ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Comments / 0

Related
theelectricgf.com

City amends ambulance transport agreement

City Commissioners unanimously approved an amendment to the agreement for medical transport with Great Falls Emergency Services during their Sept. 20 meeting. It’s the second amendment to the agreement that was originally approved in 2014. The city contracts with GFES for ambulance transport services of 911 medical calls for...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

City developing plans for new federal rules on lead in drinking water

The city is preparing for new federal regulations pertaining to lead levels in public drinking water that are set to go into effect October 2024. The rules will lower the amount of detectable lead in the water that triggers treatment actions and data reporting, with the potential for significant cost to the City of Great Falls.
GREAT FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Government
Great Falls, MT
Government
montanarightnow.com

Bank stabilization project closing part of River's Edge Trail

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Starting this week, a portion of River's Edge Trail in Great Falls is going to be closed for a bank stabilization project. The main purpose of this project is to protect an existing sanitary sewer main and then River's Edge Trail runs along that," said Jesse Patton, interim city engineer.
GREAT FALLS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safety Equipment#Gffr#Ems#Scba#Ameri
hilinetoday.com

BBQ Blitz in Great Falls on Friday

GREAT FALLS (NMB) On Friday September 23rd Family Connections is holding a fundraising BBQ Blitz in Great Falls at the Mansfield Convention Center from 5 to 9PM. Tammy Phelps, Family Connections provider support specialist says this will be a great event, with food catered by a local restaurant. “We’ll have...
GREAT FALLS, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Lottery Winner Scores Nearly $1 Million

We often joke that nobody from Montana ever hits the lottery. That's not entirely true. That little state game called Montana Cash? Somebody from Monarch just won a huge jackpot of nearly one million dollars. It's no record breaking Power Ball jackpot, but I don't think you'd be mad to...
MONTANA STATE
montanasports.com

Great Falls CMR’s Tanner Grove inspired by brother’s fight

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls CMR football team is 3-1 on the year, and boast the highest scoring offense in the state, averaging over 50 points per game. Senior wide receiver and linebacker Tanner Grove is a big part of the reason why. With key starting roles on offense, defense, and special teams - Grove rarely takes a play off..
GREAT FALLS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA

Comments / 0

Community Policy