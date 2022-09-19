Read full article on original website
Registration applications being sent to dead voters sparking ballot fraud concern
SAN ANTONIO - Candidates and political groups are sending out applications urging voters to register for November’s election, but some are going to voters who've been dead for years. We've heard from viewers who've received voter registration applications in the mail for relatives who died ten, even twenty years...
Sheriff Salazar talks potential changes to give deputies resources on jail grounds
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Long shifts plus a shortage of workers equal employees scrambling to cover unfilled positions and rearranging family plans. But this came to a head last week for one Bexar county deputy who couldn't leave her post to pick up her children from their after-care program on time.
Bexar County Sheriff's Office opens investigation into migrants being lured onto planes
The Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced they are opening an investigation into migrants being lured from a resource center in Bexar County. The sheriff said this investigation centers around more than 40 migrants who were taken to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The sheriff said those migrants are still on...
DOL: Central Texas BBQ restaurant operator illegally gave employee tips to managers
AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) says it's recovered over $200,000 in back wages for over 200 workers from a company that runs multiple barbeque restaurants in the Central Texas area. According to the DOL, Black’s Barbecue Inc., Kent Black’s Lockhart Barbecue Inc., and New Braunfels...
Suspect accused of sucker-punching man at downtown bar
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in jail, accused of getting into a fight with another man earlier this month. According to an arrest affidavit, this started after the man went to the downtown bar to celebrate a birthday party and ended up getting into a fight. Brandon Lugo,27, allegedly...
Victim's family wants Texas Rangers to take over Anaqua Springs case
There are new developments in a high-profile case of a mother and her two daughters found shot to death in their luxury home three years ago. The family of one of the daughters wants the Texas Rangers to take over the investigation. It was back in January of 2019, inside...
A nonprofit is looking to give a car for free to a single parent, find out how to apply
SAN ANTONIO — If you're a single parent in need of a free car we know someone who might be able to help!. A local nonprofit is seeking out applicants and they need them quickly. Samantha Hernandez said it’s the moment that help change her life. “I was...
Kerbey Lane Cafe: Do not pass up the queso!
SAN ANTONIO – Everybody’s talking about it – so today we’re going to Kirby Lane! If you've lived in Austin, I am sure you have been there at least once. Well now it's in San Antonio - and it is so great!. It's out there by...
SA Pets Alive issues Code Red; fosters urgently needed
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed! SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one of the pets in their care, which will help to free up kennel space to give dogs set to be put down more time to find safe placement.
Five special artists have been selected to submit their poster designs for Fiesta 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta preparations are in order as five artists have been selected to submit poster designs for Fiesta 2023. On Tuesday night each artist gave a pitch to the Fiesta Commission explaining the inspiration for their design. The winning poster will be unveiled on February 1st during...
Jazz'SALive is this weekend - and it's free and open to all!
If you're looking for a VIP experience. You should make your way down to San Antonio this weekend. Jazz'SAlive has you covered with the best menu and Cocktails. Friday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Travis Park and Legacy Park. (210) 212-8423.
Fourth suspect arrested in deadly shooting of man outside Northeast Side hookah bar
SAN ANTONIO - A fourth suspect in the deadly shooting of a man outside a Northeast Side hookah bar back in May has been arrested. Arturo Alan Reyes, 20, was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery in the shooting death of Takhai Charles Michael, 20. Police had...
More housing needed as Eastside continues to be city focal point
SAN ANTONIO - Due to deteriorating infrastructure, low incomes, and high rates of crime San Antonio's eastside is becoming more of a focal point for elected officials. Monday at San Antonio for Growth on the Eastside’s (SAGE) State of the Eastside breakfast, leaders got a chance to hear directly from the community -- who says a lot of their needs are still going unmet.
Madness ensues after parents rushed to Jefferson High School’s lockdown
SAN ANTONIO - Unsubstantiated reports of a shooting at Jefferson High School on Monday afternoon led officers to lock down campus and investigate. It also briefly turned into a brawl between some parents and police - with one man now in the hospital. "We received an anonymous call through SAPD...
Suspect who allegedly stabbed 2 people in random attacks on Southeast Side identified
SAN ANTONIO - The man who was arrested Monday for allegedly stabbing several people on the Southeast Side has been identified. Gregorio Cantu, 23, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon . The incident happened around just before 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of South...
Welcoming a fall menu at Antlers Lodge
We’re in the kitchen with Chef Pandey of Antlers Lodge at the Hyatt Hill Country Resort where we are talking about transitioning into the fall with some new recipes. Antlers Lodge Restaurant at Hyatt Hill Country Resort. 9800 Hyatt Resort Drive. San Antonio, Texas 78251. (210) 520-4001. Instagram: @antlerslodge.
Busy intersection in New Braunfels reopens after police incident at gas station
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A busy intersection near Canyon High School in New Braunfels is back open after an incident at a nearby gas station early Tuesday morning. The New Braunfels Police posted on Facebook at 5:13 a.m. that the intersection of Highway 46 South and Farm-to-Market 1101 or Freiheit Road is closed due to ongoing police activity.
INSTANT MILLIONAIRE: New Braunfels resident claims $1 million Powerball prize
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Someone in New Braunfels is all smiles today. Texas Lottery officials said a New Braunfels resident recently claimed a $1 million Powerball prize. The drawing was from Sept. 12 and the ticket was purchased at the CT Mart off State Highway 46 West. The quick pick...
Three women, child not hurt after home hit by dozens of bullets in targeted attack
SAN ANTONIO - Police found several dozen shell casings in the street after witnesses say a group of men shot up a house on the Northwest Side. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at a home off Waverly Avenue near N. General McMullen Drive. Police said a total of 50...
Woman shot in the leg by stray bullet while sitting at East Side park, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering after being shot in the leg at an East Side park. Police were called out around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to Methodist Converse Emergency Center off Mallard Meadow after a woman walked in with a gunshot wound to the back of her leg. The...
