant was conducted due to an accusation of child abuse. Lead teacher Heather Miller was charged...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Contact 6 gets fence replaced, nursing home refund in August
MILWAUKEE - Contact 6 has saved FOX6 News viewers a record $465,000 in 2022! The consumer team not only saves people money but puts an end to their stress and even heartache. To say Ryan Schreiber was disappointed with his newly installed fence in South Milwaukee is an understatement. "The...
WISN
Barn catches fire near Racine County highway
RAYMOND, Wis. — Firefighters are investigating what caused a barn to catch fire near Interstate 94 and Seven Mile Road. It started just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Raymond Fire and Rescue units arrived at the scene to find a small shed at the rear of the property fully involved in fire and extending to a pole barn.
WISN
Milwaukee alderwoman looks to increase penalties for threatening, harassing election officials
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa said Tuesday she is writing new legislation that would increase penalties for threatening or harassing election officials or workers. "We don't want to see our poll workers harassed, intimidated in the process of doing their work, so in some ways, I think it...
Whistleblower claims MPS intentionally harms advancement of minority students
The I-Team has reviewed one of several depositions of current and former Milwaukee Public School officials, commenting on the district’s failure to have an adequate plan.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'regular illegal dumping spot' draws neighbors' ire
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who lives on 35th and Fairmount says the neighborhood has become a makeshift dumpster. FOX6's cameras Tuesday, Sept. 20 found dressers, a wheelchair, tables and more dumped on the street. Apparently, it's been going on for two years. Steven Krause said he will call and...
Body found floating in Lake Monona Tuesday evening, sheriff’s office says
MADISON, Wis. — A person’s body was found floating in the water on Lake Monona Tuesday evening, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call of a body in the water shortly after 5:50 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Few additional details were...
Milwaukee mayor wants to cut 17 police officers to balance budget
Mayor Cavalier Johnson made his first budget address as the city’s mayor and the $1.7 billion budget includes cuts to the Milwaukee Police Department.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Horizon West raze order, Waukesha's deadline expires Tuesday
WAUKESHA, Wis. - There was no wrecking ball in sight Tuesday, but a big bill could soon hit the owners of Waukesha's condemned Horizon West condominiums. A raze order was issued by the city in January. A posting on the door on Monday, May 23 officially started a 120-day deadline to tear it down – Sept. 20 was that deadline.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Lawrence School license revoked, abuse charges
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha's The Lawrence School's day care license was revoked after Heather Miller, the "lead teacher," was charged with abusing a baby boy. Police also arrested three day care staffers. Those cases were referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office for consideration. On Monday, Sept. 19, Miller,...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin woman gives wrong name after arrest, encouraged teenage sister to drink & drive
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a police chase in Racine County that reached speeds over 100 mph, two women from northeast Wisconsin are facing multiple charges. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on September 19 around 2:30 a.m. deputies saw a vehicle driving on I-94 near Spring Street at 107 mph. Even though authorities tried a traffic stop, the vehicle continued driving at speeds over 100 mph.
CBS 58
Another law enforcement endorsement removed on Mandela Barnes campaign website
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Another law enforcement endorsement Mandela Barnes' campaign claimed to secure last week has been withdrawn from the campaign website. Racine County Deputy Sheriff Malik Frazier is no longer included on a coalition of Wisconsin law enforcement officers' endorsements. Frazier was one of two active duty officers originally listed in a campaign press release Thursday.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Barnes Endorsement Disaster: The Only Two Original Active Duty Law Enforcement Officer Endorsements Now Removed
The second of two of the original active duty law enforcement endorsements Mandela Barnes’ campaign announced has now been removed from the list of endorsements. Racine County Deputy Malik Frazier is no longer included in the “coalition” of law enforcement officer endorsements. Frazier was one of two...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee garage burglary suspects wanted: police
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for three suspects wanted for an Aug. 1 burglary on the city's south side. The suspects allegedly broke into a garage on 68th Street north of Howard Avenue around 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 1 and took property. Police described all three suspects...
Janesville woman last spoken to Saturday found safe
UPDATE: Police said Nichole was found safe Sunday JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are searching for a woman who they said is missing. Police are concerned for her welfare. The family of Nichole Barlass, 39, said they last spoke to her on Saturday evening. She is most likely on foot, but police could not give a description of what she...
