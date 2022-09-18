ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

247Sports

Rebels offer hair-on-fire linebacker Arion Carter, who may be the hottest recruit in America right now

Ole Miss just joined a parade of programs to offer 2023 Smyrna (Tenn.) athlete Arion Carter. The Rebels offered Carter on Thursday morning just before South Carolina. Oregon and Florida each extended offers on Wednesday. LSU and Michigan offered Tuesday and Tennessee and Kentucky pulled the trigger on Monday. Carter has also recently picked up offers from USC, Alabama and Auburn.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Navy, navy and white is what the Rebels will wear Saturday

For the first time in the 2022 season the Ole Miss Rebels will wear navy helmets when they meet Tulsa on Saturday. Ole Miss released its uniform combination for the game Thursday night on Twitter. The Rebels will wear their navy blue helmets, navy jerseys and white pants for the 3 p.m. CT contest. The game will be televised on the SEC Network. No. 13 Ole Miss (3-0, 0-0 SEC) is a 21.5-point favorite over Tulsa (2-1, 0-0 AAC). Ole Miss fans are asked to wear red for the game.
OXFORD, MS
blackchronicle.com

Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings

A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

14-year-old hit by city bus in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 14-year-old boy was struck by a city bus Wednesday morning in south Tulsa. Police said the boy was hit after he walked out in the front of the bus, near East 71st Street and South Lewis Avenue. The boy was transported to...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

South Tulsa neighborhood manhunt ends with one in custody

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested after police say they walked in him strangling a woman before he jumped out the window and tried to run. Tulsa Police told FOX23 they were responding to calls from neighbors at The Crossings At Silver Oaks apartment complex near 71st and Darlington when they heard a woman scream at the apartment in question.
TULSA, OK
247Sports

247Sports

