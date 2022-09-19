ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Branch, NJ

Authorities search for missing swimmer off Long Branch

By Amanda Oglesby, Asbury Park Press
 2 days ago

LONG BRANCH — Authorities searched the ocean off Long Branch on Sunday for a missing swimmer, according to city police.

The search started around 7 p.m. and continued through 8 p.m. Police did not immediately provide additional details.

Update: Body of missing swimmer in Long Branch found on shore

Amanda Oglesby is an Ocean County native who covers Brick, Barnegat and Lacey townships as well as the environment. She has worked for the Press for more than a decade. Reach her at @OglesbyAPP, aoglesby@gannettnj.com or 732-557-5701.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Authorities search for missing swimmer off Long Branch

