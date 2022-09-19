Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 18, 2022: Theatre association president, Navy vet remembered

Read full article on original website
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 21, 2022: Frank Anthony Wall, attorney, active in politics, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Frank Anthony Wall, 84, of Staten Island, and Fanwood, N.J., passed away on Sept. 16, 2022. Frank attended PS 41, New Dorp High School, Wagner College, and St. John’s University School of Law. Frank was appointed a special state assistant attorney general and worked as a law assistant in the Supreme Court. In 1976 Frank set up a private law practice in Grant City. In 1973 he was the Republican Party’s nominee for Councilman, the Republican candidate for the 60th Assembly District nomination in 1976, and in 1980, an elected member of the school board between 1975 and 1979, and the President and Vice President of the South Shore Republican Club, and GOP district leader. Read the full obit on SILive.
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 20, 2022: Stephen Major Lutsk, chief with North Shore Rescue Squad remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Stephen Major Lutsk, 79 , Brooklyn native and resident of Staten Island for 50 years and Florida for six, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15 after a brave battle with a terminal illness. Stephen worked as a purchasing agent for over 50 years, assisted in the running of family owned Chocolate Fantasy in Staten Island all while also acting as a volunteer EMT with North Shore Rescue Squad, working up to the position of Chief for several years. Read the full obit on SILive.
Fellowship Baptist Church hosts weeklong revival and spiritual empowerment retreat
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fellowship Baptist Church hosted a weeklong revival and spiritual empowerment retreat recently, the theme of which was “The Power Of The Holy Spirit and Spiritual Empowerment.”. The retreat was held at Fellowship Baptist Church, located at 3036 Richmond Terrace. The event opened on Aug....
With cannoli and zeppole eating contests, The Feast returns on Staten Island this fall – with fireworks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sausage ‘n’ peppers fans along with cannoli lovers will say ‘benvenuto’ to the upcoming Italian Festival at The Mount. This year’s “Festa” at Mount Loretto in Pleasant Plains marks a four-day affair. Dates are Friday, Oct. 7 from...
Woman identified in fatal Staten Island shooting was loving grandmother who ‘spoke the truth’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 61-year-old woman fatally shot Wednesday morning inside a Clifton apartment building has been identified by family and law-enforcement sources. Nadine Davis, who neighbors say lived in the Park Hill community for years, was found by police officers with a gunshot wound to the head when they responded to her apartment at around 6 a.m., according to sources and an NYPD spokesman.
Max Rose campaign sign defaced with swastika on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Max Rose campaign sign was defaced with a swastika in West Brighton, just feet away from a local temple. The swastika, drawn in black ink beside the word “No!” runs through the name of the former congressman, who is Jewish. It was discovered by a neighborhood resident near the corner of Forest Avenue and Hart Boulevard, located close to Temple Israel Reform Congregation.
Food that is art: Why the delightful Lebanese Eatery draws raves on Staten Island
Editor’s Note: This is the first part of the “Eat Around the World on Staten Island” series, which explores the incredible breadth of delicious dining possibilities on the borough. Food expert Pamela Silvestri makes her picks of the best global eats on Staten Island -- tastes you won’t want to miss! Up first: Staten Island’s best Lebanese eats.
Jersey Shore home known for playing Frank Sinatra songs on sale for $4.4M
An iconic Jersey Shore house hit the market this week. It’s named Seascape, but “Summer Wind” or “That’s Life” might’ve been more apt because the beachfront home in Point Pleasant is best known as the Sinatra House. It’s listed for $4.4 million.
NYPD Shut Down City, Bridge for His Funeral and Named a Street After Him
Irish American restaurateur Jimmy Neary's life story embodies everything that's good about the city he loved and the country that adopted him.
Costumes in Aisle 3? Former Staten Island ShopRite building now being transformed into Spirit Halloween.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Spirit Halloween, the destination costume shop that famously begins hawking its spooky wares at abandoned storefronts and vacant retail spaces every September, has announced a significant new Staten Island retail lease for the 2022 haunting season: Starting at the end of this month, the former ShopRite in New Dorp, located at 2424 Hylan Blvd., will be a part of the seasonal retailer’s temporary cache of stores.
Borough President Vito Fossella unveils plaque at S.I. Cricket Club’s 9/11 memorial game
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Borough President Vito Fossella unveiled a plaque at the Staten Island Cricket Club’s 21st annual 9/11 memorial game at Walker Park to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the club on Sept. 10, 2022. After the unveiling ceremony, Borough President Fossella delivered a speech to...
Staten Island Trial Lawyers mark 58th anniversary where a judge and a chief court attorney were honored
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To commemorate the 58th anniversary of the Staten Island Trial Lawyers’ Association, New York State Supreme Court Justice Wayne M. Ozzi and Jerry Judin, retired chief supervising court attorney in the Richmond County Surrogate’s office, were honored. The evening that kicked off with...
‘A wonderful journey’: This Staten Island charter school is receiving $10K in arts funding
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With construction of a new building on track to provide more seats for students at Hellenic Classical Charter School in Bulls Head, Borough President Vito Fossella announced more than $10,000 in arts funding to the school on Wednesday. Fossella announced the budget allocation of $10,384...
Snubbed! 6 CUNY colleges receive funding for green jobs, offshore wind curriculum — none on Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s lone City University of New York (CUNY) college was left out of a $4 million grant centered on developing green energy curriculum, despite widely-held expectations the borough will become a major hub for the burgeoning offshore wind industry. The New York City...
West Brighton home destroyed in overnight blaze had beloved history. Descendants, neighbors left reeling.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Decades ago, while on a stroll through the park, the late Evelyn and Robert Chase spotted a little tree that caught their fancy. The high school sweethearts took the sapling with them and replanted it in the front yard of their new house in West Brighton.
It’s ‘destroying the block’: Former NYC agency building is a North Shore eyesore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sidewalk scaffolding looms over most of Stuyvesant Place between Hamilton Avenue and Wall Street. It’s done so for the better part of a decade. The green structure, marked with a Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) label, sits in front of what used to be the city Department of Health’s district health center in St. George. Mayor Fiorello La Guardia laid the building’s cornerstone in 1936.
Staten Island prisoner plans to say, ‘I do,’ but nuptials may need to wait a while
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Wedding bells may soon ring for a repeat felon from Stapleton, but they likely won’t chime on Rikers Island. A justice on Tuesday denied Niquan Herron’s request to adjourn his sentencing in a gun case so he could get married early next month in jail on Rikers Island.
5 sets of twins born at Staten Island University Hospital
NEW YORK -- Staten Island University Hospital broke a record with five sets of twins born into its neonatal care unit this week.All five sets arrived a little early -- between 26-30 weeks -- but the hospital reports they're all doing well.Four sets of the twins are girls and one set is boys.
‘This is the best day’: Hundreds of doughnut lovers line up for much-anticipated Krispy Kreme grand opening on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As Maria Capua waited in the drive-thru line at the newly opened Krispy Kreme in New Springville on Tuesday, she rolled down her window to let the delicate aroma of hot glazed doughnuts waft through her car. “My son begged me to come out for this;...
Police ID Jersey Shore Drowning Victim: Report
Authorities have identified the swimmer who drowned off a Jersey Shore beach, NJ Advance Media reports. Albert James Hendricks, a 49-year-old New York man originally from Ohio, was identified as the victim found dead near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North in Long Branch around 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, the outlet said.
