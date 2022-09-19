Read full article on original website
There is no better duo in L.A. sports than 1. A period of sudden success after a long period of turmoil, and 2. Every fan of that team declaring “we’re back” — and it’s happening right in front of our eyes with USC. Look, I...
USC women’s volleyball won all three of their games at the 2022 Trojan Challenge without giving up a single set, bringing their season record to 8-3. The Trojans defeated New Mexico State in 3 sets Thursday. Senior outside hitter Skylar Fields and sophomore setter Mia Tuaniga led the team with 13 kills and 26 assists respectively. The first set saw the Aggies take two 4 point leads late in the game, but the Trojans came back to take the win at 26-24. Following the slight misstep, the Trojans won the next \ two sets decisively at 25-17 and 25-16 respectively.
Men’s tennis kicked off their season at the Southern Intercollegiate Championship in Athens, Georgia this past weekend. Facing off against the University of Virginia, University of Texas and the University of Georgia, USC came away with only 11 wins across 28 total singles and doubles matches throughout the weekend.
Coach Jebreh Harris was quick to stress that the cross country team was not running at full strength in Saturday’s showing at the UC Riverside Invitational, where it finished at a lukewarm 27th out of 31 teams. A handful of top runners didn’t race because of illness, and Harris...
This article was originally published August 9th, but we've updated it here since it is now amazingly appropriate and timely. The new portions are in italics. We recently published a story about how a study determined that UCLA was one of the most popular football programs in the nation (GO HERE).
Fresno State is projected to have a 5% decrease in its total enrollment headcount for the fall 2022 semester, according to the Office of Institutional Effectiveness (OIE). Before the official numbers are released on Thursday, Sept. 22, here is the most recent data from OIE and what it could mean for the university.
Just a few weeks after Bulldog Stadium officially transitioned over to Valley Children’s Stadium, Fresno State President Saul Jimenez-Sandoval is hinting at a break with media marketing company Learfield Sports. Fresno State and Learfield signed an agreement in 2004 giving Learfield the multi-media rights to the university’s athletic programs....
The City of Hanford will be honoring Hanford native and local baseball legend Jeremy A. Freitas as its newest member of the Longfield Center Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held at the Longfield Center located at 560 S. Douty St. in Hanford on Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m.
For many years, USC was at the center of a slew of scandals that threw the University into the national spotlight and exposed deep-seated issues within the school administration and culture. In July, Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times investigative journalist Paul Pringle released a personal account of the L.A. Times investigations that brought several of these scandals, including the wrongdoings of Carmen Puliafito, former dean of Keck School of Medicine, and former USC gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall, to light.
Living in Los Angeles without a car makes life a million times more difficult — day to day, socially and professionally. But the financial responsibility of a car is not feasible for low-income and out-of-state students, thus creating unequal opportunities in how students are able to “make the most” out of their college experience at USC.
Members of VoteSC and the USC Center for the Political Future celebrated National Voter Registration Day across campus Tuesday, offering students free ice cream in exchange for their pledge to register to vote by scanning a QR code. Natasha Tieu, a junior double majoring in history and economics and data...
The city of Fresno hadn’t bothered much recently with a mound of groundwater that accumulates beneath its southwest wastewater treatment plant every year. For decades, it traded a chunk of the water to the Fresno Irrigation District for about half of the amount back in Kings River water but had let that deal lapse the past two years.
Bing Theatre bustled School of Dramatic Arts students Saturday as they awaited the arrival of Mindy Kaling, creator and writer of Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever” television show. Kaling made an appearance as part of the kickoff for a 10-week intensive Multihyphenate Masterclass series, where she received the inaugural Multihyphenate Award, which recognizes artists who have taken on multiple roles within the entertainment industry and made the field more inclusive. The Masterclass event series invites USC students to learn about storytelling and supports them on their own creative journeys.
Thanks to a federal grant, Fresno police swarmed the streets on Monday looking for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians breaking the law. Earlier this year, the website QuoteWizard ranked Fresno drivers as seventh-worst in the nation based on collisions, DUIs, speeding, and traffic citations. Based on the 176 citations issued by...
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Fresno on Sunday. The crash happened near Floral and Cedar Avenues at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Back in the 2000s, a grainy CCTV camera captured what appeared to be a ghostly-looking pair of pants striding across a man’s front yard in Fresno. The legend goes that a Fresno man named Jose was woken up by his barking dogs one morning, and he caught a glimpse of a […]
Katy Felkner, a third-year Ph.D. student at USC’s Information Sciences Institute, began her undergraduate education as a physics major. Realizing her true passion was in technology, she switched to study computer science. Today, Felkner is developing a translation system geared toward Indigenous languages that have few native speakers in the United States.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Grupo Firme will be taking the stage at the Save Mart Center in Fresno this December. The popular Regional Mexican band rose to fame in 2020 with their hit singles Pídeme, El Roto, and Juro Por Dios. The group will be performing on Saturday, December 10 at the Save Mart Center. […]
FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has confirmed that a missing woman has been found safe. On Monday, officials asked for help to find 26-year-old Michelle Rollo Veras after she was reported missing. Investigators said Veras has since been found safe.
Rain in Los Angeles is rare. But this weekend, South Central was drenched in an even more distinctive kind of reign: the rhinestoned, high-heeled domination of drag’s A-listers. “The Werq the World Tour” sashayed into the Shrine Auditorium Friday night, featuring a lineup of nine drag queens from popular reality competition show “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
