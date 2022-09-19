ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anacoco, LA

westcentralsbest.com

Fatal Crash in Calcasieu Parish

Moss Bluff, La – On September 20, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Hwy 171 and Parish Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old-of Amy Carol Richard of Moss Bluff.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPSO: DETECTIVES ARREST JUVENILE IN CONNECTION WITH THE THEFT OF AN ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE NEAR GRAND ECORE AREA

(Natchitoches)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives recently arrested a 16-year-old Natchitoches juvenile in connection with the theft of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in the Grand Ecore area near Natchitoches according to Sheriff Stuart Wright. On Tuesday August 30, 2022 at approximately 5:50pm, Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau responded...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Man laying on road killed in Vernon Parish crash

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police said an Opelousas man was killed on September 18 around 2:45 a.m. on Holly Grove Road in Vernon Parish. Cody M. Opry, 21, was laying in the road when he was struck by a westbound Nissan Sentra. Opry sustained fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on US 171 in Moss Bluff

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on US 171 in Moss Bluff. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Highway 171 and Parish Road in Moss Bluff, Louisiana. Amy Carol Richard, 44, of Moss Bluff, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

Moss Bluff woman dies from injuries after crash on Hwy 171

Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff woman died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 171 Tuesday morning, police say. Amy Carol Richard, 44, was driving a 2016 Honda CRV on Parish Road around 6:30 a.m., said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D. A 1993 Chevrolet Blazer traveling south on Hwy 171 crashed into Richard’s SUV as Richard tried to turn left onto the highway.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

Oberlin worker injured while repairing water main

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - A Town of Oberlin worker was injured while repairing a water main Wednesday. As the hole began to fill with water, the worker’s foot was stuck, according to town officials. Oberlin police were able to free his foot, but his arm then became stuck in the pipes. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment on his arm.
OBERLIN, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

First responders arrive on scene of two-vehicle crash on I-49

Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Deputies, Louisiana State Police and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 19 around 10:15 am. The crash involved a commercial vehicle and motor vehicle on I-49 (southbound) near milepost #145 north of Natchitoches, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Alexandria Traffic Advisory for Curtis-Coleman Bridge

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – There is a cement mixer that has overturned in the southbound lane on MacArthur Drive at the North Third Street intersection by the foot of the Curtis Coleman Bridge by Lake Buhlow coming from Pineville. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Pineville Police Lt. Corey Clark - Golden Shield Winner

Alexandria expects higher utility bills for most if not all utility customers this month. Korri Thornton pleads to manslaughter after being granted new trial. On Monday, Sept. 19, Korri Thornton, 29 of Alexandria, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter for the June 10, 2018, shooting death of Dadrian Henderson in a parking lot on Henry Street in Alexandria, following the court’s granting of a new trial.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

