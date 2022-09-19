Read full article on original website
thefamilyvacationguide.com
5 of the Best Water Parks in Palm Springs
When you are enjoying the desert beauty and incredible shopping of Palm Springs, you will need to schedule a time to cool off. These best water parks in Palm Springs deliver fun for all ages. From epic water slides to serene lazy rivers, there is an irresistible way for everyone to keep cool in Palm Springs.
When is the best time to visit Palm Springs?
October launches Palm Springs' peak season, which runs through May.
thepalmspringspost.com
Palm Springs Pride announces 2022 lineup, including weekend headliner Todrick Hall
Todrick Hall, Pussy Riot, Tanzer, Polartropica, Jake Zyrus, and Ballet Folklorico Proyecto Trans Latina top the 36th annual Greater Palm Springs Pride Festival lineup, it was announced Tuesday. The Festival, a highlight of Pride Week, will celebrate and embrace the region’s diverse LGBTQ+ community from November 1-6 in downtown Palm Springs.
palmspringslife.com
Where to Eat: Rancho Mirage
Willie's Modern Fare emphasizes classic cuisine. The latest collaboration by restaurateurs Willie Rhine and Chad Gardner combines the elegance of fine dining with the warmth and conviviality for which this duo is known. Their Rancho Mirage concept emphasizes classic cuisine with a modern twist alongside creative cocktails and a thoughtfully selected wine list.
Roll-Em-Up Taquitos Expanding Further South
Taquito Chain Lists Temecula on Their Growing List of Stores
palmspringslife.com
Sustainable Living: See for Yourself
Learn the ins and outs of sustainable living in the High Desert during a Modernism Week – October tour on Oct. 16. While the pandemic may have felt like everything came to a complete stop, the concept of sustainable living made tremendous strides with mainstream America. As Americans looked...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coral Mountain Resort Developers Prepare for Final Vote, Address Concerns
The heavily debated and highly controversial Coral Mountain Resort in La Quinta may become a reality. After hearing concerns from the community, developers of the project made adjustments and even sent out fact sheets to neighbors. All to help clarify information and hopefully gain more support. “We’ve done everything humanly...
palmspringslife.com
Persimmon Bistro & Wine Bar
The wood-bruning pizza overn has made Persimmon Bistro a foodie favorite. Museum concessions as an afterthought is thankfully a thing of the past — we can all agree that great art merits a fantastic food and beverage experience. Longtime local chef and owner Arthur Vasquez and his wife and...
z1077fm.com
Joshua Tree Gem, Mineral & Craft Show coming Sept. 28th
Joshua Tree’s Gem, Mineral, and Craft show will begin on Wednesday, September 28th. The Joshua Tree Sportsman’s Club will be holding their annual Fall Gem, Mineral, and Craft show, a five-day event starting this Wednesday and ending on Sunday, October 2nd, daily hours of 9am to 5pm. In...
Riverside supervisors green-light cannabis cultivation project
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved an indoor commercial cannabis cultivation operation on five acres in the unincorporated Riverside County community of Sage, the first such facility authorized in the area. In a 4-0 vote, with Supervisor Karen Spiegel absent, the board signed off on Isen Garden LLC’s requests for...
Voters Push to Switch Local Redistricting from Politicians to Independent Panels
California’s independent redistricting commission has received generally good reviews for its new maps that voters are using to elect legislators and members of Congress in November. Voters who say they are disenfranchised want similar panels to draw their local districts — and they’ve gone to the Legislature to make...
iebusinessdaily.com
Affordable housing community opens in MoVal
The first phase of an affordable housing community in Moreno Valley has opened. Courtyards at Cottonwood, an 81-unit gated community with 60 units for lower-income families and 20 more for lower-income seniors, opened Sept.14, according to a statement on the city’s website. The project, at 24580 Cottonwood Ave., was...
KESQ
Near-normal temperatures as the summer season nears its end
A warm day with highs in the mid and upper 90s once again. Temperatures will cool into the mid-80s around 9:00 p.m. A breezy west wind will be felt across much of the valley floor, similar to what was felt yesterday. The trough of low pressure to our west will...
Relatives ‘fought the dog off the boy’ during attack by pit bull mix in Indio
An eight-year-old boy is still being treated for his injuries after being bitten in the face by a pit bull mix dog at a family member's Indio home, officials tell News Channel 3. The child was visiting the home on Calle Diamante Monday afternoon when "the dog broke out of its kennel and ran straight The post Relatives ‘fought the dog off the boy’ during attack by pit bull mix in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
Firefighters Near Full Containment of Deadly Fairview Fire in Riverside County
A deadly wildfire that burned more than 28,000 acres in Riverside County was near full containment two weeks after breaking out on Labor Day. The 28,300-acre Fairview Fire was 98-percent contained Sunday afternoon in the Hemet area. All evacuations and warnings were lifted. The fire started Sept. 5 on Fairview...
Desert Hot Springs VFW post vandalized, seeking donations
Local veterans at the Desert Hot Springs VFW post are looking to raise thousands of dollars to recover from recent vandalism attacks. Post Commander Jeffrey Cole said the vandalism to VFW Post 1534 is wasting valuable resources. "We're focusing on things that we shouldn't have to and that's why we're asking help from the community," The post Desert Hot Springs VFW post vandalized, seeking donations appeared first on KESQ.
localemagazine.com
5 Mouthwatering Brunch Dishes From Wilma & Frieda We Can’t Get Enough of
Elevated Pop Tarts and French Toast Are Calling Your Name. A longtime local favorite, Wilma & Frieda never disappoints. The ambiance at both the Palm Springs and Palm Desert locations is cheerful and inviting with an eclectic industrial farmhouse charm and some of the best modern comfort food in town. The brother and sister co-owning duo modified their grandmothers’ recipes and transformed them into the mouthwatering and unique dishes that grace the menu today. Each is reminiscent of classic and traditional meals with inventive modifications and creative additions that put Wilma & Frieda in a class by itself. Here are five incredibly tasty dishes you need in your life! Best Brunch Dishes.
Riverside supervisors to consider permits for cannabis cultivation
The Board of Supervisors will consider a proposal Tuesday for an indoor commercial cannabis cultivation operation on five acres in the unincorporated Riverside County community of Sage, where no such businesses are currently permitted. Isen Garden LLC is seeking a conditional use permit, development agreement and a zoning modification to...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert
A pedestrian was hit at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in the area of Fred Waring and Portola in Palm Desert. Riverside County Sheriff's Investigators tell KESQ News Channel 3 that a vehicle hit the pedestrian. The victim was then taken to the hospital but is expected to survive. There is no word on the The post Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
