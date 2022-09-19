ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Dameon Pierce's Week 2 performance 'something to build on' for Texans

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills praised running back Dameon Pierce for his Week 2 performance, calling it "something to build on." Head coach Lovie Smith reinforced Mills' comments, saying, "I thought Dameon did some good things when he had an opportunity to carry the ball." Pierce played well behind teammate Rex Burkhead in Week 1, but was the clear lead back in Week 2; Burkhead finished their second game without a single carry.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram

The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
NBC Sports

Shanahan forcefully defends play-call on Lance's injury

SANTA CLARA -- Trey Lance's 2022 season officially has come to an end after five quarters of play. The 49ers' starting quarterback sustained a broken right ankle with 2:33 remaining in the first quarter Sunday at Levi's Stadium in a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. After minutes of laying...
Sporting News

Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 3: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games

We're into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season and most avid fantasy football owners think they have everything figured out. At the very least, we're getting a better idea of which teams are good, bad, and in between, so it gets easier for NFL DFS players to find worthwhile stacks and sleepers when creating lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings contests.
