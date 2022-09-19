ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Surveillance photos released, reward offered in assault at Lower Macungie apartment complex

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Authorities are renewing the plea for help in figuring out who attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County earlier this summer. Surveillance photos were released of the two men believed to have jumped a 41-year-old woman as she was getting out of her car in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Woman Hit By Gunfire Inside Reading Home

(Reading, PA) -- Reading police are investigating after someone fired bullets into two South Seventh Street homes early Saturday morning. At one of the homes, a woman sleeping in her front room was hit in her lower leg. No suspect information has been released.
READING, PA
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Crime & Safety
Police searching for missing man in Lehigh County

Police are searching for a missing man in Lehigh County. Wesley Shepherd, a 91-year-old male, is operating a grey 2013 Buick Encore with a Pennsylvania registration LXH-7421. Shepherd was last seen in the area of Schultz Bridge Road, Lower Milford Township on Tuesday at around 10 a.m. Police believe this...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Accused Philly Area Dealer Busted In Raid With Stockpile Of Guns, Drugs, Stolen Cars

A suspected Philadelphia area drug dealer is facing multiple charges after being busted with a stockpile of guns, drugs, and stolen cars, authorities said. Joseph “Joey” Scott, of Middletown Township, was charged Thursday, Sept. 15 with several drug and weapons offenses and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $1 million bail, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Schuylkill County Police Reports: Wednesday, September 21st, 2022

SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on September 14th, 2022, Samantha Downer, 30, of Saint Clair was pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration. She was also found to driving with a suspended driver's license and expired insurance. She was also in possession of suspect methamphetamine.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Lansford police seek man wanted in indecent exposure incident

LANSFORD, Pa. - Police are a looking for a man accused of lewd conduct in a Carbon County community. The man allegedly exposed himself to a woman walking past a park in Lansford. Police say they're still trying to figure out who the man is. Anyone with information is asked...
LANSFORD, PA
Bethlehem changes hiring requirements for city police officers

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – During Tuesday night's Bethlehem City Council meeting, changes were made to the hiring requirements of city police officers. Council voted to approve amendments to the police civil service rules, which outline the eligibility requirements, examinations, probationary periods and disqualifying factors for individuals to be hired into the Bethlehem Police Department.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Man admits to giving woman fentanyl pills that caused her overdose death

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man has pleaded guilty in a drug overdose death in Bethlehem in 2020. Tomas Santos, 32, pleaded guilty Wednesday to drug delivery resulting in death in the fatal overdose of Ashley Jarrell, who was found dead in her vehicle in a Wawa parking lot, the Northampton County district attorney said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Sleeping woman wounded by shot fired into Reading home

READING, Pa. — A woman asleep inside her home is the latest person to fall victim to violence in Reading. The 43-year-old woman was sleeping in the first-floor front room of her home in the 300 block of South Seventh Street around 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the police.
READING, PA
Nazareth woman gets prison time in fatal drug overdose

NAZARETH, Pa. - A Northampton County woman pleaded guilty to her role in an overdose death in Nazareth. Marissa Metler, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in the Feb. 2021 death of Joseph Dell'Alba, said the county district attorney's office.
NAZARETH, PA
Case moves forward for man accused of stabbing father in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man accused of stabbing his father in Bethlehem may face trial. All charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault, were waived for court Monday in the case against Sean Leaser, 22, according to online court records. His next court date is a formal arraignment and pretrial...
BETHLEHEM, PA
3 Kids Taken to Hospital After School Bus Crashes Onto West Philly Sidewalk

A school bus t-boned an SUV in West Philadelphia Tuesday morning, leaving the vehicles up on the sidewalk and three children in the hospital. As SkyForce10 hovered overhead after 6:30 a.m., you could see the damaged SUV on the sidewalk between the yellow bus and a restaurant at the corner of South 52rd and Spruce streets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

