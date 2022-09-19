Read full article on original website
Tour De North End returns for 11th year to highlight Rockford businesses and gather cyclists
ROCKFORD — The Tour De North End bike festival returns this Saturday featuring various local businesses, live music and prizes for cyclists. This is the 11th year for the annual event, which highlights the city’s North End neighborhood and draws guests to more than 15 participating businesses. Cyclists...
New partnership opens part of the Coronado that hasn’t had regular guests in roughly 70 years
ROCKFORD — When Hard Rock Rockford President Geno Iafrate first sat down in the Coronado Performing Arts Center he was in awe. Then he was puzzled. Iafrate had purchased last-minute tickets to a Queen tribute band and was seated at the very top of the balcony in the historic downtown theater.
New name, expanded menu as Fuego Nuevo Grill prepares to move into its new Rockford home
ROCKFORD — Fuego Nuevo Grill is preparing to change locations and names as the restaurant works toward opening its new location in November. Owner Jose Chavez plans to focus on the authenticity of the cuisine and expanding its menu as he ventures to the new spot, which will be called Chavez Mexican Restaurante.
Rockford golf icons battle late-stage cancer together
ROCKFORD — When Mike Johnson received the good news in 2014 from his doctor that his first cancer – multiple myeloma – was in remission, he was driving to a PGA golf show in Orlando, Florida, with his good friend Lloyd McWilliams. The 18-hour drive was going...
COVID testing site closing at College of Medicne, moving to west Rockford
ROCKFORD — The SHIELD Illinois community COVID-19 testing site at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford, 1601 Parkview Ave., will close Friday and be replaced by a new testing site on the city’s west side. Providence Baptist Church, 2209 Clifton Ave., will offer free PCR testing...
$300K in grants to support workforce development, tourism in Rockford
ROCKFORD — The city has been awarded nearly $300,000 in state grants to promote economic recovery after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. These grants come from the Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Recovery program, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act to heal the economic after-effects of the pandemic.
Rockford Public Schools is making school cool with $159.6M air conditioning upgrade plan
ROCKFORD — Who said school can’t be cool?. Rockford Public Schools are in the process of a $159.6 million project to bring air conditioning to 31 schools over three years. The work is being done in phases with the first phase focused on the schools with the greatest need.
Gas prices in Rockford decline for 14th week straight, longest streak since 2015
ROCKFORD — Gas prices in the city and across the country continue to decline, hitting the longest downward streak in seven years. Still, the cost of a gallon of gas here is about 39 cents higher than this time a year ago. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 139 stations...
Rockford clergy members show support for ending cash bail in Illinois
ROCKFORD — Clergy members joined with Democratic state Rep. Maurice West on Monday to voice their support for the end of cash bail in Illinois. The SAFE-T Act, which abolishes cash bail in Illinois starting Jan. 1, has become a boiling political talking point in the runup to the November election. Critics of the act have said it will result in the release of hundreds of dangerous criminals, hinder police officers’ ability to do their job and put the public in danger.
