For the first time in the 2022 season the Ole Miss Rebels will wear navy helmets when they meet Tulsa on Saturday. Ole Miss released its uniform combination for the game Thursday night on Twitter. The Rebels will wear their navy blue helmets, navy jerseys and white pants for the 3 p.m. CT contest. The game will be televised on the SEC Network. No. 13 Ole Miss (3-0, 0-0 SEC) is a 21.5-point favorite over Tulsa (2-1, 0-0 AAC). Ole Miss fans are asked to wear red for the game.

OXFORD, MS ・ 7 HOURS AGO