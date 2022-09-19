Read full article on original website
theelectricgf.com
City amends ambulance transport agreement
City Commissioners unanimously approved an amendment to the agreement for medical transport with Great Falls Emergency Services during their Sept. 20 meeting. It’s the second amendment to the agreement that was originally approved in 2014. The city contracts with GFES for ambulance transport services of 911 medical calls for...
theelectricgf.com
City developing plans for new federal rules on lead in drinking water
The city is preparing for new federal regulations pertaining to lead levels in public drinking water that are set to go into effect October 2024. The rules will lower the amount of detectable lead in the water that triggers treatment actions and data reporting, with the potential for significant cost to the City of Great Falls.
montanaoutdoor.com
FWP News: PUBLIC CAUTIONED TO STAY OUT OF MISSOURI RIVER RIVERBED IN AREA OF RAINBOW DAM DURING RESERVOIR WATER DRAWDOWN
GREAT FALLS, MT – On Sept. 25 NorthWestern Energy will begin drawing down Rainbow Reservoir about 11 feet from the current full-pool level to replace wooden flash boards on the face of the dam. “The wooden flash boards were last replaced in 2004,” said NorthWestern Energy Hydro Plant Foreman...
montanarightnow.com
Rainbow Trailhead in Giant Springs State Park to temporarily close for construction
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Rainbow Trailhead, the trailhead granting access to the North Shore Trail in Giant Springs State Park will be temporarily closing from Oct. 3 through Oct. 14. A release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said during the closure, a construction project will be confronting problems with...
montanarightnow.com
Bank stabilization project closing part of River's Edge Trail
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Starting this week, a portion of River's Edge Trail in Great Falls is going to be closed for a bank stabilization project. The main purpose of this project is to protect an existing sanitary sewer main and then River's Edge Trail runs along that," said Jesse Patton, interim city engineer.
One of The Breakfast Flakes Co-Hosts Hated This Job in Great Falls, Montana
I don't know why I was thinking about this job that I had in high school, but I was. I always tell people that I love my job. But I haven't loved every job that I've worked along the way. I didn't mind being a bus boy at 4B's. I...
$1M bond set for Helena man charged in August shooting
A man is set to appear in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court Tuesday on charges of attempted deliberate homicide, in connection with an August shooting that left two people injured.
Coming up: Great Falls Gun & Antique Show
If you’ve got your sights set on a new piece, the Great Falls Gun & Antique Show is returning this month to Montana ExpoPark.
hilinetoday.com
BBQ Blitz in Great Falls on Friday
GREAT FALLS (NMB) On Friday September 23rd Family Connections is holding a fundraising BBQ Blitz in Great Falls at the Mansfield Convention Center from 5 to 9PM. Tammy Phelps, Family Connections provider support specialist says this will be a great event, with food catered by a local restaurant. “We’ll have...
Montana Lottery Winner Scores Nearly $1 Million
We often joke that nobody from Montana ever hits the lottery. That's not entirely true. That little state game called Montana Cash? Somebody from Monarch just won a huge jackpot of nearly one million dollars. It's no record breaking Power Ball jackpot, but I don't think you'd be mad to...
Roadhouse Diner competing for national award
The Roadhouse Diner in Great Falls has been nominated for “Best Front of House Team” award as part of “The Servies”
montanasports.com
Great Falls CMR’s Tanner Grove inspired by brother’s fight
GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls CMR football team is 3-1 on the year, and boast the highest scoring offense in the state, averaging over 50 points per game. Senior wide receiver and linebacker Tanner Grove is a big part of the reason why. With key starting roles on offense, defense, and special teams - Grove rarely takes a play off..
406mtsports.com
Cole Taylor passed Great Falls CMR football legends – and didn't even know it
GREAT FALLS – It’s the dream of every football player who attends Great Falls CMR High School to someday get his picture posted on the Hall of Fame wall on the far end of the school’s cavernous fieldhouse. And over the past 57 years, more than 100...
