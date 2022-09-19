ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off

A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tragic way a dead Ernst & Young staffer's husband found out his wife, 33, had plummeted off a balcony at her Sydney office - as new details emerge about how she accessed a 'secure' 11th floor patio

The husband of an Ernst & Young employee who plummeted from the balcony of her Sydney office had been on a plane when his wife fell to her death. The woman's partner had been flying from Singapore to Australia when the 33-year-old plummeted from the building's upper floors just after midnight on Friday.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Atlanta#Cnn#Chinese
The Independent

Alleged US fugitive claims he is being tortured in Scottish prison

A man who has repeatedly denied being a wanted fugitive claims he is being tortured in prison and has been punched in the face by officers.The 35-year-old insists his name is Arthur Knight, but US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, a man wanted for a series of sexual assaults and two rape charges in the state of Utah.The man appeared by videolink from HMP Edinburgh at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, in a wheelchair and wearing an oxygen mask.His wife sat in court watching the latest stage of her husband’s extradition battle.I need to go to hospital. This is...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy