Authorities search for missing swimmer off Long Branch

LONG BRANCH — Authorities searched the ocean off Long Branch on Sunday for a missing swimmer, according to city police.

The search started around 7 p.m. and continued through 8 p.m. Police did not immediately provide additional details.

Update: Body of missing swimmer in Long Branch found on shore

