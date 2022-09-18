Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2022 Training Camp Roster
FORWARDS (37) BLOG: Richardson Excited to Get Started in First Camp as Head Coach. Luke Richardson, Kyle Davidson speak ahead of first on-ice session at 2022 Training Camp. Head Coach Luke Richardson and General Manager Kyle Davidson walked into their first press conference of the season smiling. "I've been waiting...
NHL
Excitement abounds as Blue Jackets begin camp, but there's work to do
Spurred on by Gaudreau signing, other moves, Columbus hopes to end a two-year drought without playoff hockey. The Blue Jackets brain trust made no bones about it -- they're excited for the upcoming season. And why wouldn't president of hockey operations John Davidson, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen and head coach...
NHL
Mailbag: Canucks, Islanders under radar; Flyers' plan without Couturier
Here is the Sept. 21 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What two teams (one in each conference) do you believe are flying under the radar and could potentially be a playoff team? -- @punmasterrifkin. The Vancouver...
NHL
Ottawa Senators announce 59-player 2022-23 training camp roster
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today the 59-player roster for the club's 2022-23 training camp which is being held entirely at Canadian Tire Centre for the third consecutive campaign. The Senators training camp roster includes six goaltenders, 20 defencemen and 33 forwards. Players, who will report for medicals and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
10 stories, anecdotes and chirps as the Blue Jackets get back to action
CBJ players met with the media before the start of OhioHealth training camp Wednesday. Two days after the men in charge of the Blue Jackets chatted with the local media, the Blue Jackets had a player media day of sorts as 10 different CBJ players met with reporters Wednesday on the first day of OhioHealth training camp.
NHL
Training Camp Schedule Released
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club will open training camp on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul. Complimentary tickets are required for attendance, but are available at ticketmaster.com. The training camp schedule is as follows:
NHL
Predators season preview: Saros to carry load again
Goalie handling full season of work, Tolvanen potential key to playoff run. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Nashville Predators.
NHL
10 questions for start of NHL training camps
Training camps are opening across the NHL and there is optimism for what's to come along with questions that need to be answered in each market. Here are 10 of those questions that need to be answered before the puck drops for real next month:. 1. How will the banged-up...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Chara timeline filled with memorable moments in 24-season NHL career
Known as "Big Z," the 6-foot-9, 250-pound defenseman was chosen by the New York Islanders in the third round (No. 56) of the 1996 NHL Draft and played four seasons for New York until he was traded to the Ottawa Senators on June 23, 2001. He signed a five-year contract with the Bruins on July 1, 2006 and was named captain to start the season.
NHL
5 things to watch at training camp
Blues Training Camp at Centene Community Ice Center is free and open to the public. Fans can attend practices at 10 a.m. and noon on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 23. Another hockey season is upon us. The St. Louis Blues get back on the ice for training camp...
NHL
Adams signs multiyear contract as Sabres GM
Enters third season at position, praised by owner for 'leadership and vision'. Kevyn Adams signed a multiyear contract Wednesday as general manager of the Buffalo Sabres. Adams enters his third season at the position. He worked in various roles within the organization for more than a decade, last holding the role of vice president of business administration until replacing Jason Botterill as GM on June 16, 2020.
NHL
5 questions for the Blue Jackets to answer during training camp
Looking at what Columbus hopes to figure out over the next few weeks before the season begins. Tomorrow morning, 68 Blue Jackets will hit the ice for the first time during the team's annual training camp, and it's fair to say there hasn't been this much excitement around CBJ hockey in quite a while.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Notebook: Day One of Training Camp
RALEIGH, NC. - Clad in Hurricanes sweaters and split amongst two groups, 45 skaters and six goaltenders made their way to the ice Thursday morning at PNC Arena. On the first day that the NHL allowed on-ice activities for teams, Rod Brind'Amour and staff got their first taste of those competing for 2022-23 roster spots.
NHL
Preds Announce Single Game Ticket Promotions and Theme Nights for 2022-23
Nashville, Tenn. (Sept. 20, 2022) - The Nashville Predators organization has announced their single game ticket promotions and theme nights for the 41 home games during the 2022-23 season. All fans - including students, families and hometown heroes - will be able to take advantage of the Preds' full slate of single game ticket promotions offered by our proud partners during the upcoming season. To view the full schedule of special offers and theme nights, visit NashvillePredators.com/Tickets.
NHL
Bally Sports West To Deliver 73 LA Kings Games During 2022-23 Season
All 82 regular season games will be viewable locally this season including select preseason games; Kings Spanish Radio returns for sixth season. The LA Kings and Bally Sports West today released their regular season television schedule which features 73 games for the 2022-23 campaign, and 75 total contests, Kings Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications and Content Michael Altieri and Bally Sports West General Manager/Senior Vice President Rebecca Schulte announced.
NHL
PROSPECTS: Josh Davies joins 'Panthers Pipeline' podcast
As far back as he can remember, Josh Davies always wanted to be a hockey player. "I think I was about two or three when my dad put me into a pair of skates," the feisty forward said. "I just went out there and skated. I remember that my mom told me that I wouldn't skate without a hockey stick in my hand, so she gave me one and it just kind of went from there."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Caps Camp Gets Underway
Thursday was the first day of autumn and the first day of Capitals training camp in preparation for the 2022-23 season. The local media was out in full force as the Caps hit the ice for the first time, and while some attention was paid to a handful of newcomers on the Washington camp roster, there were also some big names who were absent from Thursday's proceedings.
NHL
Chychrun still requesting trade from Coyotes
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Jakob Chychrun said he still wants to be traded from the Arizona Coyotes, but the 24-year-old defenseman remains on their roster with training camp set to open Thursday. Chychrun said he and the Coyotes agreed early last season it was best for each party that he be...
NHL
Top Players to Watch at Predators Training Camp
Breakout Candidates, New Faces and More to Monitor When Camp Opens Sept. 21. The wait for Preds hockey is almost over. Nashville Predators training camp, presented by Vanderbilt Health, kicks off on Wednesday, bringing both excitement and intrigue about the Predators rosters. With a new face in the top six, a deep goaltending crop and a defensive shake-up, there are plenty of storylines to keep an eye on throughout the preseason. Before camp begins, here's a look at some of the most interesting players to watch in Smashville.
NHL
Wild Waggle
LAKE ELMO, Minn. - There isn't much that Kirill Kaprizov can't do. Except, maybe golf. According to Wild head coach Dean Evason, captain Marcus Foligno, and forward Ryan Hartman, the 2021 Calder Trophy winner and last season's record-setting goal scorer is not a top choice for a foursome on the links.
Comments / 0