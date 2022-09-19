Read full article on original website
Kyler Murray Hit in the Face By Fan After Win Over Raiders
Kyler Murray was smacked in the face by a fan after Cardinals win over the Raiders.
Anonymous 49ers players reportedly took shots at Trey Lance after gruesome injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is out for the season and will need ankle surgery. With that, Jimmy Garoppolo has been reinserted as the starter. Per a report from the San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver, some 49ers players think that may be a good thing. At least one...
Odell Beckham Jr sparks fresh rumors with latest QB meeting
Odell Beckham Jr has yet to find a new team as he continues to recover from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl. There have been plenty of rumors about where he might sign, and the star wide receiver sparked a fresh one on Sunday with one of his on-field interactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh has perfect response when asked about Aidan Hutchinson's breakout game for Detroit Lions
Aidan Hutchinson had a historic day in Week 2, recording 3 sacks in the first half against the Commanders. He is just the third rookie to reach 3 sacks in a half as well as the first Lions’ rookie to reach that mark in a game. The Michigan product...
numberfire.com
Dameon Pierce's Week 2 performance 'something to build on' for Texans
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills praised running back Dameon Pierce for his Week 2 performance, calling it "something to build on." Head coach Lovie Smith reinforced Mills' comments, saying, "I thought Dameon did some good things when he had an opportunity to carry the ball." Pierce played well behind teammate Rex Burkhead in Week 1, but was the clear lead back in Week 2; Burkhead finished their second game without a single carry.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team
We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
Yardbarker
Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram
The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
49ers DE Arik Armstead says feel-good Lions lineman regularly calls players N-word
Arik Armstead immediately recognized Lions lineman Dan Skipper despite his previous obscurity.
Derek Carr Reacts to the Raiders' Loss to the Cardinals
Immediately following the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Derek Carr reacted and we have that entire press conference for you.
AthlonSports.com
Rams Reportedly Make Their Opinion On 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Very Clear
The idea behind drafting Trey Lance is that he has a higher ceiling than Jimmy Garoppolo. That may prove true. But right now, Garoppolo is clearly the better quarterback and the Los Angeles Rams know it. Lance was going to be the team's starting quarterback this season until he suffered...
SB Nation
Dan Campbell using the Lions’ first win to celebrate a practice squad player is incredible
Dan Campbell is fast becoming fans’ most beloved coach in the NFL, regardless of who their favorite team is. He’s walking the almost impossible tightrope of being a players’ coach who uses his NFL experience to treat his squad like peers, while also ensuring they are disciplined and ready to play on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Shanahan forcefully defends play-call on Lance's injury
SANTA CLARA -- Trey Lance's 2022 season officially has come to an end after five quarters of play. The 49ers' starting quarterback sustained a broken right ankle with 2:33 remaining in the first quarter Sunday at Levi's Stadium in a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. After minutes of laying...
Fantasy Football Week 3: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Welcome to our weekly fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em column. Week 2 of the NFL season was absolutely nuts but all good fantasy players know to channel Tom
Sporting News
Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 3: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games
We're into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season and most avid fantasy football owners think they have everything figured out. At the very least, we're getting a better idea of which teams are good, bad, and in between, so it gets easier for NFL DFS players to find worthwhile stacks and sleepers when creating lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings contests.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brian Daboll reportedly FaceTiming with free agent WRs as rotation continues to change
The New York Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2016, but not everything is perfect for first-year head coach Brian Daboll just yet. It remains to be seen if quarterback Daniel Jones can prove he's a legitimate franchise signal-caller, and then, there's the wide receiver issue. The Giants...
Josh McDaniels Blames Himself for Disappointing Home Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders were out coached and out played in the second-half of the game, and are now 0-2 for the season.
