Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Taylorsville police share details after knife assault on couple asleep in bedroom; juvenile facing felony charges
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police have released additional details on a double stabbing early Tuesday that left a husband and wife hospitalized and a 15-year-old boy in custody. TVPD investigators have determined the attack was a “random act of violence,” the police statement says....
Teen arrested for randomly stabbing 2 people in Taylorsville home, police say
A husband and wife are recovering in the hospital after they were stabbed in their home early Tuesday morning by a teenager who they did not know.
3 charged in West Jordan drug deal with counterfeit money that ended in a stabbing
WEST JORDAN — Three people, including a 17-year-old boy, are facing criminal charges in connection with what police say was a drug deal that ended in a stabbing. Isiah Maleek Duquenoy, 19, of Salt Lake City, and Camdon William Martinez, 18, of Herriman, were both charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. A 17-year-old boy is also listed as a co-defendant, but as of Tuesday afternoon he had not been charged in district court. KSL.com has chosen not to release the boy's name at this time.
South Ogden crash requires extrication, sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries after being extricated from a vehicle involved in crash Monday afternoon in South Ogden. Crews from several agencies responded about 3:45 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at 4440 S....
UPDATE: Police reveal details in Taylorsville couple stabbed by teen
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police determined the stabbing of a Taylorsville couple on Tuesday morning was a random act of violence. Officers were dispatched to a Taylorsville home near 4800 South 3400 West for an assault call on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at around 3:50 a.m. Officers reported finding two victims in their late 30s and […]
Multiple shots fired in fight outside party in Roy Saturday
ROY, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting that involved several shots fired outside an event center near 5400 South and 1950 West in Roy. Officers responded to the scene 11p.m. Saturday where they discovered a party was being held nearby, many people had left. “The party goers from...
Roy City Police: Motorcyclist dies after cut being off, struck by turning car
ROY, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist died at an area hospital Monday morning after a car turned in front of him at an intersection in Roy. Police were called to the scene, on 1900 West at 4800 South, at about 7:09 a.m., Officer Stuart Hackworth, RCPD, told Gephardt Daily.
Utah man arrested after allegedly hitting school bus driver, threatening to kill passengers
SUNSET, Utah — A 57-year-old man was arrested Friday after police say he hit a school bus driver and then threatened to kill him and the rest of the passengers on board. Barry Gene Bambrough was arrested and booked into jail on charges of:. assault on a peace officer...
Life Flight called after child falls from window in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A toddler was transported by Life Flight Monday night after the child fell from a third-story window in West Jordan. According to Officer Alondra Zavala of the West Jordan Police Department, a 3-year-old was playing with a sibling when the child fell through an open window. The window reportedly had a screen that the child broke through.
Motorist in Eagle Mountain caught driving 60 mph over speed limit, prompts message from Utah Co. Sheriff’s Office
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Sept. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking speeders to slow down and save lives, including their own. The message follows a traffic stop for a man allegedly driving 115 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. “A 43-year-old man was...
Family of teen with autism who was shot by police reach settlement
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a 13-year-old boy with autism shot multiple times by police announced they have reached a settlement with the city and SLC Police Department. In a statement from the family it states, “Linden’s family filed a lawsuit in federal court for a violation of his constitutional right to be free from excessive force. The family also maintains that the SLCPD and the shooting officer acted recklessly leading up to the moment of the shooting because they knew Linden was experiencing a mental health crisis and knew that he would run from officers; yet those officers chased him down and shot him.”
Shots fired at Roy party as fight spills onto street
ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired at a party in Roy Saturday evening, according to the Roy Police Department (RPD). At 11 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to 5400 South 1950 West in Roy after receiving multiple calls about shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers observed […]
3-year-old girl falls 20 feet from open window in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A three-year-old girl fell approximately 20 feet from an open window Monday, according to the West Jordan Police Department. Police say the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1601 West Fox Park Drive, West Jordan. A three-year-old girl reportedly climbed to an open window, pushed on the screen and […]
Police: Distracted driving causes rollover crash in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A driver ran a red light while texting, causing a two-car crash Sunday evening. According to South Ogden police Officer Olsen, the driver in the red Toyota Camry was texting as they approached 36 Street and Riverdale Road at approximately 5:24 p.m. The Toyota ran...
Suspected DUI driver arrested after fleeing scene of Redwood Rd. auto-pedestrian crash, SLCPD says
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 38-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly fled the scene of a serious accident in Salt Lake City. Police were called to the scene, near 528 S. Redwood Road, at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday. “Upon investigation,...
Head-on crash in Uintah requires extrication, sends 1 to hospital with minor injuries
UINTAH, Utah, Sept. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries following a head-on collision Sunday afternoon in Uintah. Several agencies responded to a two-vehicle crash on 6600 South just west of U.S. 89, according to a Facebook post from the Weber Fire District. At least one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.
Man stabbed ‘multiple times’ while sitting on SLC park bench
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was stabbed multiple times while sitting on a park bench in Salt Lake City Saturday, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD). Lt. Pafcadlo, SLCPD, says the man was sitting on a park bench when he was attacked by another man. Police say the incident occurred […]
Motorcyclist dies after car crash in Roy
ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a Subaru in Roy on Monday morning. Roy Police officers were called to the scene at 1900 West 4800 South in Roy at 7:09 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. Officer Stuart Hackworth with Roy PD told ABC4 the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on […]
Woman’s Death at Hands of SLCPD Determined Homicide
Fewer residents than ever feel secure walking the streets of downtown Salt Lake City while drug deals, drug use, and loitering are occurring right on Main Street in downtown. This is in large part due to the clearly untreated mentally disturbed, drug-addicted growing homeless population. Indicative of the severity of the problem is the case of Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, who is seen in bodycam footage released last month by SLCPD. Mohn can be heard saying, “Please don’t shoot!” and “Don’t kill me! I don’t want to die!”
UPD seek aggravated kidnapping suspect spotted in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department seeks an aggravated kidnapping suspect on the run. The man was encountered just after 6 p.m. Friday driving in the Midvale area where officers recognized him, UPD Lt. Nate Lord told Gephardt Daily, adding “He’s well known to police. He has a long criminal record.”
