ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Old Tucson: Piece of Arizona history set to reopen

The movie set and theme park known as Old Tucson has looked more like a ghost town in recent years, but now, a new owner is breathing new life into this Arizona icon. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona employees are quitting jobs at top 5 rate in US, per WalletHub

PHOENIX — In Arizona, folks seem to be bypassing the rage of quiet quitting and skipping ahead to simply resigning from positions in the state workforce. Economists are dubbing the trend of employees quitting as the “Great Resignation,” and a recently published study from a personal finance website says Arizona is among the leaders in national resignation rates.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Arizona

Have you ever had the chance to visit the beautiful state of Arizona? If you have never been, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Arizona that are a great choice for people of all ages. No matter, who you're travelling with, you'll definitely enjoy your time in any of these places.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Adopt a pet at a reduced cost from Oct 1-8 in Arizona

BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring a portion of adoption fees for pets at eight Arizona shelters this October. The Fall National “Empty the Shelters” event takes place Oct. 1-8, 2022. You can adopt a pet at a discounted price at the following shelters:. Humane Society Of Yuma, Inc.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Kari Lake holds campaign event in Chandler

Arizona Governor GOP hopeful Kari Lake is holding a campaign event on the same day her opponent Katie Hobbs was in Tempe chatting with ASU students. Lake earlier in the day accused Hobbs of wanting to rid the Pledge of Allegiance and constitution from Arizona schools.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
blackchronicle.com

Kari Lake’s Oklahoma Endorsement Backfires

Kari Lake sure knows how to waffle. - Advertisement - In recent days, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor has gone back and forth on her endorsement (or lack thereof) of Jarrin Jackson, a white supremacist, antisemite, and homophobic troll who ran for state senate in Oklahoma. Lake formally endorsed...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AZFamily

Flood Watch in effect in Arizona

Another interest rate hike is coming, and it's going to burn a hole in your wallet. More than 25% of Arizona's teaching positions are still vacant, data shows. It's a crisis in the classroom as the state grips with hundreds of open teaching positions. Phoenix-area food banks cope with growing...
ARIZONA STATE
KSLTV

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
LITTLEFIELD, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Center Square

Two women caught with over 850,000 fentanyl pills indicted in Arizona

(The Center Square) – Two young women caught carrying hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in Arizona are facing felony charges. Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and 19-year-old Alexa Torres-Martin after Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies caught them trafficking large amounts of fentanyl on Aug. 24. They were traveling with more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags. They were in a vehicle traveling towards Phoenix.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Washington Examiner

McConnell-aligned PAC pulls another $9.6 million out of Arizona

The Senate Leadership Fund, a political action committee associated with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), has canceled a month's worth of ad buys in Arizona supporting Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters. The PAC announced Tuesday it was pulling $9.6 million in television ads out of Arizona and redistributing the money...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy