kmaland.com
Former Clarinda standout Wedemeyer talks 2K assists, time at BV, future
(KMAland) -- Former Clarinda standout Taylor Wedemeyer reached yet another milestone in her career at Buena Vista recently. Wedemeyer went over 2,000 career assists for the Beavers – a milestone she also reached while leading the Clarinda offense for four years. “The number is pretty special,” Wedemeyer told KMA...
kmaland.com
Charlotte J. Dailey-New, 83, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Gathering Start:4:00 PM (family will be present for time of informal gathering and time of visiting with relatives and friends.) Gathering End:6:00 PM. Memorials: Directed to Shenandoah Senior Center or Shenandoah Ambulance...
kmaland.com
Final Shenfest countdown underway
(Shenandoah) -- After celebrating Shenandoah's past last year, Shenfest 2022 offers a look ahead. "Imagine the Future" is the theme of this year's Shenfest celebration, featuring a long list of activities Friday and Saturday. Shelly Warner is marketing director of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program Monday morning, Warner says this year's theme is the opposite of last year's Shenfest, which celebrated a major milestone for the community.
WOWT
Sisters and teammates: A Papillion-La Vista South volleyball family
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At Papio South volleyball is a family affair. Literally. Sisters Kenzie, Kyla, and Kami Drystad are all on the Titans varsity volleyball team this year. ”One time I went back to serve and they were like ‘one of the Dyrstads’ probably serving’ because he like couldn’t think fast enough which one it was,” said junior setter Kyla Dyrstad.
kmaland.com
KMAland Golf (9/20): Sioux City East boys, East Atchison, Maryville, Plattsmouth girls claim dual wins
(KMAland) -- A big day of golf saw Sioux City East's boys and East Atchison, Maryville & Plattsmouth's girls pick up wins in KMAland. BOYS: Sioux City East 310 Sioux City North 321 Sioux City West 373. Medalist: Carter Ginger, Sioux City East (75) Runner-up: Quinn Van Roekel, Sioux City...
kmaland.com
Richard Elliott, 76, Carson, IA
Location: Carson United Methodist Church - Carson, IA. Visitation Location: Carson United Methodist Church - Carson, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Monday, September 26, 2022. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) Memorials: Per family's request, in lieu of flowers, family will direct memorials.
kmaland.com
Clarinda sweeps Mount Ayr with steady serving, balanced offense
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda shrugged off their recent sluggish performances at the service line in a three-set sweep of Mount Ayr Tuesday night. The Cardinals managed 14 aces in their 73 trips to the service line against 11 service errors in the 25-20, 25-17, 25-16 sweep. "We were in a little...
kmaland.com
Next man up mentality, improvement on the mind for Shenandoah ahead of matchup with Clarke
(Shenandoah) -- It's been a tale of two halves to start the season for Shenandoah, but optimism is still alive as they head into a Class 2A District 8 matchup with Clarke. After starting the season 2-0 with wins over Missouri Valley and Nodaway Valley, the Shenandoah Mustangs (2-2) have dropped the past two games against Atlantic (2-2) 26-0, and Red Oak (4-0) 47-0. However, the Mustangs got bit by the injury bug last week, including losing senior standout tight end and defensive end Blake Herold.
kmaland.com
Shen school officials await enrollment numbers
(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah school officials say it’s too early to predict the district’s enrollment numbers for the new school year. But Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson anticipates either flat numbers or a slight dip in enrollment for the 2022-23 academic year. Nelson told the Shenandoah School Board late Monday afternoon early indications point to highs and lows in terms of enrollment.
kmaland.com
Debra Hayes, 66, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Debra passed away on Sunday evening, September 18, 2022, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
kmaland.com
Carolyn M. Hansen, 57, Maryville, MO
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned. Notes:Carolyn passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Mosaic in St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
Chamberlain-Oacoma Sun
Willie Nelson Net Worth, Age, Career, Early Life, Car Collection!
The sky was clear. When Willie Nelson performed at Farm Aid III in Nebraska 35 years ago, the fans at Memorial Stadium in Omaha, Nebraska, enjoyed a starry night and a brilliant day. Then, at noon on September 19, 1987, Nelson ascended a platform in the north end zone. A...
kmaland.com
Dalton, Southwest Valley close out Lenox in marathon fourth set
(Corning) -- A dominant second set and a marathon fourth set win led Southwest Valley (9-4) to a 3-1 victory (25-20, 25-8, 22-25, 30-28) over conference foe Lenox (6-13) Tuesday. “[Lenox] is a scrappy team and a very well put together team,” Southwest Valley head coach Lisa Sparks said. “They...
kmaland.com
Red Oak takes undefeated record into road test against Des Moines Christian
(Red Oak) -- For the first time since 1971, the Red Oak Tigers (4-0) are undefeated after four weeks and are preparing for a district matchup with Des Moines Christian (1-3). The Tigers pitched their fourth shutout in as many games en route to a 47-0 rout of Shenandoah (2-2) last week.
WOWT
Burke High School implements new attendance guidelines for homecoming dance
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a problem nationwide and in the Omaha metro area. Students are skipping school. To help improve attendance, Burke High School is trying something new this fall: If students have too many unexcused absences, they can’t go to the homecoming dance in October. Tammy...
kmaland.com
James "Jim" Dinville, 68, Omaha
Location:Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone, Gretna, NE. Visitation Location:Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone, Gretna, NE. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 22, 2022. Visitation Start:3 p.m. Visitation End:4 p.m. Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of your choice. Funeral Home:Roeder Mortuary. Cemetery:
KETV.com
Nebraska elementary school teacher honored with Rookie of the Year award
GRETNA, Neb. — A Nebraska elementary school teacher received a special surprise Monday afternoon. Simon Wiedel was honored with the Nebraska Rookie of the Year award. He works at Gretna's Squire John Thomas Elementary School. The National Council of Teachers of Mathematics surprised Wiedel with the award in front...
kmaland.com
Glen Nelson, 87, of Emerson, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Emerson Cemetery at a later date. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
KETV.com
Outdoor retailer set for grand opening celebration at Nebraska Crossing
GRETNA, Neb. — A new outdoor retailer is set to open its doors at Nebraska Crossing. REI Co-op will have a grand opening this weekend to celebrate its first Nebraska location. The store, located at Gretna's shopping center near Interstate 80 and Highway 31, features outdoor gear, as well...
kjan.com
Celebrate Coca-Cola Days 2022 this weekend, in Atlantic
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Coca-Cola Days will be held September 23rd and 24th in Atlantic. The event is the second largest collector’s show in the United States and includes a tailgate barbecue open to the public, a Show, Swap & Sell, and a Coca-Cola themed raffle. The theme for the 2022 Coca-Cola Days is “Best in Show”. The committee wanted to tie in a Fair theme due to the event taking place at the Cass County Fairgrounds this year.
