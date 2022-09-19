Read full article on original website
Missoula not only community seeing more bear sightings
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks responded to more than five separate reports of bear sightings in the Bozeman area over the weekend.
406mtsports.com
Grand Junction Rockies win Pioneer League title with victory over Missoula PaddleHeads
MISSOULA — Tough defensive luck doomed the Missoula PaddleHeads Monday night in their bid to extend the Pioneer League championship series. Grand Junction broke a 4-4 tie in the sixth on a close play at the plate following a near-miss on a fly ball tracked by right fielder Lamar Sparks. Then a bases-loaded error by third baseman Cam Thompson in the eighth opened the door for three insurance runs for the Rockies.
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: High school soccer boxscores (Sept. 20)
HAMILTON: Goals – Hannah Hughes 2. Assists – Taylor McCarthy 1.
Bears a problem for Missoula bakery
Missoula has seen more bears than normal coming into the heart of the city. One reason is a lack of food supply for the animals and at Bernice's Bakery
explorebigsky.com
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
BILLINGS – A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching two bull elk and multiple misdemeanors in October 2021.
Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’
With the tenuous state of affairs in government in the United States, are Montana children learning the tenets of democracy? And are students being homeschooled still meeting educational standards? “We’re kind of in a crisis in this country,” said Lorraine Bond, who identified herself as an educator and social worker in Missoula. “And if kids […] The post Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanakaimin.com
An overnight Epidemic: Fentanyl overdose in Montana up 1100% in last four years
Your browser does not support the audio element. I’m Alyssa Tompkins, and this is the Kaimin Cast for the week of September 19th, 2022. This time, we’ll look closer at fentanyl use in Montana and how it impacts the University of Montana and Missoula communities. Fentanyl is a...
Black Bear Sighted in Upper Miller Creek Neighborhood
This reporter and his wife were driving up St. Francis Drive and headed to the intersection of St. Thomas Drive in the Upper Miller Creek area at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Sunday when we spotted a small black bear run across the road and into a large yard belonging to one of our neighbors.
Caught on video: Bear takes a dip in the Clark Fork River
Caught on video: Bear takes a swim across the Clark Fork River near the Sha-ron Fishing Access Site.
New Missoula Mayor Talks Property Taxes and Bipartisanship
New City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess made his debut appearance on Friday’s City Talk program and immediately began answering questions from Talk Back listeners, eager to speak to the new mayor. The first caller immediately focused the new mayor’s attention on the issue of Missoula’s rapidly rising property...
NBCMontana
Accident slows traffic on Reserve St.
MISSOULA, Mont. — A traffic accident near the intersection of Reserve Street and Union Pacific Street has slowed traffic. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
Names of victims in Missoula head-on crash released
Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott has released the names of the people who died in a two-vehicle accident on Sept. 13 in Missoula.
NBCMontana
Helicopters to deliver lift towers at Lookout Pass Ski Area
MISSOULA, Mont. — Helicopters will be in the Lookout Pass area on Monday as they fly lift towers into position for the New Eagle Peak Quad Chairlift. The resort is sharing pictures from the ground on the progress so far. It says this lift will open 500 acres of...
Why Missoula Has “Frequent Fliers” Appearing in Court
If there is one topic that comes up more often than most when it comes to the criminal justice system, it is why the same names seem to be appearing in court accused of various crimes that are not being kept in jail. We spoke to Missoula County Attorney's Office...
Man Hits Juvenile With an Arrow at a Missoula Park
At approximately 7:04 p.m. on September 15, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Downtown Lions Park for a report of an incident involving a bow and arrow. The initial reports stated a male in the park was shooting a bow, an arrow came into the backyard and struck the caller, and the male was waving around a taser. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Man Arrested for Burglarizing a Missoula Apartment and a Church
On September 18, 2022, at approximately 9:56 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to an apartment building in the 200 block of South 5th Street East. Dispatch advised officers that they had received multiple complaints of a male suspect, Zachary Ireland, potentially trespassing at the apartment building. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
New road closure in effect at Mullan Build project in Missoula
The Mullan Build project is continuing in Missoula and the intersection of England Boulevard and Flynn Lane is now closed.
More parking, trail, bus stop planned at Sha-Ron Fishing Access Site
The days of a car-lined highway and free-for-all parking at a popular recreation site near Missoula could be coming to an end.
Sources Are Saying Missoula Housing Market Is Overvalued: This Is by How Much
This article from Fortune to see for yourself, but it's behind a paywall, so maybe take my word for it. Many Missoulians are hoping that our housing will become more affordable. Lucky for them, that process seems to have begun. This article from Fortune used data from Zillow and found...
