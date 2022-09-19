ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

Related
406mtsports.com

Grand Junction Rockies win Pioneer League title with victory over Missoula PaddleHeads

MISSOULA — Tough defensive luck doomed the Missoula PaddleHeads Monday night in their bid to extend the Pioneer League championship series. Grand Junction broke a 4-4 tie in the sixth on a close play at the plate following a near-miss on a fly ball tracked by right fielder Lamar Sparks. Then a bases-loaded error by third baseman Cam Thompson in the eighth opened the door for three insurance runs for the Rockies.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Terre Haute, IN
Missoula, MT
Sports
Missoula, MT
Football
City
Missoula, MT
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Montana Football
State
Montana State
Terre Haute, IN
Football
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
explorebigsky.com

Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk

BILLINGS – A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching two bull elk and multiple misdemeanors in October 2021.
BALLANTINE, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’

With the tenuous state of affairs in government in the United States, are Montana children learning the tenets of democracy? And are students being homeschooled still meeting educational standards? “We’re kind of in a crisis in this country,” said Lorraine Bond, who identified herself as an educator and social worker in Missoula. “And if kids […] The post Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Griz
96.3 The Blaze

New Missoula Mayor Talks Property Taxes and Bipartisanship

New City of Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess made his debut appearance on Friday’s City Talk program and immediately began answering questions from Talk Back listeners, eager to speak to the new mayor. The first caller immediately focused the new mayor’s attention on the issue of Missoula’s rapidly rising property...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Accident slows traffic on Reserve St.

MISSOULA, Mont. — A traffic accident near the intersection of Reserve Street and Union Pacific Street has slowed traffic. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Montana Grizzlies#Indiana State Sycamores#Wr#Cat Griz Insider Podcast#Msu
NBCMontana

Helicopters to deliver lift towers at Lookout Pass Ski Area

MISSOULA, Mont. — Helicopters will be in the Lookout Pass area on Monday as they fly lift towers into position for the New Eagle Peak Quad Chairlift. The resort is sharing pictures from the ground on the progress so far. It says this lift will open 500 acres of...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Man Hits Juvenile With an Arrow at a Missoula Park

At approximately 7:04 p.m. on September 15, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Downtown Lions Park for a report of an incident involving a bow and arrow. The initial reports stated a male in the park was shooting a bow, an arrow came into the backyard and struck the caller, and the male was waving around a taser. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Man Arrested for Burglarizing a Missoula Apartment and a Church

On September 18, 2022, at approximately 9:56 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to an apartment building in the 200 block of South 5th Street East. Dispatch advised officers that they had received multiple complaints of a male suspect, Zachary Ireland, potentially trespassing at the apartment building. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy