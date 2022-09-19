ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford golf icons battle late-stage cancer together

ROCKFORD — When Mike Johnson received the good news in 2014 from his doctor that his first cancer – multiple myeloma – was in remission, he was driving to a PGA golf show in Orlando, Florida, with his good friend Lloyd McWilliams. The 18-hour drive was going...
rockrivercurrent.com

COVID testing site closing at College of Medicne, moving to west Rockford

ROCKFORD — The SHIELD Illinois community COVID-19 testing site at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford, 1601 Parkview Ave., will close Friday and be replaced by a new testing site on the city’s west side. Providence Baptist Church, 2209 Clifton Ave., will offer free PCR testing...
rockrivercurrent.com

$300K in grants to support workforce development, tourism in Rockford

ROCKFORD — The city has been awarded nearly $300,000 in state grants to promote economic recovery after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. These grants come from the Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Recovery program, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act to heal the economic after-effects of the pandemic.
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford clergy members show support for ending cash bail in Illinois

ROCKFORD — Clergy members joined with Democratic state Rep. Maurice West on Monday to voice their support for the end of cash bail in Illinois. The SAFE-T Act, which abolishes cash bail in Illinois starting Jan. 1, has become a boiling political talking point in the runup to the November election. Critics of the act have said it will result in the release of hundreds of dangerous criminals, hinder police officers’ ability to do their job and put the public in danger.
