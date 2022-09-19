Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Old Tucson: Piece of Arizona history set to reopen
The movie set and theme park known as Old Tucson has looked more like a ghost town in recent years, but now, a new owner is breathing new life into this Arizona icon. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more.
fox10phoenix.com
Made in Arizona: Cereal and coffee, what's better? Meet Espress-O's Cereal
We're talking breakfast. For some, it's a delicious bowl of your favorite cereal and for others, it's just a cup of coffee. A Phoenix-area doctor came up with the idea to combine the two in a cup to fit our busy schedules. In this Made in Arizona, we introduce you to Espress-O's Cereal.
KTAR.com
Republican Mark Finchem leads Adrian Fontes in Arizona secretary of state poll
PHOENIX – Republican Mark Finchem, who doesn’t believe that President Joe Biden won in Arizona in 2020, leads Democratic opponent Adrian Fontes in the first notable poll for the secretary of state race. The OH Predictive Insights poll of likely Arizona voters released Wednesday shows Finchem leading 40%-35%,...
KTAR.com
Arizona employees are quitting jobs at top 5 rate in US, per WalletHub
PHOENIX — In Arizona, folks seem to be bypassing the rage of quiet quitting and skipping ahead to simply resigning from positions in the state workforce. Economists are dubbing the trend of employees quitting as the “Great Resignation,” and a recently published study from a personal finance website says Arizona is among the leaders in national resignation rates.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Arizona
Have you ever had the chance to visit the beautiful state of Arizona? If you have never been, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Arizona that are a great choice for people of all ages. No matter, who you're travelling with, you'll definitely enjoy your time in any of these places.
ABC 15 News
Adopt a pet at a reduced cost from Oct 1-8 in Arizona
BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring a portion of adoption fees for pets at eight Arizona shelters this October. The Fall National “Empty the Shelters” event takes place Oct. 1-8, 2022. You can adopt a pet at a discounted price at the following shelters:. Humane Society Of Yuma, Inc.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
fox10phoenix.com
Kari Lake holds campaign event in Chandler
Arizona Governor GOP hopeful Kari Lake is holding a campaign event on the same day her opponent Katie Hobbs was in Tempe chatting with ASU students. Lake earlier in the day accused Hobbs of wanting to rid the Pledge of Allegiance and constitution from Arizona schools.
blackchronicle.com
Kari Lake’s Oklahoma Endorsement Backfires
Kari Lake sure knows how to waffle. - Advertisement - In recent days, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor has gone back and forth on her endorsement (or lack thereof) of Jarrin Jackson, a white supremacist, antisemite, and homophobic troll who ran for state senate in Oklahoma. Lake formally endorsed...
AZFamily
Flood Watch in effect in Arizona
Another interest rate hike is coming, and it's going to burn a hole in your wallet. More than 25% of Arizona's teaching positions are still vacant, data shows. It's a crisis in the classroom as the state grips with hundreds of open teaching positions. Phoenix-area food banks cope with growing...
KSLTV
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
fox10phoenix.com
50 pounds of fentanyl seized in Arizona during traffic stop, DPS says it came from Mexico
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - More than 50 pounds of fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop in Arizona on Sept. 14, and authorities believe the drugs came from Mexico and were headed to Tucson. The driver of a Ford Fusion was stopped on I-19 near Sahuarita in Pima County...
Two women caught with over 850,000 fentanyl pills indicted in Arizona
(The Center Square) – Two young women caught carrying hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in Arizona are facing felony charges. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and 19-year-old Alexa Torres-Martin after Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies caught them trafficking large amounts of fentanyl on Aug. 24. They were traveling with more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags. They were in a vehicle traveling towards Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona's governor race: Kari Lake still wants a debate, Hobbs is unwavering
PHOENIX - In the race to become Arizona's next governor, Katie Hobbs was out talking to voters in Tempe on Sept. 20, and on the same day, Kari Lake held a Q&A event in Chandler. Hobbs, the current Arizona Secretary of State, was talking to young voters at Arizona State...
kjzz.org
Rural Gila County leads Arizona in opioid deaths. Here's how officials are responding
More than 2,000 Arizonans died last year due to opioid overdoses; fentanyl was a leading cause. Those are among the findings in the state health department’s latest Opioid Overdoses Surveillance Report. The data are also broken down by county, and show nearly 62 non-fatal overdose incidents in Maricopa County...
National Park Service investigating shooting at Petrified Forest in Arizona
PHOENIX — A bullet from a gunshot struck an unmarked National Park Service vehicle at Petrified Forest National Park in northeastern Arizona on Tuesday. The National Park Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the shooting that occurred in the morning, the park announced in a press release.
Washington Examiner
McConnell-aligned PAC pulls another $9.6 million out of Arizona
The Senate Leadership Fund, a political action committee associated with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), has canceled a month's worth of ad buys in Arizona supporting Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters. The PAC announced Tuesday it was pulling $9.6 million in television ads out of Arizona and redistributing the money...
'There's a lot of stipulations': New motorcycle law aims to protect drivers and riders on Arizona's roads
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Arizona motorcycle riders will soon have some additional freedom while on the road. A law signed during the last legislative session will allow riders to lane filter. That means they will be able to move between stopped cars to get in front of the traffic like at a stoplight.
Shipping containers arrive in Nogales to fill border gaps
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is hoping to fill more gaps along the state's southern border much like what was done at Yuma.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizonans living in mobile or manufactured homes are at higher risk in the heat, research suggests
PHOENIX - We know Arizona summers are deadly, but new data from Arizona State University researchers found that certain residents are at far greater risk in our heat. Those facing homelessness are at serious risk for heat-related deaths, but homeowners are too. That being said, not all homes are created equal.
