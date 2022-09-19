ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

247Sports

Boise State lands commitment from German DL Max Stege

Cologne (Germany) defensive lineman Max Stege made the trip to the Blue Turf over the weekend for an official visit to Boise State. And to say he was impressed would be underselling his experience in Boise. Stege announced his commitment to Boise State on Wednesday, just days after the visit.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

College Football Experts Believe Say Former BSU Coach Has To Go!

Bryan Harsin is a good man who, unfortunately, took the wrong job at the wrong time. I do admit that I have a bias in the Harsin to Auburn story as I spent many years working in the state of Alabama covering the SEC. The college football world has taken to social media outlining every reason why the powers that be at Auburn University should fire the pride of Capital High School.
BOISE, ID
underdogdynasty.com

UTEP vs Boise State: How To Watch, Betting Info, Preview, Prediction

All-Time Series: Boise State leads the all-time series 6-0. The Broncos beat UTEP 54-13 in 2021. *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. After a 2021 season that was UTEP’s best in years, it’s been a tough start to the 2022 campaign. The Miners are 1-2 to...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

This Amazing Dip Should Be Boise State’s Official Tailgate Dip

If there are two things that are essential to every gameday tailgate, it’s food and beer. This past weekend, Boise State kicked off their home opener in epic fashion, spanking UT Martin 30-7. But the true victory of the day wasn’t happening inside of Albertsons Stadium. Instead, the real story was in the parking lot where hundreds if not thousands gathered to celebrate the first home game of the Bronco season. The highlight of the Bronco tailgate? This epic gameday dip was prepped and brought by none other than a co-worker of mine whose dip was literally the talk of the tailgate and quite frankly, should have been the talk of the entire weekend.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Yotes' offensive line pushes team up NAIA rankings

CALDWELL, Idaho — In Monday's NAIA Football Poll, the College of Idaho Yotes jumped six spots to No. 11 in the country. This rise in rankings comes after a 42-24 victory on the road against Southern Oregon University. The team is now 3-0 heading into it's rivalry game against...
CALDWELL, ID
KIVI-TV

Active weather Wednesday brings rain, t-storms to Idaho

Counties of southern Idaho are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 8PM this evening. Expect active weather that includes stronger t-cells with hail and severe gusts up to 50-75 mph. This likelihood is particularly high across southcentral Idaho and includes the western Magic Valley. Overnight and through tomorrow morning this...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Morgan Wallen Yells at Fan Just Days After Sold Out Idaho Show

It really is inarguable--the hype that was around Morgan Wallen's concert in Nampa at the Ford Idaho Center was unlike anything that we have seen in a very, very long time. We're lucky enough to work in "the music business" and in no recent memory can we recall a time where a pair of concert tickets were so hot-- not even Garth Brooks on The Blue just a few summers ago.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Driving From Star to Boise at 5 a.m. is Surprisingly Awesome

Sometimes the best part of waking up has nothing to do with what's in my cup. Coming from someone who has a yin for the nectar of the gods as big as mine, that's a bold statement. But local commuters and caffeine addicts like myself who're regularly hampered by 90-minute bouts of traffic and/or setbacks brought about by construction, accidents, or high-density school bus routes get it. Sometimes the preemptive cure to a hectic day of meetings that could've or should've been emails is a nearly solitary cruise eastbound on State Street.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

BSU Players, Staff Members Fire Back At Fans On Social Media

Despite winning their most recent game last Saturday, fans, players, and Boise State Football staff members are fighting with each other on social media. Social media is the new version of sports talk radio. Unlike in the old days when Coach Petersen did not allow players on social media, this year's team is about sharing their frustrations with their fans.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Meridian man selected for new season of Survivor

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Meridian man, Mike Gabler, has been selected to be on the next season of Survivor. Gabler works at St. Lukes and St. Alphonsus on trans-catheter heart valves. He says the social structure and challenges of the operating room are the perfect structure and challenges to prepare for Survivor, and so was being the oldest castaway of the Season.
MERIDIAN, ID
104.3 WOW Country

We Know You Raised Your Teens Better Than This, Idaho

Karen Alert: I want you to know that I know that I'm a major Karen in this scenario. Owyhee High vs. Mountain View High - Saturday, 9/9/2022. Boise teens have really let me down with their embarrassing public behavior. It was the weekend before last at Owyhee High School, one of West Ada School District's newest schools. Nestled among the corn fields on the back roads of Meridian, the Saturday night game had a spectacular turn-out. It also began in the most American way ever. The game between the cross-town rivals featured a tribute to Idaho's first responders and Veterans. Our neighbor's dad, a 97-year-old World War II Veteran, did the coin toss for the game is his great-grandson was quarterbacking for. As I sat beside my husband, a Veteran himself, I found myself beaming with gratitude and appreciation for our patriotic community.
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

One of the Main Reasons Why So Many People Are Moving to Boise

It is no secret that there has been a movement lately in the state of Idaho, specifically in the Boise area. People from out of state are moving here, and it seems to be happening in groves. Over the last couple of years more and more people, specifically from the west coast, have been moving to Idaho for one reason or another. Many will chalk it up to jobs, politics, or the cost of living. The cost of living may be the main part of people moving here, as the real estate market in Boise appears to be one of the best in the country right now, but how does it compare to the rest of the country?
BOISE, ID
KATU.com

Oregon couple identified in plane crash near Idaho/Utah border

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have identified the pilot and second victim in Thursday’s plane crash in Franklin County, Idaho. PAST COVERAGE | Oregon couple identified as victims in plane crash near Utah-Idaho border. 63-year-old Jerry N. Troland from Vale, Oregon was piloting the plane, and his wife, 68-year-old...
VALE, OR
Post Register

Traffic Tip Tuesday: Registration

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In this week's Traffic Tip Tuesday, CPL. Kyle Wills talks about updating the registration for your vehicle or how registration for a new vehicle works. Click the video player above to learn more.
BOISE, ID
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fatal Crash on US95 East of Nyssa

NYSSA, OR – Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred, at 3:15 p.m. on September 19, 2022, southbound US95 at milepost 53.5, just east of Nyssa, Oregon, in Canyon County. A 50-year-old female, of Nampa, Idaho, was driving a 2018 Nissan Titan, northbound on US95. A...
NYSSA, OR

