BoxingNews24.com
Andre Ward reacts to Hearn saying Usyk won’t lose a round to Wilder
By Charles Brun: Andre Ward disagrees with promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent comment that the ‘Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder wouldn’t lose a round against IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Ward says Wilder’s right hand will find its mark on Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) at some point in...
'It's wholly true': Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel admits he avoided a 'big' offer from Eddie Hearn for a showdown with Anthony Joshua because of his fight with Robert Helenius... with Brit now in talks to face Tyson Fury instead
Shelly Finkel, manager of Deontay Wilder, has responded to Eddie Hearn's claims that he ignored the offer of a fight against Anthony Joshua. Finkel admitted that he ignored Hearn's approach to organise a mouth-watering clash between Wilder and Joshua, instead choosing to focus on the American's upcoming fight with Finland's Robert Helenius.
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano Confident of Being Undisputed: No One Beats Me at 126
Amanda Serrano is in top form for her upcoming showdown with Sarah Mahfoud - as they will battle in an undisputed featherweight fight for the titles of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the World Boxing Council (WBC), the International Boxing Organization (IBO ) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF). The...
Boxing Scene
Canelo: Canelo: I See Benavidez's Dad Talking A Lot Of Sh!t; Look What He’s Accomplished – Nothing
LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez belittled David Benavidez’s resume early Sunday morning following another victory over a dangerous world champion. The Mexican legend seemingly took offense during his post-fight press conference to questions about boxing Benavidez next if Gilberto Ramirez upsets Dmitry Bivol on November 5. Alvarez has repeatedly stated that he wants his countryman to beat Bivol, which would cost the four-division champion his own opportunity to avenge his 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
BoxingNews24.com
“Size wins on the night” – George Groves picks Eubank Jr to defeat Benn
By Barry Holbrook: George Groves feels that the size of Chris Eubank Jr will carry him to victory in his catchweight fight against welterweight Conor Benn on October 8th. Benn has a catchweight of 157 lbs and a 10-lb rehydration clause to give him an edge, but Groves has doubts whether that’ll be enough for him to defeat Eubank Jr.
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson: There's A lot of Responsibility But I Feel I Can Handle It
Six years ago, the campaign Shakur Stevenson was promoting in his hometown was Powerade’s “Just a Kid,” and the soon-to-be Olympian was just that, 18 years old and ready to not just take on the world, but to show his peers that dreaming big and making those dreams happen wasn’t exclusive to certain neighborhoods in certain cities.
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez wants Canelo Alvarez to fight Demetrius Andrade next
By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez says he wants Canelo Alvarez to face former two-division world champion Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade next following his victory over Gennadiy Golovkin last weekend. We saw what happened to Andrade when he attempted to politely ask Canelo for a fight at his post-fight...
BoxingNews24.com
Abel Sanchez says David Benavidez beats Canelo Alvarez
By Sean Jones: Trainer Abel Sanchez puts David Benavidez in the rare category of a fighter that can beat Canelo Alvarez. Sanchez says Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) and his dad Jose Benavidez Sr, need to stop pressuring Canelo for a fight because he’s in a position where he can fight anybody right now and make good money.
Boxing Scene
Manny Pacquiao Signs On For Exhibition With Jaber Zayani, February in Saudi Arabia
Former eight division world champion Manny Pacquiao, 43-years-old, has signed on for an exhibition fight with French boxer Jaber Zayani. According to the Manila Times, the contracts for the exhibition match were formally signed early last week at Pacquiao's home in Makati City. The bout will be fought over eight...
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol could face Canelo at 168 for undisputed title says Eddie Hearn
By Craig Daly: Eddie Hearn says Dmitry Bivol could move down to 168 to challenge Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed super middleweight championship. Hearn says Bivol (21-0, 10 KOs) wants to fight Canelo for his four 168-lb titles after he defends his WBA light heavyweight title against his mandatory challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on November 5th in Abu Dhabi.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez’s hobby is hurting his game says Arum
By Craig Daly: Canelo Alvarez’s habit of playing a round of golf after each training session is hurting his performances inside the ring, says Bob Arum. Arum still feels that Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) is in his prime despite his loss to Dmitry Bivol and his lackluster win over Gennadiy Golovkin last Saturday night.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez Continues His Quest To Avoid David Benavidez!
By Vince D’Writer: On Saturday night September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez defended his undisputed super middleweight crown against Gennadiy Gennadyevich Golovkin. The third installment of the rivalry wasn’t as exciting as the previous two meetings, but nevertheless Alvarez was able to immediately take control of the pace of the fight, and in the end he earned a unanimous decision victory.
BoxingNews24.com
Lomachenko thinks Golovkin had “health” problem for Canelo fight
By Craig Daly: Vasyl Lomachenko suspects that Gennadiy Golovkin fought Canelo Alvarez with a “health” problem with his right hand last Saturday night because he ONLY used his left hand throughout the 12-round bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. To be sure, the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1,...
Boxing Scene
With Trilogy Clinched, Canelo Can Pick From Myriad Challenges
Ladies and gentlemen, Canelo Alvarez is back in the building. And now that he's capped his Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy with an intermittently impressive unanimous decision victory, the cinnamon-haired Mexican can get back to his other vocation. Matchmaking. The pay-per-view stalwart has his pick of the litter when it comes to...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Sometimes We Don't Get Credit For Our Fights; We Are Putting On the Biggest Nights
Eddie Hearn feels that his promotional company — and the fights that they create with their key broadcasting partner — does not get the recognition it deserves. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, recently expressed some annoyance at what he feels is a lack of recognition from fans and industry peers toward the fight schedule that his company has created for DAZN, the streaming platform with which Matchroom has an extensive content deal.
Boxing Scene
Bivol: I Wanted Buatsi Fight Because It Was Offered To Me; Things Change, Glad It Happened Like This
Dmitry Bivol admits that he was caught off guard by the news of his next confirmed title defense. The unbeaten WBA light heavyweight titlist will next face mandatory challenger and former WBO super middleweight titlist Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez (44-0, 30KOs). The bout is set to headline a November 5 DAZN show from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
EXCLUSIVE: David Haye says a knockout victory over Joseph Parker would put Joe Joyce in a class ABOVE Anthony Joshua... claiming the Juggernaut would be ready to face Oleksandr Usyk for a second time
David Haye says Joe Joyce will be held in higher regard than Anthony Joshua if he knocks Joseph Parker out on Saturday night. Joyce - who has knocked out 93 per cent of his professional opponents - will be looking to stop Parker in their highly-anticipated heavyweight clash at the AO Arena.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn Disagrees With Reported Canelo vs Golovkin 3 PPV Buys
By Vince D’Writer: For some unwarranted reason, somebody thought it was a good idea to have a third fight between undisputed Super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin. The marketing for this bout was centered around bad blood between the two fighters, as boxing promoter Eddie Hearn emphasized how much the boxers hated each other, and he predicted the trilogy fight would be the night of the year in boxing.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo vs. Golovkin III – DAZN reporting 1.06 million pay-per-view buys
By Dan Ambrose: DAZN is reporting that Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin III did 1.06 million buys worldwide, which is higher than the 550,000 to 575,000 buys reported earlier today by Dan Rafael. Rafael was quick to react to DAZN’s 1.06 million buys number, saying those were “global” numbers. The...
Boxing Scene
Shields-Marshall, Mayer-Baumgardner Rescheduled For October 15 At The O2
A pair of world championship grudge matches will move forward with a rescheduled date. The previously scheduled September 10 all-female card at The O2 in London will now take place at the same venue October 15, BOXXER formally announced Tuesday. Headlining the show, three-division and reigning WBA/WBC/IBF middleweight champ Claressa Shields and WBO titlist Savannah Marshall collide for the undisputed middleweight crown. The co-main event pits Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner in a mouthwatering showdown for the lineal/WBC/IBF/WBO/IBO junior lightweight championship.
