This Was ‘Frank Stacy With the News’
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Some people called him the newshound, Les Nessman of WKRP, Howard Cosell, or even Mr. Burns on the Simpsons, but Frank Stacy will always be remembered as a dedicated broadcaster of local news in Clarion and Venango Counties. (Pictured above, left to right: Frank Stacy,...
Vehicle drives into convenience store on Cherry street
(Erie, Pennsylvania) — One person is unharmed after driving into the front of a convenience store. This happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2600 block of Cherry Street. According to Erie Police, a building inspector was called to the scene. The cause is under investigation.
Daughtry blesses Erie with the gift of rock
The Dearly Beloved Tour made a stop in downtown Erie, Pennsylvania at the historical Warner Theatre. It was a show unlike any other. Pop Evil, a rock band from Michigan, opened up and got the crowd riled by coming out to their new song “Eye of the Storm”. They continued to drive the crowd wild as they played recent hits and tracks that dated back to their first albums — back in the early 2000s.
Units Dispatched to Vehicle Fire on Route 8 in Reno
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Area fire companies have been dispatched to a vehicle fire along Allegheny Boulevard in Reno. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a call came in around 3:33 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a disabled vehicle near 2119 Allegheny Boulevard (State Route 8), in Reno, Venango County.
Funnel Cloud Caught On Camera In Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A funnel cloud was spotted by storm chasers in Fredonia last night at roughly 11 p.m. though is not confirmed to have touched down. Western New York has seen its fair share of storms this year between strong winds and heavy rains, and Wednesday night was no different.
34th Annual Event, Two Weekends in October
The fall foliage is starting to look really beautiful. I know gas is bit excessive these days but don’t let that stop you from hopping in your vehicle and taking a drive to check out the areas fall colors. And hey, maybe while you’re doing that, you can drive right up to 1405 Olde Road, in Clymer, NY and stop at the Peek’ N Peak Resort from 10-5pm on either October 8-9 or October 15-16 for the 34th Annual Fall Festival. Two weekends full of fun in the foothills of Western New York!!
Where Covid-19 Stands in our Region
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – In a recent interview on “60 Minutes” on Sunday, President Biden offered some hope about the Covid-19 pandemic. He said he believes the pandemic is over, but there’s still a problem with Covid-19. We wanted to know, what the Covid situation looked like in our region.
Christina Vogel is the First and Only Solo Female Franchisee of Donatos: Giving You the Business
Tomorrow is national pepperoni day, and for those of you that like it, you just might want to get yourself a pepperoni pizza. A national pizza chain has three locations right here in Erie County. The art of making pizza is busy business. "The cheese and pepperoni are always popular....
Honda Civic strikes an I-beam on I-90
A driver’s vehicle was disabled this morning when he hit an I-beam on Interstate 90. At about 6:40 a.m. on Sept. 21, a driver was headed east on I-90 when he struck a piece of steel I-beam that was in his lane at mile marker 8.7 (just west of the Girard exit). The 2020 Honda […]
Pennsylvania farmhouse fire leaves 4 dead, 1 missing; Cause sought
GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, authorities said. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the Delaware Township blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Officials said about a dozen fire departments […]
Brandy L. McKinney
Brandy L. McKinney, 30, of Marble passed away on Friday, September 15, 2022. Born on April 4, 1992, in Erie, she was the daughter of Ed and Theresa Ferringer who survive. Brandy was a 2010 graduate of Rocky Grove High School. She was married on September 21, 2013 to Benjamin...
4 dead, 1 missing after Mercer County farmhouse fire; cause sought
GREENVILLE, Pa. — Authorities say four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Download the FREE WPXI...
Deputies: Fredonia Fire Intentionally Set
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Fire investigators say a late-night blaze near Fredonia was intentionally set. Around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday crews were called to 9558 Stone Road for a reported structure fire. Several companies responded, including from the Village of Fredonia, Dunkirk, East Dunkirk, Cassadaga, Sheridan and...
Jamestown man charged in August murder
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County District Attorney announced today that they have charged a Jamestown man in the murder of Jesus Batista-Perez in August. 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas is accused of murdering the 35-year-old Batista-Perez in what police believed was a “targeted” drive-by shooting on Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. on August 19. […]
City of Erie to Study West 18th & Raspberry Street for Removal of Traffic Light
The City of Erie's Traffic Engineering Division is conducting a traffic signal study to consider the removal of the traffic light at West 18th Street & Raspberry Street. The signal will be set to flash on September 22, this is part of the first phase of the study period. The...
New Homeless Shelter Construction Plans Approved By Jamestown Officials
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Construction plans for a new homeless shelter for women in Jamestown have been approved by local officials. The City of Jamestown’s Planning Commission okayed the renovation of 303 Lafayette Street on Tuesday. Chautauqua Opportunities first presented the project during a Jamestown City...
Search continues for Meadville woman missing over two months
The search for a missing Meadville woman continues as her parents are not giving up hope to bring her home. We spoke with Candice Caffas’ mother, and she remains determined to find her daughter no matter how long it takes. The 34-year-old with special needs has been missing for over two months. Law enforcement and […]
Police Investigating Accidental Shooting Involving Local Man
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an accidental shooting in which a local man shot himself in the hand with a Ruger pistol on Wednesday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to UPMC Northwest, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a report of an accidental shooting.
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle, Killed in Warren County
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash which claimed the life of a pedestrian in Warren County on Sunday. It happened in the 1700 block of Picidillli Hill Rd. in Spring Creek Township just after 2 a.m. The victim – Curtis Higby, 36,...
Man Indicted In Alleged Kidnapping, Rape Of Chautauqua County Woman
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – A Buffalo area man has been indicted in connection with the kidnapping and rape of a Chautauqua County woman. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that 62-year-old Scott Saracina of Town of Hamburg was arraigned on felony rape, kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment charges.
