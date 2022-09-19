Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
DA: Juvenile with loaded handgun taken into custody at Allen High School last week in incident that caused lockdown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office is releasing more information about an incident that led to the lockdown of multiple schools in Allentown last week, including Allen High School. A juvenile who possessed a handgun at a nearby park then went into Allen High School where he...
WFMZ-TV Online
Surveillance photos released, reward offered in assault at Lower Macungie apartment complex
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Authorities are renewing the plea for help in figuring out who attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County earlier this summer. Surveillance photos were released of the two men believed to have jumped a 41-year-old woman as she was getting out of her car in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township.
iheart.com
Woman Hit By Gunfire Inside Reading Home
(Reading, PA) -- Reading police are investigating after someone fired bullets into two South Seventh Street homes early Saturday morning. At one of the homes, a woman sleeping in her front room was hit in her lower leg. No suspect information has been released.
Pa. fire that killed sisters was caused by charging hoverboard, lawsuit alleges
A Hellertown house fire that killed two sisters was caused by a charging hoverboard, a new lawsuit alleges. Brianna “Bri Bri” N. Baer, 15, and Abigail “Abbie” Kaufman, 10, were killed in the April blaze in the home in the 600 block of Linden Avenue in the Northampton County, Pa., borough.
Nazareth woman, who shot up overdose victim with meth, pleads guilty in the death, DA’s office says
A 28-year-old Nazareth woman, who tried to inject a fentanyl overdose victim with methamphetamine to revive him, pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter and a related count, the Northampton County Distort Attorney’s Office reports. Marissa Metler was sentenced by county Judge Samuel Murray to four to eight years in...
WGAL
Police searching for missing man in Lehigh County
Police are searching for a missing man in Lehigh County. Wesley Shepherd, a 91-year-old male, is operating a grey 2013 Buick Encore with a Pennsylvania registration LXH-7421. Shepherd was last seen in the area of Schultz Bridge Road, Lower Milford Township on Tuesday at around 10 a.m. Police believe this...
Accused Philly Area Dealer Busted In Raid With Stockpile Of Guns, Drugs, Stolen Cars
A suspected Philadelphia area drug dealer is facing multiple charges after being busted with a stockpile of guns, drugs, and stolen cars, authorities said. Joseph “Joey” Scott, of Middletown Township, was charged Thursday, Sept. 15 with several drug and weapons offenses and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $1 million bail, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
Dirt bike accident in North Philadelphia leaves man in critical condition, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A man is in critical condition after a dirt bike crash in North Philadelphia. Police say the man crashed the bike on North Broad and Tioga Streets around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.At last check, there is no word on what led to the crash.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Police Reports: Wednesday, September 21st, 2022
SAINT CLAIR - According to Saint Clair Police, on September 14th, 2022, Samantha Downer, 30, of Saint Clair was pulled over for driving a vehicle with an expired registration. She was also found to driving with a suspended driver's license and expired insurance. She was also in possession of suspect methamphetamine.
Bethlehem man pleads guilty to causing woman’s fentanyl overdose death
A 32-year-old Bethlehem man pleaded guilty Wednesday to delivering the fentanyl that killed a 30-year-old woman more than two years ago, the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office reports. Tomas Jose Santos, of the the 1400 block of East Sixth Street, admitted to city police after his arrest that he...
fox29.com
Friends, family hold balloon release to honor woman killed after a deadly argument in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A large group gathered in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night to say goodbye to a sister, daughter, friend, and mother of two, who lost her life in a double shooting on Sunday morning. "Her little boys are gonna miss her. Her family, you know, so sad," says Serena...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lansford police seek man wanted in indecent exposure incident
LANSFORD, Pa. - Police are a looking for a man accused of lewd conduct in a Carbon County community. The man allegedly exposed himself to a woman walking past a park in Lansford. Police say they're still trying to figure out who the man is. Anyone with information is asked...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem changes hiring requirements for city police officers
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – During Tuesday night's Bethlehem City Council meeting, changes were made to the hiring requirements of city police officers. Council voted to approve amendments to the police civil service rules, which outline the eligibility requirements, examinations, probationary periods and disqualifying factors for individuals to be hired into the Bethlehem Police Department.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man admits to giving woman fentanyl pills that caused her overdose death
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man has pleaded guilty in a drug overdose death in Bethlehem in 2020. Tomas Santos, 32, pleaded guilty Wednesday to drug delivery resulting in death in the fatal overdose of Ashley Jarrell, who was found dead in her vehicle in a Wawa parking lot, the Northampton County district attorney said.
Police: Man tries to break into home, light it on fire in front of cops
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is in jail on felony charges after police said they watched him trying to break into a home and light it on fire at the 1000 block of Bedford Street in Johnstown. On Sept. 16, Johnstown police were called to the area around 9:30 p.m. for a report […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Sleeping woman wounded by shot fired into Reading home
READING, Pa. — A woman asleep inside her home is the latest person to fall victim to violence in Reading. The 43-year-old woman was sleeping in the first-floor front room of her home in the 300 block of South Seventh Street around 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nazareth woman gets prison time in fatal drug overdose
NAZARETH, Pa. - A Northampton County woman pleaded guilty to her role in an overdose death in Nazareth. Marissa Metler, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in the Feb. 2021 death of Joseph Dell'Alba, said the county district attorney's office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Case moves forward for man accused of stabbing father in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man accused of stabbing his father in Bethlehem may face trial. All charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault, were waived for court Monday in the case against Sean Leaser, 22, according to online court records. His next court date is a formal arraignment and pretrial...
Philly double shooting kills 1, injures another: report
A double shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday has left a woman dead and a man in critical condition. Police say the man was shot during a dispute in the area of North 17th Street and Lehigh Avenue at around 5:40 a.m., according to 6ABC. It continued to 18th and York,...
NBC Philadelphia
3 Kids Taken to Hospital After School Bus Crashes Onto West Philly Sidewalk
A school bus t-boned an SUV in West Philadelphia Tuesday morning, leaving the vehicles up on the sidewalk and three children in the hospital. As SkyForce10 hovered overhead after 6:30 a.m., you could see the damaged SUV on the sidewalk between the yellow bus and a restaurant at the corner of South 52rd and Spruce streets.
