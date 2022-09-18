Read full article on original website
Rebels offer hair-on-fire linebacker Arion Carter, who may be the hottest recruit in America right now
Ole Miss just joined a parade of programs to offer 2023 Smyrna (Tenn.) athlete Arion Carter. The Rebels offered Carter on Thursday morning just before South Carolina. Oregon and Florida each extended offers on Wednesday. LSU and Michigan offered Tuesday and Tennessee and Kentucky pulled the trigger on Monday. Carter has also recently picked up offers from USC, Alabama and Auburn.
Navy, navy and white is what the Rebels will wear Saturday
For the first time in the 2022 season the Ole Miss Rebels will wear navy helmets when they meet Tulsa on Saturday. Ole Miss released its uniform combination for the game Thursday night on Twitter. The Rebels will wear their navy blue helmets, navy jerseys and white pants for the 3 p.m. CT contest. The game will be televised on the SEC Network. No. 13 Ole Miss (3-0, 0-0 SEC) is a 21.5-point favorite over Tulsa (2-1, 0-0 AAC). Ole Miss fans are asked to wear red for the game.
Amory offensive lineman Kobe Williams lands first SEC offer from Mizzou but has visit set to Ole Miss
Kobe Williams will visit Ole Miss and Oxford for the first time ever this Saturday. He will have his mom and dad in tow. He's excited to be invited up to watch the Rebels.
Ole Miss baseball's 2022 recruiting class considered No. 2 in the country
DURHAM, N.C. – (wire reports) The Ole Miss baseball team will soon set off on its national title defense, and it'll do so with one of college baseball's best recruiting classes. Baseball America announced its 2022 recruiting class rankings this week, slotting the Rebel class at No. 2 in the nation.
