Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Reveille

LSU, SG to introduce reusable to-go box alternative in dining halls

Student Government is working with the university to introduce a reusable alternative to styrofoam to-go boxes in LSU’s dining halls. The containers, known as OZZI, are a more sustainable option that minimizes waste, said political science junior Gigi Powers, SG’s director of campus affairs and sustainability. According to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU football officially releases its 2023 schedule

LSU football officially released its schedule for the 2023 season today, along with the rest of the Southeastern Conference. The opponents were already set, but the dates for each game are now official for next season. The schedule includes eight conference game and four nonconference games, and seven home games compared to four away games and one neutral sight game against Florida State in Orlando, Florida.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU women's tennis struggles in opening matches at Wahoowa Invitational

On Sept. 16-18 the LSU women’s tennis team competed at the three-day Wahoowa Invitational. The Wahoowa Invitational took place at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. Over the three day tournament, the Tigers racked up seven wins. Five of the wins were in singles and two were doubles wins. This left LSU with a record of 7-26. This was LSU’s first competition with new Head Coach Taylor Fogleman and assistant coach Chris Simpson leading them.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Lsu#Space Exploration#Ncam#Vickers
LSU Reveille

LSU, former offensive line coach, punished by NCAA for recruiting violations

The NCAA punished LSU today for recruiting violations that took place during the 2020-21 offseason, which included providing the prospect with impermissible benefits during an informal recruiting trip, which resulted in one year of probation for the school among other punishments. According to the NCAA, a former assistant coach and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

'You're not offering anything:' International students express concerns with Student Health Center insurance policies

Note: The Reveille is dedicating an investigative series to the operations of the Student Health Center. This is the second part of an ongoing series. When LSU international graduate student Soheil Kafili set up a meeting with Julie Hupperich, executive director of the Student Health Center, to discuss solutions for students who can’t afford medical services on campus, he said he didn’t get any answers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Who's getting a Game Ball?: The top performers against Mississippi State

LSU beat Mississippi State 31-16 on Saturday night in what was a very important game for the Tigers. The Tigers had an impressive performance all across the field on both offense and defense. However, I’m giving away only three game balls. These performances are what led to LSU winning the game, whether it was on or off the field.
BATON ROUGE, LA

