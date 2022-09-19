ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
Bexar County, TX
Elections
County
Bexar County, TX
Bexar County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Elections
foxsanantonio.com

Suspect accused of sucker-punching man at downtown bar

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in jail, accused of getting into a fight with another man earlier this month. According to an arrest affidavit, this started after the man went to the downtown bar to celebrate a birthday party and ended up getting into a fight. Brandon Lugo,27, allegedly...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Kerbey Lane Cafe: Do not pass up the queso!

SAN ANTONIO – Everybody’s talking about it – so today we’re going to Kirby Lane! If you've lived in Austin, I am sure you have been there at least once. Well now it's in San Antonio - and it is so great!. It's out there by...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Wolff
foxsanantonio.com

SA Pets Alive issues Code Red; fosters urgently needed

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed! SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one of the pets in their care, which will help to free up kennel space to give dogs set to be put down more time to find safe placement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Jazz'SALive is this weekend - and it's free and open to all!

If you're looking for a VIP experience. You should make your way down to San Antonio this weekend. Jazz'SAlive has you covered with the best menu and Cocktails. Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Travis Park and Legacy Park. (210) 212-8423.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#Democrats#Politics Local#Election Local#Republican
foxsanantonio.com

More housing needed as Eastside continues to be city focal point

SAN ANTONIO - Due to deteriorating infrastructure, low incomes, and high rates of crime San Antonio's eastside is becoming more of a focal point for elected officials. Monday at San Antonio for Growth on the Eastside’s (SAGE) State of the Eastside breakfast, leaders got a chance to hear directly from the community -- who says a lot of their needs are still going unmet.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Welcoming a fall menu at Antlers Lodge

We’re in the kitchen with Chef Pandey of Antlers Lodge at the Hyatt Hill Country Resort where we are talking about transitioning into the fall with some new recipes. Antlers Lodge Restaurant at Hyatt Hill Country Resort. 9800 Hyatt Resort Drive. San Antonio, Texas 78251. (210) 520-4001. Instagram: @antlerslodge.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy