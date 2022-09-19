USC women’s volleyball won all three of their games at the 2022 Trojan Challenge without giving up a single set, bringing their season record to 8-3. The Trojans defeated New Mexico State in 3 sets Thursday. Senior outside hitter Skylar Fields and sophomore setter Mia Tuaniga led the team with 13 kills and 26 assists respectively. The first set saw the Aggies take two 4 point leads late in the game, but the Trojans came back to take the win at 26-24. Following the slight misstep, the Trojans won the next \ two sets decisively at 25-17 and 25-16 respectively.

