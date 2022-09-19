Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
Lake Charles woman dies after car strikes guardrail; driver cited for careless operation
St. Martin Parish, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman died after the car she was riding in crashed into a guardrail on I-10 between Breaux Bridge and Henderson, police say. Karalan Hayes, 25, of Lake Charles died from injuries in the crash. Hayes was a passenger in a 2011...
westcentralsbest.com
Fatal Crash in Calcasieu Parish
Moss Bluff, La – On September 20, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Hwy 171 and Parish Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old-of Amy Carol Richard of Moss Bluff.
21-Year-Old Cody M Opry Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Vernon Parish (Vernon Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Holly Grove road in Vernon Parish on September 18 at 2:45 a.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSO: DETECTIVES ARREST JUVENILE IN CONNECTION WITH THE THEFT OF AN ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE NEAR GRAND ECORE AREA
(Natchitoches)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives recently arrested a 16-year-old Natchitoches juvenile in connection with the theft of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in the Grand Ecore area near Natchitoches according to Sheriff Stuart Wright. On Tuesday August 30, 2022 at approximately 5:50pm, Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau responded...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kalb.com
Man laying on road killed in Vernon Parish crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police said an Opelousas man was killed on September 18 around 2:45 a.m. on Holly Grove Road in Vernon Parish. Cody M. Opry, 21, was laying in the road when he was struck by a westbound Nissan Sentra. Opry sustained fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on US 171 After an 18-Wheeler Collided with the Farm Tractor He Was Driving
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on US 171 After an 18-Wheeler Collided with the Farm Tractor He Was Driving. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 171 south of Noble, Louisiana, at around 1:20 p.m. Edwin G. Procell, 68, was killed in the accident.
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on US 171 in Moss Bluff
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on US 171 in Moss Bluff. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Highway 171 and Parish Road in Moss Bluff, Louisiana. Amy Carol Richard, 44, of Moss Bluff, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash While Lying on the Road
Louisiana Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash While Lying on the Road. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 18, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Holly Grove Road at approximately 2:45 a.m. Cody M. Opry, 21, of Opelousas, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV
Moss Bluff woman dies from injuries after crash on Hwy 171
Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff woman died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 171 Tuesday morning, police say. Amy Carol Richard, 44, was driving a 2016 Honda CRV on Parish Road around 6:30 a.m., said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D. A 1993 Chevrolet Blazer traveling south on Hwy 171 crashed into Richard’s SUV as Richard tried to turn left onto the highway.
Wreck in Lafayette Sends Two to Hospital in Hit-and-Run Incident
A mother in Lafayette is asking for the public's help when it comes to identifying the truck and person(s) responsible for this wreck. Danielle Romero posted this photo of her daughter's vehicle from Sunday night in Lafayette after a black truck allegedly hit it, after running through a stop sign, and then left the scene of the wreck.
KPLC TV
Oberlin worker injured while repairing water main
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - A Town of Oberlin worker was injured while repairing a water main Wednesday. As the hole began to fill with water, the worker’s foot was stuck, according to town officials. Oberlin police were able to free his foot, but his arm then became stuck in the pipes. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment on his arm.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
First responders arrive on scene of two-vehicle crash on I-49
Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Deputies, Louisiana State Police and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 19 around 10:15 am. The crash involved a commercial vehicle and motor vehicle on I-49 (southbound) near milepost #145 north of Natchitoches, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cenlanow.com
Alexandria Traffic Advisory for Curtis-Coleman Bridge
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – There is a cement mixer that has overturned in the southbound lane on MacArthur Drive at the North Third Street intersection by the foot of the Curtis Coleman Bridge by Lake Buhlow coming from Pineville. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
2 arrested following death of a toddler: Lafayette Parish
Dillon Cormier, 29, and Deziree Suttoon, 23, were arrested on September 17 after the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 100 block of Willie Mae Ln. at approximately 10:30 a.m.
kalb.com
Pineville Police Lt. Corey Clark - Golden Shield Winner
Alexandria expects higher utility bills for most if not all utility customers this month. Korri Thornton pleads to manslaughter after being granted new trial. On Monday, Sept. 19, Korri Thornton, 29 of Alexandria, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter for the June 10, 2018, shooting death of Dadrian Henderson in a parking lot on Henry Street in Alexandria, following the court’s granting of a new trial.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022.
Woman charged with murder after New Iberia man found stabbed at cemetery
UPDATE, 9/20, 12:39 p.m.: The stabbing victim has been identified by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office as Carl Austin, 70, of New Iberia. ORIGINAL POST: NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A man found with two stab wounds inside a New Iberia cemetery Sunday night was taken to the hospital and died. According to New Iberia […]
Police chase with stolen vehicle ends with crash and shots fired
An early morning police pursuit with a stolen car in New Iberia ends with a crash into a police unit and shots fired.
KPLC TV
La. trooper placed on leave after sex-related arrest while attending out-of-state conference
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has placed one of its troopers on administrative leave after he was arrested for an alleged sex crime while attending a conference in South Dakota. Kirk Thibodeaux, 44, of Port Allen, was arrested for allegedly hiring for sexual activity, according to the...
Victim in fatal stabbing identified
The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man who died after being stabbed in New Iberia Monday.
Comments / 0