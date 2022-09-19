ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

5 of the Best Water Parks in Palm Springs

When you are enjoying the desert beauty and incredible shopping of Palm Springs, you will need to schedule a time to cool off. These best water parks in Palm Springs deliver fun for all ages. From epic water slides to serene lazy rivers, there is an irresistible way for everyone to keep cool in Palm Springs.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Where to Eat: Rancho Mirage

Willie's Modern Fare emphasizes classic cuisine. The latest collaboration by restaurateurs Willie Rhine and Chad Gardner combines the elegance of fine dining with the warmth and conviviality for which this duo is known. Their Rancho Mirage concept emphasizes classic cuisine with a modern twist alongside creative cocktails and a thoughtfully selected wine list.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Government
Sustainable Living: See for Yourself

Learn the ins and outs of sustainable living in the High Desert during a Modernism Week – October tour on Oct. 16. While the pandemic may have felt like everything came to a complete stop, the concept of sustainable living made tremendous strides with mainstream America. As Americans looked...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
Coral Mountain Resort Developers Prepare for Final Vote, Address Concerns

The heavily debated and highly controversial Coral Mountain Resort in La Quinta may become a reality. After hearing concerns from the community, developers of the project made adjustments and even sent out fact sheets to neighbors. All to help clarify information and hopefully gain more support. “We’ve done everything humanly...
LA QUINTA, CA
Persimmon Bistro & Wine Bar

The wood-bruning pizza overn has made Persimmon Bistro a foodie favorite. Museum concessions as an afterthought is thankfully a thing of the past — we can all agree that great art merits a fantastic food and beverage experience. Longtime local chef and owner Arthur Vasquez and his wife and...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Joshua Tree Gem, Mineral & Craft Show coming Sept. 28th

Joshua Tree’s Gem, Mineral, and Craft show will begin on Wednesday, September 28th. The Joshua Tree Sportsman’s Club will be holding their annual Fall Gem, Mineral, and Craft show, a five-day event starting this Wednesday and ending on Sunday, October 2nd, daily hours of 9am to 5pm. In...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
Affordable housing community opens in MoVal

The first phase of an affordable housing community in Moreno Valley has opened. Courtyards at Cottonwood, an 81-unit gated community with 60 units for lower-income families and 20 more for lower-income seniors, opened Sept.14, according to a statement on the city’s website. The project, at 24580 Cottonwood Ave., was...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Near-normal temperatures as the summer season nears its end

A warm day with highs in the mid and upper 90s once again. Temperatures will cool into the mid-80s around 9:00 p.m. A breezy west wind will be felt across much of the valley floor, similar to what was felt yesterday. The trough of low pressure to our west will...
BLYTHE, CA
Relatives ‘fought the dog off the boy’ during attack by pit bull mix in Indio

An eight-year-old boy is still being treated for his injuries after being bitten in the face by a pit bull mix dog at a family member's Indio home, officials tell News Channel 3. The child was visiting the home on Calle Diamante Monday afternoon when "the dog broke out of its kennel and ran straight The post Relatives ‘fought the dog off the boy’ during attack by pit bull mix in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
Desert Hot Springs VFW post vandalized, seeking donations

Local veterans at the Desert Hot Springs VFW post are looking to raise thousands of dollars to recover from recent vandalism attacks. Post Commander Jeffrey Cole said the vandalism to VFW Post 1534 is wasting valuable resources. "We're focusing on things that we shouldn't have to and that's why we're asking help from the community," The post Desert Hot Springs VFW post vandalized, seeking donations appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Boy, 8, recovering at home after pit bull attack in Indio

An eight-year-old boy is now out of the hospital after being bitten in the face by a pit bull mix dog at a family member's Indio home, officials tell News Channel 3. The child was visiting the home on Calle Diamante Monday afternoon when "the dog broke out of its kennel and ran straight for The post Boy, 8, recovering at home after pit bull attack in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
5 Mouthwatering Brunch Dishes From Wilma & Frieda We Can’t Get Enough of

Elevated Pop Tarts and French Toast Are Calling Your Name. A longtime local favorite, Wilma & Frieda never disappoints. The ambiance at both the Palm Springs and Palm Desert locations is cheerful and inviting with an eclectic industrial farmhouse charm and some of the best modern comfort food in town. The brother and sister co-owning duo modified their grandmothers’ recipes and transformed them into the mouthwatering and unique dishes that grace the menu today. Each is reminiscent of classic and traditional meals with inventive modifications and creative additions that put Wilma & Frieda in a class by itself. Here are five incredibly tasty dishes you need in your life! Best Brunch Dishes.
PALM DESERT, CA
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert

A pedestrian was hit at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in the area of Fred Waring and Portola in Palm Desert. Riverside County Sheriff's Investigators tell KESQ News Channel 3 that a vehicle hit the pedestrian. The victim was then taken to the hospital but is expected to survive. There is no word on the The post Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA

