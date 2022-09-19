ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lomira police chief, officers resign

LOMIRA, Wis. - Lomira's village president on Monday, Sept. 19 announced the resignation of the police chief, a patrol officer and a part-time school resource officer. Village President Donald Luedtke said the police department has "gone through significant challenges" over the last several years. Police Chief Bryan Frank resigned Friday,...
LOMIRA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Deadline to demolish Waukesha condo approaches

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Horizon West Condominiums were supposed to be a forever home for Laurel Peterson and her family, but last December changed everything. “They came at about 7 o’clock at night and gave us all 15 minutes to vacate the property,” said Peterson. “That was it. We had to be gone.”
WAUKESHA, WI
whbl.com

Plymouth PD: Watch Out for Scam

The Plymouth Police Department is putting out a scam alert for residents there. The Department says they’ve received reports of citizens getting calls that appear as if they’re coming from the City of Plymouth Building Inspector’s phone number. The caller will ask about a medical alert pendant, likely trying to get personal and financial information from the recipient of the call.
PLYMOUTH, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Prayer vigil held in Waukesha for severely injured motorcyclist

WAUKESHA — On Tuesday night, family and friends gathered for a ride to the site where Justin Roeschen was severely injured in a motorcycle accident last week. The ride started at the Farm and Fleet in Waukesha and headed towards the crash site near Lowell Elementary School. Following the...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

DCF finds multiple violations at Lawrence School

WAUKESHA — The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families’ (DCF) Child Care Finder website contains a list of documented violations at the Lawrence School, which closed on Sept. 14 after a search warrant was conducted due to an accusation of child abuse. Lead teacher Heather Miller was charged...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Contact 6 gets fence replaced, nursing home refund in August

MILWAUKEE - Contact 6 has saved FOX6 News viewers a record $465,000 in 2022! The consumer team not only saves people money but puts an end to their stress and even heartache. To say Ryan Schreiber was disappointed with his newly installed fence in South Milwaukee is an understatement. "The...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Barn catches fire near Racine County highway

RAYMOND, Wis. — Firefighters are investigating what caused a barn to catch fire near Interstate 94 and Seven Mile Road. It started just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Raymond Fire and Rescue units arrived at the scene to find a small shed at the rear of the property fully involved in fire and extending to a pole barn.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 'regular illegal dumping spot' draws neighbors' ire

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who lives on 35th and Fairmount says the neighborhood has become a makeshift dumpster. FOX6's cameras Tuesday, Sept. 20 found dressers, a wheelchair, tables and more dumped on the street. Apparently, it's been going on for two years. Steven Krause said he will call and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Horizon West raze order, Waukesha's deadline expires Tuesday

WAUKESHA, Wis. - There was no wrecking ball in sight Tuesday, but a big bill could soon hit the owners of Waukesha's condemned Horizon West condominiums. A raze order was issued by the city in January. A posting on the door on Monday, May 23 officially started a 120-day deadline to tear it down – Sept. 20 was that deadline.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Lawrence School license revoked, abuse charges

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha's The Lawrence School's day care license was revoked after Heather Miller, the "lead teacher," was charged with abusing a baby boy. Police also arrested three day care staffers. Those cases were referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office for consideration. On Monday, Sept. 19, Miller,...
WAUKESHA, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin woman gives wrong name after arrest, encouraged teenage sister to drink & drive

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a police chase in Racine County that reached speeds over 100 mph, two women from northeast Wisconsin are facing multiple charges. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on September 19 around 2:30 a.m. deputies saw a vehicle driving on I-94 near Spring Street at 107 mph. Even though authorities tried a traffic stop, the vehicle continued driving at speeds over 100 mph.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Another law enforcement endorsement removed on Mandela Barnes campaign website

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Another law enforcement endorsement Mandela Barnes' campaign claimed to secure last week has been withdrawn from the campaign website. Racine County Deputy Sheriff Malik Frazier is no longer included on a coalition of Wisconsin law enforcement officers' endorsements. Frazier was one of two active duty officers originally listed in a campaign press release Thursday.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee garage burglary suspects wanted: police

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for three suspects wanted for an Aug. 1 burglary on the city's south side. The suspects allegedly broke into a garage on 68th Street north of Howard Avenue around 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 1 and took property. Police described all three suspects...

