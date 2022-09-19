ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy, UT

Gephardt Daily

Taylorsville police share details after knife assault on couple asleep in bedroom; juvenile facing felony charges

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police have released additional details on a double stabbing early Tuesday that left a husband and wife hospitalized and a 15-year-old boy in custody. TVPD investigators have determined the attack was a “random act of violence,” the police statement says....
ksl.com

3 charged in West Jordan drug deal with counterfeit money that ended in a stabbing

WEST JORDAN — Three people, including a 17-year-old boy, are facing criminal charges in connection with what police say was a drug deal that ended in a stabbing. Isiah Maleek Duquenoy, 19, of Salt Lake City, and Camdon William Martinez, 18, of Herriman, were both charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. A 17-year-old boy is also listed as a co-defendant, but as of Tuesday afternoon he had not been charged in district court. KSL.com has chosen not to release the boy's name at this time.
ABC4

UPDATE: Police reveal details in Taylorsville couple stabbed by teen

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police determined the stabbing of a Taylorsville couple on Tuesday morning was a random act of violence. Officers were dispatched to a Taylorsville home near 4800 South 3400 West for an assault call on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at around 3:50 a.m. Officers reported finding two victims in their late 30s and […]
KSLTV

Multiple shots fired in fight outside party in Roy Saturday

ROY, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting that involved several shots fired outside an event center near 5400 South and 1950 West in Roy. Officers responded to the scene 11p.m. Saturday where they discovered a party was being held nearby, many people had left. “The party goers from...
kslnewsradio.com

Life Flight called after child falls from window in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A toddler was transported by Life Flight Monday night after the child fell from a third-story window in West Jordan. According to Officer Alondra Zavala of the West Jordan Police Department, a 3-year-old was playing with a sibling when the child fell through an open window. The window reportedly had a screen that the child broke through.
KSLTV

Family of teen with autism who was shot by police reach settlement

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a 13-year-old boy with autism shot multiple times by police announced they have reached a settlement with the city and SLC Police Department. In a statement from the family it states, “Linden’s family filed a lawsuit in federal court for a violation of his constitutional right to be free from excessive force. The family also maintains that the SLCPD and the shooting officer acted recklessly leading up to the moment of the shooting because they knew Linden was experiencing a mental health crisis and knew that he would run from officers; yet those officers chased him down and shot him.”
ABC4

Shots fired at Roy party as fight spills onto street

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired at a party in Roy Saturday evening, according to the Roy Police Department (RPD). At 11 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were dispatched to 5400 South 1950 West in Roy after receiving multiple calls about shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers observed […]
ABC4

3-year-old girl falls 20 feet from open window in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A three-year-old girl fell approximately 20 feet from an open window Monday, according to the West Jordan Police Department. Police say the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 1601 West Fox Park Drive, West Jordan. A three-year-old girl reportedly climbed to an open window, pushed on the screen and […]
KSLTV

Police: Distracted driving causes rollover crash in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A driver ran a red light while texting, causing a two-car crash Sunday evening. According to South Ogden police Officer Olsen, the driver in the red Toyota Camry was texting as they approached 36 Street and Riverdale Road at approximately 5:24 p.m. The Toyota ran...
Gephardt Daily

Head-on crash in Uintah requires extrication, sends 1 to hospital with minor injuries

UINTAH, Utah, Sept. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries following a head-on collision Sunday afternoon in Uintah. Several agencies responded to a two-vehicle crash on 6600 South just west of U.S. 89, according to a Facebook post from the Weber Fire District. At least one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.
ABC4

Motorcyclist dies after car crash in Roy

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a Subaru in Roy on Monday morning. Roy Police officers were called to the scene at 1900 West 4800 South in Roy at 7:09 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. Officer Stuart Hackworth with Roy PD told ABC4 the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on […]
utahstories.com

Woman’s Death at Hands of SLCPD Determined Homicide

Fewer residents than ever feel secure walking the streets of downtown Salt Lake City while drug deals, drug use, and loitering are occurring right on Main Street in downtown. This is in large part due to the clearly untreated mentally disturbed, drug-addicted growing homeless population. Indicative of the severity of the problem is the case of Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, who is seen in bodycam footage released last month by SLCPD. Mohn can be heard saying, “Please don’t shoot!” and “Don’t kill me! I don’t want to die!”
Gephardt Daily

UPD seek aggravated kidnapping suspect spotted in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah, Sept. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department seeks an aggravated kidnapping suspect on the run. The man was encountered just after 6 p.m. Friday driving in the Midvale area where officers recognized him, UPD Lt. Nate Lord told Gephardt Daily, adding “He’s well known to police. He has a long criminal record.”
