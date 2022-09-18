On Sept. 16-18 the LSU women’s tennis team competed at the three-day Wahoowa Invitational. The Wahoowa Invitational took place at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. Over the three day tournament, the Tigers racked up seven wins. Five of the wins were in singles and two were doubles wins. This left LSU with a record of 7-26. This was LSU’s first competition with new Head Coach Taylor Fogleman and assistant coach Chris Simpson leading them.

